CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Harrison Ford Talks Following William Hurt; New Look At President Ross

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Harrison Ford Talks Following William Hurt; New Look At President Ross

A new Captain America: Brave New World still puts the spotlight on President Ross as Harrison Ford opens up on following in the footsteps of the late William Hurt and what it was like to Hulk Out...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 12, 2024 02:12 PM EST
Source: Empire Online

Thanks in part to roles in the likes of Star Wars and Indiana Jones, Harrison Ford is an icon. Of course, it's no secret that he has zero interest in who shot first, for example, and none of us expected him to ever join a franchise like the MCU.

Well, he's doing just that with Captain America: Brave New World; in the movie, he takes over from the late, great William Hurt as General "Thunderbolts" Ross, only this time he's now President of the United States...and a Red Hulk. 

"I was a little concerned about taking over from Bill Hurt, who was a wonderful actor," Ford says in a new interview with Empire. "I was ambitious to find the right way of assuming this character after the audience had seen other people doing it."

"I’m only slightly familiar with the Marvel Universe - I live in another universe - but I have watched a number of Marvel films with wonderful actors, apparently having a good time," he continued. "And I thought, 'Well, why not me?'"

Calling his role as Red Hulk "just another day at the office," Ford explained, "I tried to understand the ambition of the filmmakers, and to be useful to them. I just didn’t sit home at night and say, ‘Oh, what do I want to do when I turn into the Hulk?’ It didn’t seem to me to be a terribly difficult acting proposition."

For Captain America: Brave New World director Julius Onah, having Ford in this movie was "mind-blowing," and watching the screen legend Hulk out isn't an experience he'll soon forget. 

"All of us on set were like, 'Holy f***ing sh*t, he nailed it. It’s really great to get back to a Hulk that is just [frick]ing breaking shit, and a rage monster," the filmmaker recalls.

A new look at Ford as President Ross has also been revealed. You can check that out in the X post below. 

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident.

He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Empire Covers Pit Sam Wilson Against Harrison Ford's Red Hulk
Related:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Empire Covers Pit Sam Wilson Against Harrison Ford's Red Hulk
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Rumored Run-Time And Post-Credits Scene Details Revealed - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Rumored Run-Time And Post-Credits Scene Details Revealed - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 12/12/2024, 2:47 PM
I love how honest he is about everything. He’s not afraid to say “Being the Hulk isn’t hard I’m a good actor.” and while that can come off as arrogant somehow it doesn’t with him
asherman93
asherman93 - 12/12/2024, 2:51 PM
@Ha1frican - Probably because he seems to be treating it as, well, a job.
He's not treating the role with reverence, but he's not looking down on it, either.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 12/12/2024, 2:53 PM
What's the 'Over/Under' on Ford saying his catch phrase from 'Air Force One' in this movie?

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/12/2024, 2:54 PM
He seems great as always in the film imo…

Also even though I enjoy Smart Hulk , the director is right in saying that it is nice to have a big rage monster again.

User Comment Image

However I wouldn’t be surprised if Rulk is a one off or this is the final appearance of Ross since idk if Ford would sign up for more.
DDB2024
DDB2024 - 12/12/2024, 3:00 PM
"It’s really great to get back to a Hulk that is just [frick]ing breaking shit, and a rage monster,"

Yes...if only we had the ability to have a Hulk that could do that.

I swear, the "gratuitous" line in Endgame just drives me nuts. There is an amazing way the MCU could take Banner by paying homage to The Incredible Hulk comic book run from issues 290-300 and slowly have Banner starting to lose control and maybe not necessary take Hulk to a mindless place, but a return to his childlike state. But they will never do it I'm afraid.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder