Marvel Studios Shares First Official HD Look At DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN, IRONHEART, THUNDERBOLTS*, And Red Hulk!

Marvel Studios Shares First Official HD Look At DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN, IRONHEART, THUNDERBOLTS*, And Red Hulk!

Marvel has officially released a new promo celebrating the company's 85th anniversary and it includes HD footage from Captain America: Brave New World, Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, and Thunderbolts*.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 29, 2024 10:08 AM EST
Source: Entertainment Weekly

Earlier this month, Marvel Studios Tweeted and deleted a new promo celebrating 85 years of Marvel. While it was mysteriously pulled after only a few minutes, fans wasted no time taking screenshots and a shortened version of the video later did the rounds online. 

Well, thanks to Entertainment Weekly, we now have the full official HD version of the spot which contains new footage from Captain America: Brave New World, Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, Thunderbolts*.

Trailers for each of those leaked online following Comic-Con and D23, though it's always preferable to see shots like these first-hand rather than through the lens of someone's (seemingly always outdated, given the quality) cellphone. 

So, what do we see here?

Well, there's a great shot of Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and David Harbour as Red Guardian in Thunderbolts*. Then, we have blink-and-you'd-miss-'em snippets of Charlie Cox suited up in a new red costume in Daredevil: Born Again and Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams taking flight in Ironheart.

The best is saved for last, though, with what's now likely to be a familiar look for many of you at Harrison Ford transforming into Captain America: Brave New World's Red Hulk.

"I often look back on the early '60s in the famous Marvel bullpen with Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Steve Ditko creating Spider-Man, the Avengers, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four," Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige can be heard saying in the video. "House of ideas. It's called that for a reason."

Check out the newly released promo below (along with a few hi-res screenshots posted by the site) and stay tuned for more on all these MCU movies and TV shows as we have it.

image host
image host
image host

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025. Daredevil: Born Again follows in March 2025, while Thunderbolts* is scheduled for a May 5, 2025 debut. Ironheart remains undated but is coming next year.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's D23 Trailer Has Leaked Online In Much Better Quality
Related:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's D23 Trailer Has Leaked Online In Much Better Quality
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Giancarlo Esposito Reveals Surprising New Detail About Sidewinder
Recommended For You:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Giancarlo Esposito Reveals Surprising New Detail About Sidewinder
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 8/29/2024, 10:45 AM
Hyped for 2025. Let's fkkin' go!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/29/2024, 10:51 AM
@clintthahamster - me too

Seems like a good year overall for cbms kn general!!
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 8/29/2024, 10:48 AM
Born Again is going to be the best thing ever or a massive disappointment.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 8/29/2024, 10:55 AM
@kylo0607 - IDK, it could be somewhere in between, too.
SATW42
SATW42 - 8/29/2024, 10:49 AM
I don't know why, but something about Red Hulk's nipples just feels off. I know this is a very weird take to drop but it bothers my eye everytime. I had to actually go back and look to see if Banner Hulk even had nipples because I've never noticed or thought about them, but Red Hulks just bother me for some reason.
Spoken
Spoken - 8/29/2024, 10:52 AM
@SATW42 - I know what you mean. It needs more bat-nipples.
BaddestOptics
BaddestOptics - 8/29/2024, 10:55 AM
@SATW42 - to be fair, you say that about everyone's nipples
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 8/29/2024, 10:56 AM
@SATW42 - I mean, why do dudes have nipples at all? A real conundrum.
mountainman
mountainman - 8/29/2024, 10:51 AM
I really wish they’d make Red Guardian less goofy and more menacing. A former Soviet Super Soldier should be a scary and formidable foe. But we got a fat, dumb, goofy dude instead.

What is the MCU’s deal about doing this to so many of their characters?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/29/2024, 10:53 AM
@mountainman - we already know Rusian soldiers are not that scary neither efficient.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/29/2024, 10:52 AM
This gave me Pablo Lyle vibes brosky

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder