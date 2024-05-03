CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Still Officially Reveals Sam Wilson's Suit As Director Teases Leader's Role

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Still Officially Reveals Sam Wilson's Suit As Director Teases Leader's Role CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Still Officially Reveals Sam Wilson's Suit As Director Teases Leader's Role

A new look at Captain America: Brave New World has been revealed which showcases Sam Wilson's new costume in its entirety. We also have comments from director Julius Onah about The Leader's return...

News
By JoshWilding - May 03, 2024 11:05 AM EST
Source: Empire Online

Avengers: Endgame ended with Steve Rogers passing the Captain America mantle to Sam Wilson. Two years later in 2021, we caught up with the hero in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, learning he'd declined Steve's offer (meaning John Walker took his place). 

By the time the finale rolled around, Sam had decided to wield the shield and did so in style. Four years after that series hit Disney+, we'll next see the former Falcon take centre stage in Captain America: Brave New World

After Happy Meal toys, leaked promo art, and more, we finally have an official look at Sam suited up courtesy of Empire Online. The suit looks good here, but many fans have already argued that it's a step back from what we wore in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

According to Captain America: Brave New World director Julius Onah, this movie is "really [Sam's] coming-out show. It’s about putting him through the paces."

"Part of the challenge for Sam as Captain America, working within the government, is the way he’s going to make decisions," the filmmaker continues. "The point of view he’s going to have will at times put him at odds with the President."

"The action in this movie is incredibly exciting because this is a guy who can break, this is a guy who can bleed. We get to have a lot of fun pushing him to the limit."

The President mentioned above is General "Thunderbolt" Ross, who we know transforms into the Red Hulk at some point. 

Chances are Samuel Sterns, a.k.a. The Leader, will have something to do with that. Asked about how The Incredible Hulk villain factors into the story, Onah says, "Sam finds himself almost standing between Samuel Sterns and what he thinks the government owes him, and how he wants to go about getting that."

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Shira Haas, Liv Tyler, and WWE Superstar Seth Rollins.

Julius Onah helms the movie from a screenplay by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, though the director is believed to have also taken a pass at it. Matthew Orton, meanwhile, has written new scenes for the additional photography scheduled to take place this summer. 

Captain America: Brave New World is set to arrive in theaters on February 14, 2025.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Rumor Claims To Reveal Role Of Adamantium In The Movie - Possible SPOILERS
Related:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Rumor Claims To Reveal Role Of Adamantium In The Movie - Possible SPOILERS
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Promo Art Reveals Sam Wilson's New ANT-MAN-Style Helmet
Recommended For You:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Promo Art Reveals Sam Wilson's New ANT-MAN-Style Helmet
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 5/3/2024, 11:33 AM
Cut the check!
ShellHead
ShellHead - 5/3/2024, 11:37 AM
Top Gun style dogfights with Cap in a flight suit sound dope as [frick] honestly
GaruVonDoom
GaruVonDoom - 5/3/2024, 11:37 AM
I'm intrigued by the premise, and I believe that Red Hulk might serve as a ideological antagonist, I really hope this movie is good.

Fingers crossed!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/3/2024, 11:40 AM
The suit looks good to me…

I do miss the one from the end of FaTWS but given the more grounded action thriller tone of this film , I guess it makes sense to have a more muted one akin to Steve’s from TFA to TWS.

Also , I like the director’s comments aswell…

Hopefully they are taking inspiration from 80’s action films such as Die Hard where the hero is bloody & bruised by the end (it probably won’t be that extreme but you get the idea).

User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/3/2024, 11:40 AM
looks like Steves suit, just like Cap America minus the super soldier serum cool 👍
GaruVonDoom
GaruVonDoom - 5/3/2024, 11:44 AM
@Matchesz - The boots are on another level, insane addition.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/3/2024, 11:42 AM
Glad they removed this sh1t
User Comment Image
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 5/3/2024, 11:43 AM
@harryba11zack - super spangle pants Cap
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 5/3/2024, 11:43 AM
User Comment Image
hainesy
hainesy - 5/3/2024, 11:44 AM
I'm quite excited for this movie, despite some of the negative vibes around it. I remember the Serpent Society story from the Cap comics and think the Red Hulk could be interesting.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder