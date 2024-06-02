CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Set Photo Reveals Comic-Accurate Change To Rosa Salazar's Diamondback

Following yesterday's first glimpse of Giancarlo Esposito in-costume on the set of Captain America: Brave New World, we have a new photo giving us a look at Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel) as Rachel Leighton, aka Diamondback.

A previous rumor claimed that the supervillain group known as the Serpent Society had actually been completely cut from the movie during reshoots. This may have been accurate at the time, but this latest round of additional photography has revealed that at least one member of the team will still feature.

As you can see, Salazar is now sporting the character's signature hot pink hair after previously appearing with blonde locks in a photo shared online last year.

A NEW look at Rosa Salazar in hot pink hair for her character Diamondback in #CaptainAmerica4



What do you think of the hair? Are you excited to see this character in Cap 4?

The Serpent Society (assuming they all still appear) will also consist of Rattler, Constrictor, Asp, and Cobra.

According to an earlier report, Diamondback will utilize "diamond spike tattoos on her hands to shoot projectiles from her fingers. Rattler "generates sonic booms from his legs, creating disruptive vibrations." Constrictor "employs charged coils on his arms to constrict and immobilize foes." Asp's "fire fists illuminate combat with a fiery advantage," and Cobra (played by Seth Rollins) has "retractable fangs, capable of spitting corrosive acid."

In related news, scooper MTTSH has reiterated a previous rumor that the plot of Brave New World will revolve around the Celestial that was frozen in place towards the end of Eternals.

The giant celestial in the ocean is the main plot for CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD

The first official stills from the movie were released a couple of weeks back, featuring Anthony Mackie as the returning Sam Wilson equipped with Steve Rogers' iconic vibranium shield, and our new Sentinel of Liberty meeting Ross, who will task Wilson with reforming The Avengers.

In the footage that screened at CinemaCon last month, Ross welcomes Wilson to the White House to commend him on his past heroism, but chaos soon ensues when music plays and activates some sleeper agent assassins, including Carl Lumbly's Isaiah Bradley, attempt to take out the President.

"It made more sense for it to be more of a grounded espionage action movie as opposed to aliens and airplanes coming through portals and sh*t," Mackie told EW. "Even though I've been in so many of them and have seen it all now, the opportunity for Sam to really establish himself as a true action star and Avenger comes with this movie."

"This movie is a clear reset," he adds. It really re-establishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be. I think with these movies, you're getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

Joining Mackie and Ford will be Danny Ramirez as the new Falcon, Shira Haas as Israeli superheroine Sabra, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but rumor has it the story will see Samuel Sterns revealed as the "secret benefactor" behind the Serpent Society. What this will entail is not clear, but we assume he'll be funding the group and possibly providing them with tech.

Captain America: Brave New World is set to arrive in theaters on February 14, 2025.