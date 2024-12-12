CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Harrison Ford Talks Following William Hurt; New Look At President Ross

Thanks in part to roles in the likes of Star Wars and Indiana Jones, Harrison Ford is an icon. Of course, it's no secret that he has zero interest in who shot first, for example, and none of us expected him to ever join a franchise like the MCU.

Well, he's doing just that with Captain America: Brave New World; in the movie, he takes over from the late, great William Hurt as General "Thunderbolts" Ross, only this time he's now President of the United States...and a Red Hulk.

"I was a little concerned about taking over from Bill Hurt, who was a wonderful actor," Ford says in a new interview with Empire. "I was ambitious to find the right way of assuming this character after the audience had seen other people doing it."

"I’m only slightly familiar with the Marvel Universe - I live in another universe - but I have watched a number of Marvel films with wonderful actors, apparently having a good time," he continued. "And I thought, 'Well, why not me?'"

Calling his role as Red Hulk "just another day at the office," Ford explained, "I tried to understand the ambition of the filmmakers, and to be useful to them. I just didn’t sit home at night and say, ‘Oh, what do I want to do when I turn into the Hulk?’ It didn’t seem to me to be a terribly difficult acting proposition."

For Captain America: Brave New World director Julius Onah, having Ford in this movie was "mind-blowing," and watching the screen legend Hulk out isn't an experience he'll soon forget.

"All of us on set were like, 'Holy f***ing sh*t, he nailed it. It’s really great to get back to a Hulk that is just [frick]ing breaking shit, and a rage monster," the filmmaker recalls.

A new look at Ford as President Ross has also been revealed. You can check that out in the X post below.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident.

He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.