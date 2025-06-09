The DCU's Unlikely Heroes We'll (Probably) Never See On The Big Screen

5) Detective Chimp

Yep, that's right.

Forget your Batmen, your Green Lanterns, all those muscle-bound, brooding types. There's an intellectual powerhouse in the DC Universe you've been sleeping on, and he's a chimpanzee. Detective Chimp. Bobo T. Chimp, to use his full name. A seasoned private investigator, a master of deduction, and a connoisseur of fine pipe tobacco. The guy wears a deerstalker, speaks fluent English, and has a penchant for cracking the most bizarre, supernatural cases that stump even the best human minds.

I could see this one as an animated series, sure (though you might say "Hit-Monkey already did it"). But a cinematic outing? Probably not. Something about a talking chimp solving mysteries isn't going to set the DC Studios marketing department on fire.

In my eyes, in a universe where a man can fly and another can breathe underwater, a talking chimp detective is hardly the most egregious suspension of disbelief. He's brilliant, he's funny, and he'd bring a delightful, unexpected flavor to the DCU. But oh well, common sense will likely keep Bobo on the page

4) Big Barda

You want power? Real, honest-to-God, planet-cracking power?

Then look no further than the alien warrior, Big Barda. Raised on the hellish planet Apokolips, trained by Granny Goodness (yeah, you heard me) to be a living weapon, a leader of the Furies. Barda is an absolute force of nature. She's taller than most men, stronger than near any hero not named Superman, and wields a Mega-Rod that can unleash enough energy to melt a tank.

The best thing about Barda though? She’s also head-over-heels in love with Mister Miracle, leading to some of the most wonderfully bizarre domestic scenes you'll ever find in a comic book. One minute she's arguing with Mister Miracle over whose turn it is to do the dishes, the next she's casually dismantling a rogue alien invasion.

So why will we probably never see Barda on the big screen? Well, for one, the mix of sheer power and then quiet moments of tenderness probably isn't one that plays well for large audiences. Studio bosses would probably want to make her a little more complex, water down her strength or find some vulnerability that isn't really there - Big Barda's untamed power doesn't lend itself to that.

3) Animal Man

Forget the gods, the aliens, the billionaires with bat-themed gadgets purchased from their trust funds.

Animal Man, or Buddy Baker, is a stuntman, a family man, and then he gains the ability to mimic the abilities of any animal on Earth, and eventually, the entire universe. He’s the ultimate everyman hero, trying to balance superhero duties with paying his rent. But what makes him truly unique is his connection to the "Red," the morphogenetic field that connects all life. This often leads him into incredibly trippy, meta-narrative adventures where he literally interacts with his own comic book creators.

In Animal Man, DC gave us a character whose stories are complex. They often delve into environmentalism, the nature of consciousness, and the very fabric of storytelling.

So why is he destined for the 'A' section of comic book store back issues, never to see the harsh glare of Hollywood? Because he’s too philosophical, too introspective, too… weird. The meta-narrative elements would send most audiences running for the hills. He isn't a straight forward hero fighting villains and saving the day. No, Animal Man instead offers us existential dread and mind-bending trips into the very nature of reality. Don't get me wrong, Animal Man is an amazing character but he's too unconventional for the big screen. He won't sell many action figures, let's put it that way.

2) Booster Gold

Now, this one is interesting because DCU have actually announced a TV series of Booster Gold - whether it happens is another thing altogether. But the chances of seeing 'Booster Gold' in movie theatres with a big summer release? Unlikely.

In a world full of selfless heroes and noble sacrifices, Booster Gold isn't that. He's a disgraced football player from the 25th century, he stole a Legion flight ring and a super suit, travelled back in time, and decided to become a celebrity superhero, complete with corporate sponsorships and a publicist. He’s vain, narcissistic, and obsessed with fame. And that's precisely why he's so brilliant! It's easy to see why there could be audience appeal there, especially after the success of The Boys, but the thing that sets him apart? Beneath all the bravado and self-promotion, Booster Gold is actually a good guy. He consistently does the right thing, often begrudgingly, and proves himself to be a capable and even heroic figure when the chips are down.

So why will we probably never see him on the big screen? Because he's too nuanced for a 120minute cinematic outing. His redemption arc is subtle, his motivations initially ignoble. He's a character built for a slow burn (which is why a TV series will be excellent for him if it happens), not a blockbuster opening.

1) Ambush Bug

You think Deadpool’s clever with his meta-commentary? Long before Deadpool first spoke directly to the reader or murdered his own artist, Ambush bug was delivering existential absurdity within the DCU. Like Deadpool, he's aware he's in a comic book but he's somehow more 'out there' than Deadpool. Ambush Bug is actively trying to dismantle the pages you are reading and offering unsolicited plot advice whilst you're trying to follow any semblance of narrative. He's a chaotic, nonsensical force, a bug in the machine of narrative and a strange contrast to the brooding Batman or idolised Superman.

Now, my personal opinion is that Ambush Bug's appearances don't always work. He's almost too chaotic, too self aware and that's probably why we won't be seeing him on the silver screen anytime soon. But, in a world where Deadpool (against all odds) became a household name, who knows? Ambush Bug Summer 2038 maybe?

I hope you found these characters interesting if you haven't seen much of them before? Which ones would you like to see have live action movies? Share with your friends and comment below.