DC Comics Rumored To Relaunch BATMAN And SUPERMAN In 2025 As First Look At BATMAN: HUSH 2 Is Revealed

DC Comics has recently gone to great lengths to bring back lapsed comic book readers and attract new ones. The "All In" initiative has overhauled several characters with story arcs that are far more accessible than those bogged down in decades of history.

There's also the new Absolute Universe, an Ultimate Universe-inspired continuity which has taken Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman back to basics in a bold new continuity that's completely reimagined who they are.

Today, Bleeding Cool brings word that DC Comics plans to relaunch both Batman and Superman's ongoing titles in 2025. It's said that we'll get a new Batman #1 after Batman: Hush 2 wraps up in Batman #163, while Superman #1 will be launched in time for DC Studios' Superman movie.

This had been the plan for both comics as part of the since-abandoned "5G" relaunch and we're sure it's no coincidence that Batman #163 is scheduled for July, meaning both titles could be overlaunched in the same month.

DC Comics decision to keep its original numbering for these "All In" comics has raised eyebrows, with Marvel Comics Senior Vice President and Executive Editor Tom Brevoort weighing in to say, "I think that if DC is satisfied with this approach, then that's all that matters."

"However, if they're relaunching titles with new creative teams and new directions, then they're probably leaving money on the table by not starting with a new #1," he added. "If it's the same team, though, I can see why you would continue with the numbering."

During this October's New York Comic Con, DC President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee shared several definitive updates about DC Comics' future plans, including Batman: Hush 2.

Joined by writer Jeph Loeb, the artist announced a sequel to their acclaimed Batman: Hush series, to be published within the pages of DC’s ongoing Batman comic book series in 2025. He also confirmed at the time that a Hush 2 prelude would be published in DC's Justice League Unlimited #1, a comic which went on sale today.

There have already been a few loose sequels to the story, so we're definitely intrigued to learn what leads to another clash between the Dark Knight and Hush over two decades after the original.

In these pages from the prelude mentioned above, we see many of the characters who will take centre stage in this follow-up, including Huntress, Red Hood, and the Dark Knight's greatest foes.