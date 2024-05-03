CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Still Officially Reveals Sam Wilson's Suit As Director Teases Leader's Role

Avengers: Endgame ended with Steve Rogers passing the Captain America mantle to Sam Wilson. Two years later in 2021, we caught up with the hero in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, learning he'd declined Steve's offer (meaning John Walker took his place).

By the time the finale rolled around, Sam had decided to wield the shield and did so in style. Four years after that series hit Disney+, we'll next see the former Falcon take centre stage in Captain America: Brave New World.

After Happy Meal toys, leaked promo art, and more, we finally have an official look at Sam suited up courtesy of Empire Online. The suit looks good here, but many fans have already argued that it's a step back from what we wore in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

According to Captain America: Brave New World director Julius Onah, this movie is "really [Sam's] coming-out show. It’s about putting him through the paces."

"Part of the challenge for Sam as Captain America, working within the government, is the way he’s going to make decisions," the filmmaker continues. "The point of view he’s going to have will at times put him at odds with the President."

"The action in this movie is incredibly exciting because this is a guy who can break, this is a guy who can bleed. We get to have a lot of fun pushing him to the limit."

The President mentioned above is General "Thunderbolt" Ross, who we know transforms into the Red Hulk at some point.

Chances are Samuel Sterns, a.k.a. The Leader, will have something to do with that. Asked about how The Incredible Hulk villain factors into the story, Onah says, "Sam finds himself almost standing between Samuel Sterns and what he thinks the government owes him, and how he wants to go about getting that."

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Shira Haas, Liv Tyler, and WWE Superstar Seth Rollins.

Julius Onah helms the movie from a screenplay by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, though the director is believed to have also taken a pass at it. Matthew Orton, meanwhile, has written new scenes for the additional photography scheduled to take place this summer.

Captain America: Brave New World is set to arrive in theaters on February 14, 2025.