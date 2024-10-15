CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Harrison Ford On Why He Feels It's "Silly" To Avoid Marvel Roles

Several iconic filmmakers - including Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola - have called out Marvel/superhero movies over the years, which has led to a lot of people (not to mention film news outlets) taking a similar stance.

In addition to the usual criticisms (formulaic cash-grabs, etc), there is a perception that big studio superhero blockbusters are not "real cinema," and that their domination of the marketplace prevents or makes it more difficult for smaller films to gain wide distribution.

While most actors would still jump at the chance to join the MCU or another superhero franchise, this does seem to have put some high-profile stars off the idea.

Not Harrison Ford.

During an interview with GQ, the Captain America: Brave New World star was asked for his thoughts on joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a "Red Hulk Movie" at this stage of his career.

“I mean, this is the Marvel universe and I’m just there on a weekend pass. I’m a sailor new to this town,” Ford said about his MCU debut. “I understand the appeal of other kinds of films besides the kind we made in the ’80s and ’90s. I don’t have anything general to say about it. It’s the condition our condition is in, and things change and morph and go on. We’re silly if we sit around regretting the change and don’t participate. I’m participating in a new part of the business that, for me at least, I think is really producing some good experiences for an audience. I enjoy that.”

Ford was also asked about Quentin Tarantino's assertion that Marvel movies have contributed to the "death of the movie star," since the likes of Chris Evans are now so closely associated with their characters.

“I don’t think the question is whether or not there are any movie stars," said Ford. "There’s wonderful actors coming up every day. Whether or not they become movie stars is really not the point. If movies need stars, they will find them. I’ve never f*cking understood being a movie star. I’m an actor. I tell stories. I’m part of a group of people who work together, collaborate on telling stories. I’m an assistant storyteller. That’s what I am.”

