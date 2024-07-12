CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Trailer Breakdown - Sam Wilson Sees Red In Exciting First Look

A day later than expected, Marvel Studios released the first teaser trailer for Captain America: Brave New World earlier today, and while it didn't feature too many major reveals - with one big, red, very angry exception - it did give us a better idea of what to expect when Sam Wilson makes his big-screen debut as the MCU's new Sentinel of Liberty.

Below, you'll find a breakdown of the biggest talking points from the trailer.

The New Avengers(?)

Like the footage that screened at CinemaCon earlier this year, the teaser begins with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) meeting with President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (Harrison Ford), who tells the hero that he wants to "make Captain America an official military position."

Though he doesn't say the "A" word here, we know from the CinemaCon breakdown that this will involve forming a new team of government-sponsored Avengers. Sam seems hesitant ("what if we disagree?"), and it looks like this relationship will be further tested when Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly) makes an attempt on the President's life.

Sabra

Marvel Studios' announcement that actress Shira Haas had been cast as controversial Israeli superhero Sabra in Brave New World (then titled New World Order) during D23 last year raised a few eyebrows, as the character is still viewed by some as being more than a little problematic.

The escalating conflict in Gaza led to speculation that Sabra might have been cut from the movie altogether, but the teaser confirms that this isn't the case with a brief glimpse of Haas as "Ruth."

Marvel has altered her origin, however, and she will now debut as a former Black Widow.

As for Sabra's mutant heritage, rumor has it that she will indeed be introduced as one of the Children of the Atom. Although the word "mutant" isn't actually used, she is said to mention that she "always had her powers."

Giancarlo Esposito's Mysterious Villain

The footage features a few shots of Giancarlo Esposito as the mysterious "badass" villain, who we assume will be tasked with bringing Wilson and his allies in... or down.

The teaser doesn't provide any more hints about the character's identity, but the most recent rumor claimed that Esposito will play George Washington "G.W." Bridge.

In the comics, Bridge started out as a member of the mercenary group known as the Wild Pack (later Six Pack), which was led by Cable. He'd later become a high-ranking member of S.H.I.E.L.D. as acting liaison on mutant affairs.

Tiamut

Though we can't be certain, it looks like Cap can be seen flying past a massive stone structure at a couple of points in the trailer, and we'd say there's a decent chance said structure is the Celestial known as Tiamut.

Fans have been wondering why nobody so much as mentioned the giant god-like being that was left sticking out of the ocean at the end of Eternals in subsequent MCU projects, and rumors have claimed that Brave New World will finally address it.

Though unconfirmed, it's said that "Tiamut Island" will be the source of adamantium in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Red Hulk

Though we did already have a pretty good idea that Red Hulk would be introduced in this movie thanks to leaked merch and promo art, here we finally get a first look at the big fella in action.

It's only one brief shot right at the end of the trailer, but we see "Rulk" catch Cap's vibranium shield in mid-air and fling it into the ground.

It's assumed that Ross will become the Red Goliath, but this still hasn't been confirmed, and there's always a chance Marvel will decide to have another character make the transformation (the gray hair on the temples is probably a dead giveaway, though).

What did you make of the trailer? Have another look, and drop us a comment down below.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.