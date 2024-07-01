CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Crew Members Confirm Work Has Finally Wrapped On Reshoots

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Crew Members Confirm Work Has Finally Wrapped On Reshoots

Captain America: Brave New World has wrapped its reshoots, and with those supposedly taking place to fix the movie's action scenes, we're sure you'll be excited to learn of a new addition to the crew.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 01, 2024 09:07 AM EST

Much has been said about Captain America: Brave New World's reshoots, though the prevailing opinion among social media's scoopers (and the trades) is that the intention has always been to fix the movie's action scenes, not the story. 

Today, we bring word that the 2025 movie's additional photography is finally completed. The news comes from crew members who went online to celebrate what will be the final movie worked on by veteran first assistant director Michele Panelli-Venetis.

We're also hearing that Creed III fight coordinator Mark R. Miscione was tapped to serve in the same role for Captain America: Brave New World's reshoots. Those have seen Giancarlo Esposito board the movie in a mystery role and, supposedly, scrapped the Serpent Society.

Most of the cast appear to have been involved with the reshoots, including The Incredible Hulk star Tim Blake Nelson.

"[I'm] very excited about it. I'm headed to Atlanta tomorrow to continue working on that," he said of his return as The Leader last month. "It's been very exciting to bring back a character from 16 years ago and imagine how he has aged with me and how that has manifested."

"The Marvel team has come up with a really interesting explanation - revelation, I should say, as to what he's been up to for 16 years and why."

We're intrigued by what that might be and wouldn't be shocked if the villain has been forced to work for the U.S. Government in secret. If so, it could explain how President Ross becomes the rampaging Red Hulk. 

"I had a great time filming it," Nelson recently told us about his role in the movie. "And [I] worked with the Marvel team and this wonderful makeup artist named David Atherton with whom I've collaborated on a dozen movies now."

"I think people are going to be pretty excited about what this guy looks like. And what he has to say and what he does," he teased. "All power to the amazing team over there at Marvel."

What are you most excited about seeing in Captain America: Brave New World?

Captain America: Brave New World's cast includes Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Shira Haas, Liv Tyler, Xosha Roquemore, Giancarlo Esposito, and WWE Superstar Seth Rollins.

Julius Onah helms the movie from a screenplay by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, though the director is believed to have also taken a pass at it. Matthew Orton, meanwhile, has written new scenes for the additional photography which, as noted, has now wrapped in Atlanta, Georgia.

Captain America: Brave New World is set to arrive in theaters on February 14, 2025.

