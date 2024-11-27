DC Comics Rumored To Relaunch BATMAN And SUPERMAN In 2025 As First Look At BATMAN: HUSH 2 Is Revealed

DC Comics Rumored To Relaunch BATMAN And SUPERMAN In 2025 As First Look At BATMAN: HUSH 2 Is Revealed

DC Comics is reportedly planning to relaunch the Batman and Superman ongoing titles next year, likely in time for James Gunn's Superman movie. We also have a first look at the upcoming Hush sequel...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 27, 2024 06:11 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Comics

DC Comics has recently gone to great lengths to bring back lapsed comic book readers and attract new ones. The "All In" initiative has overhauled several characters with story arcs that are far more accessible than those bogged down in decades of history. 

There's also the new Absolute Universe, an Ultimate Universe-inspired continuity which has taken Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman back to basics in a bold new continuity that's completely reimagined who they are. 

Today, Bleeding Cool brings word that DC Comics plans to relaunch both Batman and Superman's ongoing titles in 2025. It's said that we'll get a new Batman #1 after Batman: Hush 2 wraps up in Batman #163, while Superman #1 will be launched in time for DC Studios' Superman movie.

This had been the plan for both comics as part of the since-abandoned "5G" relaunch and we're sure it's no coincidence that Batman #163 is scheduled for July, meaning both titles could be overlaunched in the same month. 

DC Comics decision to keep its original numbering for these "All In" comics has raised eyebrows, with Marvel Comics Senior Vice President and Executive Editor Tom Brevoort weighing in to say, "I think that if DC is satisfied with this approach, then that's all that matters."

"However, if they're relaunching titles with new creative teams and new directions, then they're probably leaving money on the table by not starting with a new #1," he added. "If it's the same team, though, I can see why you would continue with the numbering."

During this October's New York Comic Con, DC President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee shared several definitive updates about DC Comics' future plans, including Batman: Hush 2

Joined by writer Jeph Loeb, the artist announced a sequel to their acclaimed Batman: Hush series, to be published within the pages of DC’s ongoing Batman comic book series in 2025. He also confirmed at the time that a Hush 2 prelude would be published in DC's Justice League Unlimited #1, a comic which went on sale today.

There have already been a few loose sequels to the story, so we're definitely intrigued to learn what leads to another clash between the Dark Knight and Hush over two decades after the original. 

In these pages from the prelude mentioned above, we see many of the characters who will take centre stage in this follow-up, including Huntress, Red Hood, and the Dark Knight's greatest foes.

comic-excerpt-hush-2-preview-jlu-v0-vj47vuwzjb3e1
comic-excerpt-hush-2-preview-jlu-v0-8k1055wzjb3e1
comic-excerpt-hush-2-preview-jlu-v0-z9tc5vwzjb3e1
BLACK CANARY: BEST OF THE BEST Interview: Tom King & Ryan Sook Discuss Their WWE-Inspired Comic (Exclusive)
Related:

BLACK CANARY: BEST OF THE BEST Interview: Tom King & Ryan Sook Discuss Their WWE-Inspired Comic (Exclusive)
ZATANNA: DC Comics' Mistress Of Magic Returns In New Series From Writer/Artist Jamal Campbell
Recommended For You:

ZATANNA: DC Comics' Mistress Of Magic Returns In New Series From Writer/Artist Jamal Campbell

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 11/27/2024, 7:04 AM
Marvel Comics Senior Vice President and Executive Editor Tom Brevoort weighing in to say, "I think that if DC is satisfied with this approach, then that's all that matters."

The DC Fans:


User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder