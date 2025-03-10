CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Will End Its Global Box Office Run Among The MCU's Lowest-Grossing Movies

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Will End Its Global Box Office Run Among The MCU's Lowest-Grossing Movies

We have an update on Captain America: Brave New World's predicted final box office haul and, unfortunately for Marvel Studios' latest movie, it will rank among the studio's lowest-grossing releases...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 10, 2025 08:03 AM EST

This weekend, Bong Joon-ho's Mickey 17 opened to $53.3 million worldwide, a so-so result for the sci-fi comedy starring Robert Pattinson. It's not been the best of starts for theaters this year as Captain America: Brave New World has similarly underperformed over the past few weeks.

Having grossed $9.2 million during its third weekend overseas, the MCU movie's momentum is slowing down. However, it has nearly reached $200 million at the international box office with $194.2 million in total. 

Combined with its $176.6 million cume in North America, Captain America: Brave New World has reached $370.6 million. 

Now, analysts predict a final worldwide gross between $405 million - $440 million; regardless of where it lands, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier follow-up will ultimately rank among Marvel Studios' lowest-earning titles.

The Marvels is the studio's biggest flop, having made only $206 million in total. Captain America: Brave New World, however, looks set to end up somewhere between Eternals ($402 million), Shang-Chi And The Legend of the Ten Rings ($432 million), and Thor ($449 million).

Two of those were released during the pandemic and Thor was one of Marvel Studios' earliest movies way back in 2011. 

"All I'll say is that we were working very hard and are very passionate about the movie we made," filmmaker Julius Onah said of the negative reception to the movie last month. "We told the story in a way that I feel very excited about and very satisfied with."

"Every single one of these movies [receives criticism]—and maybe because it was so out-there in terms of some of the conversation, people perceiving certain things, certainly—but I don't think that is the truth of the reality of it," he added. "The really important thing for me is the experience the audience gets to have: enjoying the story."

What are your predictions for Captain America: Brave New World's final box office?

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"Flawed but functional, Captain America: Brave New World's many problems are largely forgotten any time Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford electrify the screen," we said in our review"And when Red Hulk shows up, the movie reaches new heights of awesome."

Captain America: Brave New World is now playing in theaters.

MICKEY 17 Dethrones CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD At U.S. Box Office As MCU Movie Nears THE FIRST AVENGER
Related:

MICKEY 17 Dethrones CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD At U.S. Box Office As MCU Movie Nears THE FIRST AVENGER
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Passes ETERNALS' Final Domestic Box Office Total - Can It Reach $400M WW?
Recommended For You:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Passes ETERNALS' Final Domestic Box Office Total - Can It Reach $400M WW?

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
Gambito
Gambito - 3/10/2025, 8:18 AM
THE MCU IS DEAD!!
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 3/10/2025, 8:19 AM
@Gambito - That's quite illogical, but have your fun.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 3/10/2025, 8:22 AM
@Gambito - jumping the Gunn a little there...
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 3/10/2025, 8:34 AM
@MosquitoFarmer - he's not exactly wrong.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/10/2025, 8:37 AM
@MosquitoFarmer - actually is very logical, source? ….me
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/10/2025, 8:41 AM
@Gambito - bury it.
User Comment Image
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 3/10/2025, 8:43 AM
@Nonameforme - That would mean Fantastic 4 fails utterly. Doomsday fails. Spidey 4 fails. Secret Wars fails. Hype gone, because there is no coming back from dead. I get the point, but it's not accurate.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 3/10/2025, 8:51 AM
@MosquitoFarmer - honestly, the last spidey was hot garbage if not for the cameos, same for Deadpool. Deadpool is barely a movie but the cameos were great. Nothing about anything they have coming seems better than these two movies.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 3/10/2025, 8:51 AM
@MosquitoFarmer - if you-know-who doesn't stick the landing of playing you-know-what then it might actually come to pass...

But yeah, he's definitely jumping the Gunn...
whynot
whynot - 3/10/2025, 8:55 AM
@MosquitoFarmer - 100%, now if these movies bomb or fail to live up to expectations I would say the MCU needs a 5 year break. As much as I love CBM’s there’s a lot every year and us fans flock to the theatre to go see but with streaming and interest falling it’s harder to slap a marvel tag on a movie and get 700+ mil anymore
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 3/10/2025, 9:04 AM
@Nonameforme - You're speaking for your own opinion. Now you have to accurately speak for everyones opinion in order to prove this point.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 3/10/2025, 9:19 AM
@Nonameforme - No way Home and D&W were hot garbage now? hahahahha

User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 3/10/2025, 8:19 AM
At least they were brave...

