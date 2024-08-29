Marvel Studios Shares First Official HD Look At DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN, IRONHEART, THUNDERBOLTS*, And Red Hulk!

Earlier this month, Marvel Studios Tweeted and deleted a new promo celebrating 85 years of Marvel. While it was mysteriously pulled after only a few minutes, fans wasted no time taking screenshots and a shortened version of the video later did the rounds online.

Well, thanks to Entertainment Weekly, we now have the full official HD version of the spot which contains new footage from Captain America: Brave New World, Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, Thunderbolts*.

Trailers for each of those leaked online following Comic-Con and D23, though it's always preferable to see shots like these first-hand rather than through the lens of someone's (seemingly always outdated, given the quality) cellphone.

So, what do we see here?

Well, there's a great shot of Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and David Harbour as Red Guardian in Thunderbolts*. Then, we have blink-and-you'd-miss-'em snippets of Charlie Cox suited up in a new red costume in Daredevil: Born Again and Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams taking flight in Ironheart.

The best is saved for last, though, with what's now likely to be a familiar look for many of you at Harrison Ford transforming into Captain America: Brave New World's Red Hulk.

"I often look back on the early '60s in the famous Marvel bullpen with Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Steve Ditko creating Spider-Man, the Avengers, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four," Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige can be heard saying in the video. "House of ideas. It's called that for a reason."

Check out the newly released promo below (along with a few hi-res screenshots posted by the site) and stay tuned for more on all these MCU movies and TV shows as we have it.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025. Daredevil: Born Again follows in March 2025, while Thunderbolts* is scheduled for a May 5, 2025 debut. Ironheart remains undated but is coming next year.