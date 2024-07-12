CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Trailer Breakdown - Sam Wilson Sees Red In Exciting First Look

Marvel Studios has released the first trailer for Captain America: Brave New World, and it gives us a teasing glimpse of some exciting action sequences, and a certain Red Goliath...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 12, 2024 10:07 PM EST

A day later than expected, Marvel Studios released the first teaser trailer for Captain America: Brave New World earlier today, and while it didn't feature too many major reveals - with one big, red, very angry exception - it did give us a better idea of what to expect when Sam Wilson makes his big-screen debut as the MCU's new Sentinel of Liberty.

Below, you'll find a breakdown of the biggest talking points from the trailer.

The New Avengers(?)

Image

Like the footage that screened at CinemaCon earlier this year, the teaser begins with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) meeting with President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (Harrison Ford), who tells the hero that he wants to "make Captain America an official military position."

Though he doesn't say the "A" word here, we know from the CinemaCon breakdown that this will involve forming a new team of government-sponsored Avengers. Sam seems hesitant ("what if we disagree?"), and it looks like this relationship will be further tested when Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly) makes an attempt on the President's life.

Sabra

Image

Marvel Studios' announcement that actress Shira Haas had been cast as controversial Israeli superhero Sabra in Brave New World (then titled New World Order) during D23 last year raised a few eyebrows, as the character is still viewed by some as being more than a little problematic.

The escalating conflict in Gaza led to speculation that Sabra might have been cut from the movie altogether, but the teaser confirms that this isn't the case with a brief glimpse of Haas as "Ruth."

Marvel has altered her origin, however, and she will now debut as a former Black Widow.

As for Sabra's mutant heritage, rumor has it that she will indeed be introduced as one of the Children of the Atom. Although the word "mutant" isn't actually used, she is said to mention that she "always had her powers."

Giancarlo Esposito's Mysterious Villain

Image

The footage features a few shots of Giancarlo Esposito as the mysterious "badass" villain, who we assume will be tasked with bringing Wilson and his allies in... or down.

The teaser doesn't provide any more hints about the character's identity, but the most recent rumor claimed that Esposito will play George Washington "G.W." Bridge.

In the comics, Bridge started out as a member of the mercenary group known as the Wild Pack (later Six Pack), which was led by Cable. He'd later become a high-ranking member of S.H.I.E.L.D. as acting liaison on mutant affairs.

Tiamut

Image

Though we can't be certain, it looks like Cap can be seen flying past a massive stone structure at a couple of points in the trailer, and we'd say there's a decent chance said structure is the Celestial known as Tiamut.

Fans have been wondering why nobody so much as mentioned the giant god-like being that was left sticking out of the ocean at the end of Eternals in subsequent MCU projects, and rumors have claimed that Brave New World will finally address it.

Though unconfirmed, it's said that "Tiamut Island" will be the source of adamantium in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Red Hulk

Image

Though we did already have a pretty good idea that Red Hulk would be introduced in this movie thanks to leaked merch and promo art, here we finally get a first look at the big fella in action.

It's only one brief shot right at the end of the trailer, but we see "Rulk" catch Cap's vibranium shield in mid-air and fling it into the ground.

It's assumed that Ross will become the Red Goliath, but this still hasn't been confirmed, and there's always a chance Marvel will decide to have another character make the transformation (the gray hair on the temples is probably a dead giveaway, though).

What did you make of the trailer? Have another look, and drop us a comment down below.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/12/2024, 10:04 PM
With the budget of this thing getting totally out of control and rumored to be around $350-400 million, I don't think there's any way this is gonna turn a profit.
I don't even know if it's gonna be worth a cringe watch for me to see an 80 year old Harrison Ford cgi'ed as a red monster.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/12/2024, 10:07 PM
@Feralwookiee - i know one president that can tun into a Big Orang Tard monster...no CGI needed.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/12/2024, 10:16 PM
@Malatrova15 - Both of the boomers have been looking orange lately.
Is this just something that happens when you turn 100?

User Comment Image

I just wish whatever senior citizen who wins best of luck in finishing the destruction of western civilization. Amen. 😇
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/12/2024, 10:28 PM
@Feralwookiee - im not even american man..i juste quote the memes i found in 4chan
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/12/2024, 10:38 PM
@Malatrova15 - I'm not even human.
I have never heard of this site you speak of fren.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/12/2024, 10:53 PM
@Feralwookiee - Didn’t you say the same shit about Dune Part 2? And then went real quite when you realised you was wrong, wrong and wrong?
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/12/2024, 11:02 PM
@FireandBlood - I don't remember every being quite or quiet for that matter. 😁

If the budget of this movie is really as bloated as they say, it will have to make nearly $1 billion just to turn a profit. I don't see it doing that.
If I'm wrong in a year, screenshot this. 🤪
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/12/2024, 10:05 PM
More like Captain Sabra : Brave New One State Solution.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/12/2024, 10:08 PM
The recast feels insulting. I dont mind the occasional recast, but ross was pretty ingrained at this point. Im supposed to believe he's the same guy

They didint even bother with his classic mustache.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/12/2024, 10:10 PM
@TheRogue - it was the moustache or the election ...name one good moustached president on the XX century...
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/12/2024, 10:15 PM
@Malatrova15 - Theodore Roosevelt, William Howard Taft, Grover Cleveland, Chester A. Arthur
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/12/2024, 10:19 PM
@TheRogue - never heard of them...stop .akikg things up
Vigor
Vigor - 7/12/2024, 10:21 PM
@TheRogue -... he died tho
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/12/2024, 10:21 PM
@Malatrova15 -

Teddy Roosevelt.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/12/2024, 10:21 PM
@Vigor - Well at least cast a guy that [frick]ing looks like him then.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/12/2024, 10:29 PM
@DocSpock - You say a president was called .."Teddy"
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 7/12/2024, 11:21 PM
@TheRogue - No one cares about Ross it’s not that deep.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/12/2024, 10:17 PM
This could not have been a better teaser. Legit looks really damn good.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/12/2024, 10:20 PM
It was a good teaser….

Effectively set the tone of the film and did its job by getting people intrigued which I am atleast!!

Also Sam’s exchange with Ross about his “new look” reminded me of this…

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/12/2024, 10:28 PM
Certain scoopers are saying that apparently the majority of the film is what was originally shot…

They apparently redid the opening of the film and some follow up scenes aswell as bring Giancarlo Esposito’s character into the story.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/12/2024, 10:54 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Would not be surprised if reports were blown out of proportion because some want this to fail.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/12/2024, 10:55 PM
@MCUKnight11 - yep

Fingers crossed!!
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/12/2024, 10:40 PM
They should have made this film a tribute to William Hurt and made Thunderbolt Ross's sister the President and Rulk with GIANT RED TITS
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 7/12/2024, 10:41 PM
A redneck Hulk, my favorite!
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/12/2024, 10:43 PM
User Comment Image
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/12/2024, 10:54 PM
It’s honestly looks so much better than what I was expecting and like classic MCU but new at the same time.

