Who Is Sidewinder? Giancarlo Esposito's CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Villain Explained

When we first learned of plans for Captain America: Brave New World to feature The Boys star Giancarlo Esposito, speculation immediately started running rampant about who the actor might be playing.

Reportedly added during reshoots, we first caught sight of Esposito on the movie's set; those photos provided few clues and even the teaser trailer failed to clear anything up. Rumours he'd been cast as Bushmaster or G.W. Bridge soon started swirling but those were proven false at Comic-Con.

We now know that The Mandalorian and Breaking Bad icon is playing Sidewinder, a relatively obscure Captain America villain who will seemingly target Sam Wilson. In this feature, we've rounded up everything we know about this version of the character along with an in-depth look at his comic book history.

5. Which Sidewinder Is Giancarlo Esposito Playing?

Sidewinder is a relatively obscure Captain America villain and three different characters have held the mantle.

The first was Seth Voelker. Introduced in 1980's Marvel Two-in-One #64, he was created by Mark Gruenwald, Ralph Macchio, and George Pérez. The second showed up in 1998's Iron Fist #1 (courtesy of Dan Jurgens and Jackson Guiceand) and never received a name; he did, however, die in that same issue after failing to infiltrate S.H.I.E.L.D.

The third and current Sidewinder is Gregory Bryan; created by Robert Kirkman and Scot Eaton in Captain America #31 two decades ago, he's very similar to the original version. In Captain America: Brave New World, Esposito will play Voelker.

