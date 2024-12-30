THUNDERBOLTS* Star Sebastian Stan Teases MCU Future: [I'm] Not Captain America...Yet"

Appearing at Tokyo Comic-Con this weekend, Sebastian Stan lifted Captain America's shield and - perhaps jokingly, perhaps not - teased his MCU future in that role. You can hear more from the actor here...

By JoshWilding - Dec 30, 2024 05:12 AM EST
In the comics, Steve Rogers was shot and killed by a brainwashed Sharon Carter shortly after the events of Civil War. Bucky then took over the Captain America mantle in what proved to be a stellar run for the character in that role. 

Steve eventually returned but, years later, lost the Super Soldier Serum and reverted to his true age. With that, Sam Wilson - a.k.a. The Falcon - became the new Captain America in another popular comic book story arc. 

In The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Marvel Studios skipped Bucky altogether and went straight to Sam. The latter will take centre stage in Captain America: Brave New World, while the former HYDRA assassin looks set to be a key player in Thunderbolts*

Appearing at Tokyo Comic-Con this weekend, Sebastian Stan lifted Cap's shield and, much to the delight of fans in attendance, he teased: "Not Captain America...yet." 

This doesn't necessarily mean too much, though it's certainly possible that Stan will get the chance to suit up as Captain America in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars. Looking beyond those movies, there's a chance Bucky could wield the shield after Sam. 

2024 has been an incredible year for the Captain America franchise star following critically acclaimed turns in The Apprentice and A Different Man. Marvel Studios would be wise to take advantage of that momentum. 

"It's always been fun for me to come back to him after all these years because you're growing as a person, and then the character ends up growing," Stan said in a recent interview. "I never would have thought we would have ended up where we have with him, but it's a very interesting group of characters, and they all bring out different sides of themselves."

"I think [Bucky] finds himself way more suited to them than initially maybe he wants to admit, but he's always an evolving character, and that's what I love about him," the actor continued. "It's always trying to find another way of expressing. I think it'll be fun. I think people will be excited for the movie."

You can hear more from Stan about his MCU future in the player below.

Marvel Studios, and a crew of indie veterans, who definitely sold out, present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits.

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.

AC1
AC1 - 12/30/2024, 5:51 AM
I honestly can't see MCU-616 Bucky becoming Captain America tbh, his arc was very different in the movies than in the comics and he's arguably done much worse things during his time as The Winter Soldier - while that's obviously not his fault due to the brainwashing, it's clear he's been a lot more psychologically effected by those experiences. He seems like all he really wants is to try and live a quiet life of peace, and whenever he ends up involved in any of the action it's always pretty reluctantly, so I just can't see him ever choosing to be Captain America and I don't think it would be the right direction to take this version of the character. It made far more sense to skip straight to Sam following in Steve's footsteps because he was always clearly much more of a willing participant who actually WANTED to fight the good fight and had a lot of similar personality traits to Steve, such as being a fairly natural leader in his own right as well as wanting to help others in other kinds of ways (bare in mind Steve even follows in Sam's footsteps and starts running therapy groups during the Blip).

Now, having said all that - the next two Avengers movies ARE all about the multiverse. So while I don't think THIS version of Bucky should become Captain America, that's not to say that I don't think we should see Sebastian Stan in the suit and wielding the shield. I'd love to see him get the chance to play a VARIANT of Bucky who does become Cap in his universe. Maybe his time as the Winter Soldier doesn't last as long as our Bucky, or maybe he just doesn't have to do as many bad things and thus isn't as psychologically scarred by his past - maybe he's from a reality where SHIELD stopped Zola from recreating HYDRA and they were able to free him from his programming long before our version. Who knows.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 12/30/2024, 6:03 AM
@AC1 - excellent points
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/30/2024, 6:03 AM
@AC1 - you said it far better than I did down below haha.

I completely agree with you!!.

I do wonder how many people here who don’t accept Sam as Cap due to his lack of serum or other reasons would be doing the same if Bucky was in the role.
LSHF
LSHF - 12/30/2024, 5:57 AM
He's going to have to earn this title, and he's not quite there yet.
jackbauer884
jackbauer884 - 12/30/2024, 6:00 AM
He will become CA, after Mackie will fail.
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 12/30/2024, 6:00 AM
Bucky should have been Cap. Way more interesting. The world at large has no idea it's Bucky, bring back secret identities to the MCU.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/30/2024, 6:04 AM
@TheManWithoutFear - there being no secret identities is indeed kinda lame. I blame that on the need for show actor's faces. Comics didn't have such restraints.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/30/2024, 6:00 AM
User Comment Image

I like Bucky and would have been interested to see him as Cap like he was in the comics but the MCU went down another route in which he was still dealing with the trauma & baggage of being the Winter Soldier so it made sense to not give him the added responsibility of that role since he could have snapped like John Walker did if not moreso.

I still stand by that while perhaps having Bucky assume the mantle and find redemption that way could have been interesting , I think giving it to Sam was the better choice…

Sam embodies the same values as Steve and became a close friend/ally to the latter , he was also more stable so it made sense to make him the new Cap imo.

Basically if you remember in FaTWS that instead of going in guns blazing after Karli during her adopted mothers funeral like Walker wanted to do , Sam first goes in to talk to her and almost nearly gets to her until things get worse…

That felt like something Steve would do imo and sold me atleast on Sam being Captain America (him also being a counselor helped in that regard).

Basically , I would be interested to see Bucky in the role eventually though I don’t think it’ll happen in the main continuity atleast anytime soon (maybe we see a variant in SW?)..

However Sam is my Cap now and I can’t wait to see how he’ll continue to evolve & grow in that role!!.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/30/2024, 6:02 AM
Now that would've been great to see in What If. Bucky as Captain America and Steve Rogers as the Winter Soldier, but alas.

In the MCU I do hope it's only temporary though. He doesn't need a suit or to be a symbol. The codename White Wolf is enough imo, although throwing a shield around is cool.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/30/2024, 6:06 AM
@bkmeijer1 - technically we did get Steve as a Winter Soldier-esque character in the Hydra Stomper…

User Comment Image

Considering how unfortunately restricted the What If team seemed to be by the higher ups at Marvel , I wouldn’t be surprised if that was an idea that got scrapped perhaps because we might see Bucky be Cap somehow in the main MCU.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/30/2024, 6:10 AM
@TheVisionary25 - yeah true, the Hydra Stomper episode already was a kind of alternate Winter Soldier. Probably why I liked it.

And could be they had plans for Bucky. Could see Sam being captured, leading to Bucky having to step up or something.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/30/2024, 6:15 AM
steve will always be cap, not interested in 2.0's. However, out of the two choices (Falcon and Buck), Bucky should have been the next cap as it was already foreshadowed back in the first avenger and it could have been used as a good story element of redemption for his acts as the winter soldier. Falcon was already a good man and had nothing to prove.
User Comment Image

