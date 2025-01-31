CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD's Anthony Mackie Says "Cap Is My Oscar" And Talks AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumors

Anthony Mackie has largely missed out on major awards during his acting career but makes a case for why playing Captain America means more than any of that. He also addresses the Avengers: Doomsday rumors.

By JoshWilding - Jan 31, 2025 09:01 AM EST
Source: Esquire

Anthony Mackie has delivered plenty of award-worthy performances; whether it's 8 Mile, The Manchurian Candidate, Million Dollar BabyThe Hurt Locker, or even Netflix's Altered Carbon, he's impressed on screen time and time again.

However, he's frequently been overlooked and that's something the actor is well aware of.

Asked by Esquire about the way his career has played out in terms of award success (or lack of), Mackie said, "This ain’t no overnight shit. It’s always apropos for me when awards season comes up. Because I know I’ve done at least four performances that could have been nominated - if not for a Golden Globe, then an Oscar or an Emmy."

A consolation for Mackie is the fact he's now the face of a new blockbuster franchise, starting with Captain America: Brave New World next month. "Captain America is my Oscar," he tells the site. "Because I’ve been overlooked so many times in my career."

The expectations that come with taking on this role aren't lost on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier star, though. Acknowledging that those are "something that nobody talks about," Mackie noted, "Nobody really acknowledges the mental jousting that takes place. When I walk out of this hotel, I don’t walk out of this hotel as Anthony Mackie. I walk out of this hotel as Captain America."

How long Mackie will wield the shield remains to be seen. Another solo movie will hinge on Captain America: Brave New World's success and reports are swirling that Chris Evans is set to reprise the role in Avengers: Doomsday. He's denied that and his successor claims to have been kept in the dark about these return plans. 

"I didn’t know!" he told the site with a laugh. "I talked to Chris a few weeks ago and it wasn’t on the table then. At least, he didn’t tell me it was on the table, because I asked him. I was like, 'You know, they said they’re bringing everyone back for the movie. Are you coming back?'"

"I learned that right there. My manager showed me. He’s like, ‘Oh, so I guess Chris is coming back.’ That’s all I know. I haven’t seen a script."

Of course, if recent rumours are to be believed, Evans may not be playing the Captain America

As we told you a little earlier today, the Russo Brothers appear keen on putting Mackie's Cap front and centre as Anthony told the site, "He represents a unique space in the Avengers spectrum. And that’s the greatest thing, because sooner or later the collective storytelling is going to be in that space he occupies."

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 1/31/2025, 9:19 AM
Robert Downey Jr.
Stretcho616
Stretcho616 - 1/31/2025, 9:20 AM
Arguably, the best Captain America stories are driven by conviction, and Mackie's reverence for the role ensures Brave New World will carry real thematic weight that may be needed today more than ever, just like Superman - excited for this film and year overall!

The superhero genre feels as alive as it was back in 2016, it's been a long, LONG time (not a pun referencing Captain America's song hehe)
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 1/31/2025, 9:21 AM
stop talking.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 1/31/2025, 9:23 AM
Terrorist sympathiser just like the gays for hamas
Matador
Matador - 1/31/2025, 9:25 AM
Mr. Mackie Congrats you made it.


User Comment Image
NodrickStripson
NodrickStripson - 1/31/2025, 9:28 AM
“When I walk out of this hotel, I don’t walk out of this hotel as Anthony Mackie. I walk out of this hotel as Captain America."

No, you don’t.
You REALLY don’t.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/31/2025, 9:32 AM
You know what [frick] it. Steve is still Cap for me, but I'm happy for Mackie. The guy is a damn good actor. So far I'm not impressed by the trailers, but I'm hoping the film proves me wrong. Don't we want to see the MCU make a comeback? I know I do.
Matador
Matador - 1/31/2025, 9:48 AM
@DarthOmega - You should watch - We Have A Ghost - tear jerker.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/31/2025, 9:33 AM
Mackie’s always been a good actor but it’s rare that he tends to be the lead of a project (atleast from what I’ve seen) so to have him become the new face of a running franchise/series in the Captain America films has gotta feel validating to an extent so him acknowledging this as “his Oscar” just means he is finally getting some satisfying payoff for his work.

Also he’s right in that he is Captain America now so when he’s in public atleast , there is a responsibility or pressure to act well considering he’s the representative of the character now.

Anyway. I’m happy for him and hope this turns out for his sake since his enthusiasm has been infectious!!.

User Comment Image
RedFury
RedFury - 1/31/2025, 9:41 AM
@TheVisionary25 - totally agree. He's really deserving of the limelight, and I hope his turn as Cap really elevates his career because the man is an undeniable talent.

I'm happy for him too. I just watched the movie Elevated that he stars in. And while it's not the best movie in the world, it's enjoyable because he's in it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/31/2025, 9:58 AM
@RedFury - yeah , he’s always reliable I feel

Regardless if the quality of the film , you know he’ll be good in it and it will add to your enjoyment of it.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/31/2025, 9:35 AM
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/31/2025, 9:44 AM

I like Mackie. He is a good character actor.

But he is NOT a charismatic fill the theater movie star. He hasn't been nominated for or won an Oscar because he has never deserved one.

They are trying to make a blockbuster leading man out of someone who just isn't one. It is something he just has to accept.

But if the movie fails, the Hollywood flatheads will scream racism.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 1/31/2025, 9:50 AM
@DocSpock

Have you looked at Chris Evans’ filmography outside of the MCU?
Spike101
Spike101 - 1/31/2025, 9:50 AM
@DocSpock - exactly
Matador
Matador - 1/31/2025, 9:50 AM
@DocSpock - I personally don't like Harrison Ford as Red Hulk his like 80+ or something they couldn't find someone less old for the long haul?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/31/2025, 9:58 AM
@regularmovieguy -

Yes. Mostly crap.
Spike101
Spike101 - 1/31/2025, 9:58 AM
‘the Russo Brothers appear keen on putting Mackie's Cap front and centre‘ Good luck with that, and before anyone is triggered let me add that the issue here is Sam is just not a strong enough character to carry a lead role in something like an Avengers movie as Steve Rogers could, he as the Falcon or holding the shield is a strong supporting character both in the MCU and previously in the comics at best.

