CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Promo Art Gives Us An Official Look At Sam Wilson's New Costume

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Promo Art Gives Us An Official Look At Sam Wilson's New Costume CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Promo Art Gives Us An Official Look At Sam Wilson's New Costume

Thanks to a photo of Marvel's latest Collectors Corps box, we have an official glimpse of Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) upgraded costume for Captain America: Brave New World...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 28, 2024 10:01 PM EST

We've seen a few blurry set photos and one behind-the-scenes shot released when production kicked-off, but thanks to a glimpse of some promo art on Marvel's next Collectors Corps box that's been shared on social media, we have a first official look at the updated costume Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) will don in Captain America: Brave New World.

The new suit isn't a million miles away from the one Wilson debuted in the season finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but the colour scheme definitely takes more inspiration from Steve Rogers' costume from Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Check out the artwork at the links below.

We recently got confirmation that additional photography for the sequel has been scheduled right up until May or June, with Marvel enlisting Moon Knight writer Matthew Orton to pen new scenes and material for the film.

Reshoots are the norm (especially for major studio tentpoles), but this extensive period of AP has led to speculation that the studio might be making some significant changes to the story.

One rumor points to the movie's action sequences being the biggest issue, so it's possible these reshoots are simply to beef up existing scenes or add some new set pieces.

The fourth Captain America movie started shooting on March 21 at Trilith Studios, Atlanta, before moving to Washington, DC. The strikes previously impacted several other Marvel Studios productions, but we thought Brave New World had managed to avoid any significant delays until the film was pushed to 2025.

We've seen quite a few set photos do the rounds online, some of which featured members of the villainous group known as the Serpent Society. We also got a look at Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) suited-up in his new Cap costume, and Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) sporting a fairly comic-accurate outfit as the MCU's new Falcon.

Mackie will reprise his The Falcon and the Winter Soldier role as new Sentinel of Liberty, Sam Wilson, and he'll be joined by Shira Haas as Israeli superheroine Sabra, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader, and Harrison Ford as "Thunderbolt" Ross.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but rumor has it the story will see Samuel Sterns revealed as the "secret benefactor" behind the Serpent Society. What this will entail is not clear, but we assume he'll be funding the group and possibly providing them with tech.

Does this mean the Leader will only have a small role in the sequel, pulling strings from the shadows? It's hard to say for sure, but Brave New World is shaping up to be a fairly jam-packed movie, so we wouldn't rule it out.

MCU: 9 Characters Marvel Studios Has Forgotten (And How They Could Eventually Return)
Related:

MCU: 9 Characters Marvel Studios Has Forgotten (And How They Could Eventually Return)
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD LEGO Set Confirms [SPOILER] Will Take On Sam Wilson In Epic Clash
Recommended For You:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD LEGO Set Confirms [SPOILER] Will Take On Sam Wilson In Epic Clash
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Bucnastydathird - 1/28/2024, 10:33 PM
I guess shawty 😕
rychlec - 1/28/2024, 10:33 PM
That looks.... pretty awesome!
TheLobster - 1/28/2024, 10:36 PM
Not bad tbh but my hopes for this film is still very low. Doing 3 months of reshoots isn't reassuring either lol
SonOfAGif - 1/28/2024, 10:38 PM
I prefer his white costume but without the cowl.
HashTagSwagg - 1/28/2024, 10:39 PM
It's an improvement over the clown suit he wore at the end of that show.
MCUKnight11 - 1/28/2024, 10:41 PM
Hopefully it's just a temporary stealth suit. Love the one in the finale.
marvel72 - 1/28/2024, 10:42 PM
There is only one Captain America and his name is Steve Rogers.
NinnesMBC - 1/28/2024, 10:59 PM
@marvel72 - Bet you don't mind it if Bucky picks up the shield, lmao so transparent.
Oberlin4Prez - 1/28/2024, 10:45 PM
Flop incoming
KennKathleen - 1/28/2024, 10:48 PM
@Oberlin4Prez -



IronMan616 - 1/28/2024, 10:50 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - Disney loves losing money.
Oberlin4Prez - 1/28/2024, 11:33 PM
@IronMan616 - it’s their favorite pastime
Saga - 1/28/2024, 10:51 PM
No Chris Evans is basically suicide. I guarantee he Will be back after this comes out and flops
Taonrey - 1/28/2024, 10:57 PM
@Saga - he's actually been doing pretty decently outside of Marvel so not really a guarantee he's coming back full time
Imdewback - 1/28/2024, 10:53 PM
you know as an older guy I appreciate this time of all of these super hero movies and the technology to make them. I don't think some of you really appreciate what we are getting these days. ill take a mediocre movie over what I grew u with in the 70's and the 80's.
NinnesMBC - 1/28/2024, 11:03 PM
Looks decent, will need to see it on action to know better how I feel when the one in TF&TWS was already perfect.
Shivermetimbers - 1/28/2024, 11:16 PM
No thanks. I like my captain America with a super soldier serum and no wings. Pass.
RitoRevolto - 1/28/2024, 11:28 PM
That looks clean af. Very reminiscent of Steve's "The Avengers" suit, but less pajama-looking lol.
Kurne - 1/28/2024, 11:31 PM
Unfortunately unpopular opinion. But I'm pretty excited about Sam/Anthony Mackie as Cap, especially compared to the comics where I never took to it.

I feel like people are so unnecessarily harsh on Anthony Mackie. Questionable projects outside the MCU aside, the dude can legitimately act yet people criticise his acting/insult the guy for no reason which sucks.
Matchesz - 1/28/2024, 11:43 PM
Thats A Train
TheRationalNerd - 1/28/2024, 11:47 PM
What was wrong with the white costume?

Also, this film will rule. How could people see anything negative from this film?
Spidey91 - 1/28/2024, 11:57 PM
Oh hey, there is Cap Sam...you can shut up now.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder