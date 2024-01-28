CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Promo Art Gives Us An Official Look At Sam Wilson's New Costume

We've seen a few blurry set photos and one behind-the-scenes shot released when production kicked-off, but thanks to a glimpse of some promo art on Marvel's next Collectors Corps box that's been shared on social media, we have a first official look at the updated costume Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) will don in Captain America: Brave New World.

The new suit isn't a million miles away from the one Wilson debuted in the season finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but the colour scheme definitely takes more inspiration from Steve Rogers' costume from Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Check out the artwork at the links below.

We recently got confirmation that additional photography for the sequel has been scheduled right up until May or June, with Marvel enlisting Moon Knight writer Matthew Orton to pen new scenes and material for the film.

Reshoots are the norm (especially for major studio tentpoles), but this extensive period of AP has led to speculation that the studio might be making some significant changes to the story.

One rumor points to the movie's action sequences being the biggest issue, so it's possible these reshoots are simply to beef up existing scenes or add some new set pieces.

The fourth Captain America movie started shooting on March 21 at Trilith Studios, Atlanta, before moving to Washington, DC. The strikes previously impacted several other Marvel Studios productions, but we thought Brave New World had managed to avoid any significant delays until the film was pushed to 2025.

We've seen quite a few set photos do the rounds online, some of which featured members of the villainous group known as the Serpent Society. We also got a look at Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) suited-up in his new Cap costume, and Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) sporting a fairly comic-accurate outfit as the MCU's new Falcon.

Mackie will reprise his The Falcon and the Winter Soldier role as new Sentinel of Liberty, Sam Wilson, and he'll be joined by Shira Haas as Israeli superheroine Sabra, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader, and Harrison Ford as "Thunderbolt" Ross.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but rumor has it the story will see Samuel Sterns revealed as the "secret benefactor" behind the Serpent Society. What this will entail is not clear, but we assume he'll be funding the group and possibly providing them with tech.

Does this mean the Leader will only have a small role in the sequel, pulling strings from the shadows? It's hard to say for sure, but Brave New World is shaping up to be a fairly jam-packed movie, so we wouldn't rule it out.