User Comment Image
Ikusa
Ikusa - 3/10/2025, 8:20 AM
Where is that delusional guy that says the opposite of true things?
Nolanite
Nolanite - 3/10/2025, 9:21 AM
@Ikusa - right here!
V
V - 3/10/2025, 8:21 AM
At least the prices of eggs are low, no more tariffs and the stock market is doing great! MAGA!
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/10/2025, 9:18 AM
@V - User Comment Image
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 3/10/2025, 9:21 AM
@V - User Comment Image
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 3/10/2025, 9:24 AM
@V - to be fair, the egg prices were due to bidens admin. But yeah, this tariff thing sucks and my 401k is hurting a little.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/10/2025, 8:28 AM
Well, I’m sure the MAGA crowd went to this movie opening day to support diversity in America. They must be disappointed in Cap for stopping Ross from destroying all of the White House.

User Comment Image
nibs
nibs - 3/10/2025, 8:31 AM
let's see if thunderbolts can do even worse
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 3/10/2025, 8:33 AM
It didn't even break even did it?
Scarilian
Scarilian - 3/10/2025, 8:38 AM
@Nonameforme -
It did not break-even and it lost Disney a lot of money.

If we believe Disney's fake budget of $180m, then the break-even is $450m - so the film will lose them around $50m+.

If we trust the early reports regarding the budget inflating due to the reshoots with an estimated $300m budget then the break-even is around $750m meaning Disney will have lost over $350m+ on this project.

Either way, it's looking horrific for Disney MCU this year.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 3/10/2025, 8:45 AM
@Nonameforme - Probably broke even. Maybe. Still, another disappointing MCU film.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 3/10/2025, 8:47 AM
@GeneralZod - they're really gonna need to do something to fix their brand
Wallywest001
Wallywest001 - 3/10/2025, 9:12 AM
@Nonameforme - no way this movie comes close to breaking even. 180 million budget? Yeah right. More like 250 million plus for the production then another 150 million in marketing. Break even # is realistically going to be 750 million.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/10/2025, 8:38 AM
TheyDont
TheyDont - 3/10/2025, 8:38 AM
I saw it on Youtube yesterday.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 3/10/2025, 8:41 AM
it wasnt nearly as bad as critics made it out to be... but... was it a good movie:

User Comment Image


I do have higher hopes for Thunderbolts* and think it will be better received and make more money than Cap BNW.... who the f*ck could of seen that coming?

User Comment Image
Scarilian
Scarilian - 3/10/2025, 9:06 AM
@MotherGooseUPus -
Thunderbolts is more of an ensemble film so it does have potential to draw from the former popularity of a variety of characters. With that said, I don't think it'll do well because most these characters are lesser known or butchered in recent appearances. John Walker had the most potential and he's turned into comedic relief.

The plot is just a remix of Suicide Squad mixed with a Talk No Justu moment according to remarks - so keep expectations low if you do plan to see it. They are trying to mislead people by marketing it as an A24 movie in the hopes it gets more buzz - speaks to how far the MCU has fallen.
Wallywest001
Wallywest001 - 3/10/2025, 9:13 AM
@Scarilian - the movie was just boring man.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 3/10/2025, 8:43 AM
Yet another post-Endgame underperformer for the MCU -- and that was with zero competition. The global tally could have been much lower. Marvel Studios has officially become a shit brand -- and it did that to itself. I have no or low expectations for Thunderbolts* and Fantastic Four.
MadThanos
MadThanos - 3/10/2025, 8:44 AM
That's the character to lead The Avengers.

We akl know that Feige doesn't like to adjust his plans, so... Without a question the box office result of this will mean nothing for the next two.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 3/10/2025, 8:47 AM
User Comment Image
Manuel6
Manuel6 - 3/10/2025, 8:52 AM
I have no or low expectations for Thunderbolts* and Fantastic Four.
Bignickyp
Bignickyp - 3/10/2025, 9:01 AM
There's movies that surprise you when they don't do that well and then there's ones you can see a mile away. He was just in Falcon and Winter Soldier, one of the many boring crappy Disney + Marvel shows. Now he's supposed to be Captain America without powers. He was the least popular character from the movies he was in as Falcon. BUT let's make him the lead in a big budget movie. People will come running!
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 3/10/2025, 9:03 AM
That's too bad. I haven't watched the movie... I'm not really that excited by the MCU outside Daredevil.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 3/10/2025, 9:05 AM
The MCU is going to be in big trouble if Thunderbolts and Fantastic Four don't deliver.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 3/10/2025, 9:07 AM
@TheJok3r -
I doubt they will deliver. This feels like a year of flops.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 3/10/2025, 9:24 AM
@Scarilian - Thunderbolts so far looks good imo, don't think it will make a lot of bank cause it's an unknown property but don't think it will lose money either. Fantastic Fout is probably where their hopes lie the most.
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder