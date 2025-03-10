CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Will End Its Global Box Office Run Among The MCU's Lowest-Grossing Movies

This weekend, Bong Joon-ho's Mickey 17 opened to $53.3 million worldwide, a so-so result for the sci-fi comedy starring Robert Pattinson. It's not been the best of starts for theaters this year as Captain America: Brave New World has similarly underperformed over the past few weeks.

Having grossed $9.2 million during its third weekend overseas, the MCU movie's momentum is slowing down. However, it has nearly reached $200 million at the international box office with $194.2 million in total.

Combined with its $176.6 million cume in North America, Captain America: Brave New World has reached $370.6 million.

Now, analysts predict a final worldwide gross between $405 million - $440 million; regardless of where it lands, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier follow-up will ultimately rank among Marvel Studios' lowest-earning titles.

The Marvels is the studio's biggest flop, having made only $206 million in total. Captain America: Brave New World, however, looks set to end up somewhere between Eternals ($402 million), Shang-Chi And The Legend of the Ten Rings ($432 million), and Thor ($449 million).

Two of those were released during the pandemic and Thor was one of Marvel Studios' earliest movies way back in 2011.

"All I'll say is that we were working very hard and are very passionate about the movie we made," filmmaker Julius Onah said of the negative reception to the movie last month. "We told the story in a way that I feel very excited about and very satisfied with."

"Every single one of these movies [receives criticism]—and maybe because it was so out-there in terms of some of the conversation, people perceiving certain things, certainly—but I don't think that is the truth of the reality of it," he added. "The really important thing for me is the experience the audience gets to have: enjoying the story."

What are your predictions for Captain America: Brave New World's final box office?

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"Flawed but functional, Captain America: Brave New World's many problems are largely forgotten any time Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford electrify the screen," we said in our review. "And when Red Hulk shows up, the movie reaches new heights of awesome."

Captain America: Brave New World is now playing in theaters.