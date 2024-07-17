CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD - Shira Hass' Sabra WILL Be Israeli In The Movie

Marvel Studios' decision to introduce Israeli superhero Sabra in Captain America: Brave New World was met with some backlash when Shira Hass' casting was first announced, and the controversy was reignited after the release of the first trailer earlier this week.

In the comics, Sabra, aka Ruth Bat-Seraph, is a mutant with superhuman strength, speed, agility, reflexes, endurance, and stamina. She first appeared in the pages of The Incredible Hulk back in 1980 as a Mossad (the Israeli Secret Service) agent.

Marvel soon revealed that this part of her origin will be altered, and the character will be reimagined as a former Black Widow - but we now have confirmation that Ruth will still be Israeli in the film.

According to The Wrap, Sabra (this name will likely be dropped) will speak "with an Israeli accent, and is an Israeli former Black Widow who now serves as a high-ranking U.S. government official in President Ross’ (Harrison Ford) administration."

The American Jewish Committee responded with the following: “If true, we are glad that Marvel recognized how essential Sabra’s Israeli identity is to her character. Superheroes have enough things to worry about. Identity politics shouldn’t be one of them.”

Deborah Camiel, Director of the Anti-Defamation League’s Media & Entertainment Institute, added: “We’re pleased to learn that Sabra will be retaining her Israeli identity in ‘Captain America, Brave New World,’ and is still being portrayed by the wonderful Israeli actress Shira Haas. Marvel Studios should be commended for not capitulating to the anti-Israel forces who wanted this character’s identity quashed, along with her backstory. We welcome the portrayal of a strong Jewish and Israeli woman on screen, and look forward to seeing how this character is developed in the film.”

This seems to be one of those situations where, no matter what the studio does with this character, somebody is going to take issue. Sabra keeping her Israeli identity while being reimagined as a Black Widow seems like the best compromise, but be sure to let us know what you think in the comments section.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.