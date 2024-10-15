CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Harrison Ford On Why He Feels It's "Silly" To Avoid Marvel Roles

It's become almost fashionable to criticize Marvel Studios movies (and superhero films, in general), but Captain America: Brave New World star Harrison Ford is having none of it...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 15, 2024 10:10 AM EST

Several iconic filmmakers - including Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola - have called out Marvel/superhero movies over the years, which has led to a lot of people (not to mention film news outlets) taking a similar stance.

In addition to the usual criticisms (formulaic cash-grabs, etc), there is a perception that big studio superhero blockbusters are not "real cinema," and that their domination of the marketplace prevents or makes it more difficult for smaller films to gain wide distribution.

While most actors would still jump at the chance to join the MCU or another superhero franchise, this does seem to have put some high-profile stars off the idea.

Not Harrison Ford.

During an interview with GQ, the Captain America: Brave New World star was asked for his thoughts on joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a "Red Hulk Movie" at this stage of his career.

“I mean, this is the Marvel universe and I’m just there on a weekend pass. I’m a sailor new to this town,” Ford said about his MCU debut. “I understand the appeal of other kinds of films besides the kind we made in the ’80s and ’90s. I don’t have anything general to say about it. It’s the condition our condition is in, and things change and morph and go on. We’re silly if we sit around regretting the change and don’t participate. I’m participating in a new part of the business that, for me at least, I think is really producing some good experiences for an audience. I enjoy that.”

Ford was also asked about Quentin Tarantino's assertion that Marvel movies have contributed to the "death of the movie star," since the likes of Chris Evans are now so closely associated with their characters.

“I don’t think the question is whether or not there are any movie stars," said Ford. "There’s wonderful actors coming up every day. Whether or not they become movie stars is really not the point. If movies need stars, they will find them. I’ve never f*cking understood being a movie star. I’m an actor. I tell stories. I’m part of a group of people who work together, collaborate on telling stories. I’m an assistant storyteller. That’s what I am.”

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

Marvel Rumored To Have Removed All References To Sabra Being Israeli From CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD
AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/15/2024, 10:15 AM
“I mean, this is the Marvel universe and I’m just there on a weekend pass. I’m a sailor new to this town,” Ford said about his MCU debut. “I understand the appeal of other kinds of films besides the kind we made in the ’80s and ’90s.

I don’t have anything general to say about it. It’s the condition our condition is in, and things change and morph and go on. We’re silly if we sit around regretting the change and don’t participate. I’m participating in a new part of the business that, for me at least,

I think is really producing some good experiences for an audience. I enjoy that.”

soberchimera
soberchimera - 10/15/2024, 10:16 AM
@AllsGood - Him immediately after that interview:
AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/15/2024, 10:23 AM
@soberchimera - Well that makes sense because Marvel Bigger Better Stronger Studios is making Billions and Billions and Billions and Billions...... Harrison Ford wants to be on a Winning Team. Not WB/DC Bankrupt Studios.

Matchesz
Matchesz - 10/15/2024, 10:16 AM
To pass up an easy multimillion dollar contract in this economy? Yes it would be very silly. This why is also wise as an actor to not come out as a Trump supporter
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/15/2024, 10:19 AM
“We’re silly if we sit around regretting the change and don’t participate.”

The1st
The1st - 10/15/2024, 10:51 AM
@DrReedRichards - Worse...some act like they do while cosigning.

DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/15/2024, 11:04 AM
@The1st -

There's no worse capeshit than self-proclaimed capekino.

LSHF
LSHF - 10/15/2024, 10:21 AM
Logical, and to the point.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/15/2024, 10:31 AM
Well said Mr President ;).

Kidding aside , I completely agree with his points and it’s just always nice to hear a legend talk well of the genre you love so that’s good.

Anyway , can’t wait to see him in Brave New World and am interested to see how his character if at all (I think it’s gonna be a one & done)!!.

mountainman
mountainman - 10/15/2024, 10:32 AM
It’s a different type of decision for an established actor than a younger one. No established actor will have any negative career outcomes from taking just about any role. But some up and coming actors may want to more carefully curate their career.

Timothy Chalamet is not in a bad place for not doing them. Or any other younger actors.

You can get a good paycheck, but could limit the types of roles you are offered in the future. Just let people choose how they want their career to go. There is no requirement for an actor to be in a comic role.
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 10/15/2024, 10:43 AM
I think Harrison just loves to act. He is rich and old so it's not for the money. And he is an action star and Marvel makes action movies. It's only logical they make movies together.
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 10/15/2024, 10:48 AM
He likes moolah.
juggy27
juggy27 - 10/15/2024, 11:01 AM
Isn't he neck and neck with Sam Jackson on box office total as an actor? he just wants to make sure Jackson can't get ahead if they in the same franchise.
elgaz
elgaz - 10/15/2024, 11:26 AM
Ford to me is the type of actor who just loves working and getting stuck in. Not the artistic type who scrutinises the artistic value of all their movies and would scoff at doing superhero films. Which doesn't surprise me, I mean he started off with some small bit parts in films but was also working as a self-trained carpenter to pay the bills rather than trying to get stage work anywhere.

This may be why he doesn't like the term movie star lol

"In 1964, after a season of summer stock with the Belfry Players in Wisconsin,Ford traveled to Los Angeles and eventually signed a contract with Columbia Pictures' new talent program. His first known role was an uncredited one as a bellhop in Dead Heat on a Merry-Go-Round (1966). There is little record of his non-speaking (or "extra") roles in film. Ford was at the bottom of the hiring list, having offended producer Jerry Tokofsky after he played a bellboy in the feature. According to one anecdote, Tokofsky told Ford that when actor Tony Curtis delivered a bag of groceries, he could tell that Curtis was a movie star whereas Ford wasn't; Ford immediately retorted that if Curtis was truly a talented actor, he would've delivered them like a bellhop. Ford was apparently fired soon after"
KindredMac
KindredMac - 10/15/2024, 11:26 AM
Harrison Ford is just THE MAN.
Sure he can be rough around the edges and bristly at times but he has a great understanding of what goes into making an enjoyable piece of media.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 10/15/2024, 11:28 AM
Harrison is saying that, because work is running dry.

So he's luck to play a character he can have fun with.
RedFury
RedFury - 10/15/2024, 11:29 AM
Well at least Ford has some humility about his career. It's nice to hear a big actor like that who realises he's at a point in his life where he just wants to have fun, make movies, and enjoy the ride.

And let's not kid ourselves; unless someone is an established actor with an on-going series, or a bunch of projects lined up they'll absolutely consider the Marvel machine. It would be naive to think that someone trying to make it in that industry would scoff at the idea of having that kind of exposure. All the actors that seem to put their nose up at the idea of it have either not been invited to the party, or have already established themselves, and feel secure enough to pick and choose. Pretending that they're above it is always funny to me when those very actors have most likely agreed to star in, or be apart of some pretty garbage projects over the years.

