AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: Peter Parker Gets Some Help From The X-Men In Closing Chapters Of 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN

Following the events of Blood Hunt, Doctor Doom is Sorcerer Supreme and one of his first mandates was tasking Spider-Man to be the new champion against the eight scions of Cyttorak in "8 Deaths of Spider-Man."

Spearheaded by writer Joe Kelly and artist Ed McGuinness, this exciting and unusual Spidey saga is currently unfolding in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man, starting with last week's Amazing Spider-Man #61. Today, we have a look ahead to February's instalments: Amazing Spider-Man #67-68 and a special bonus tie-in issue, Amazing Spider-Man #68.Deaths.

Marvel Comics hasn't disclosed why, but Justina Ireland and artist Andrea Broccardo will be taking over creative duties for these issues, with Christos Gage and artist Mark Buckingham in charge of that tie-in.

Whether Kelly and McGuinness will be back after that is hard to say, particularly as the publisher has yet to announce Amazing Spider-Man's permanent creative team following Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.'s recent departure.

In "8 Deaths of Spider-Man," equipped with a mystically-powered new suit and extra lives, Spider-Man battles against the Scions of Cyttorak. These God-like beings are really putting Spidey through the wringer, but help will soon arrive from an unlikely source - the unstoppable Juggernaut.

Can Cyttorak's favourite host turn the tide of this terrifying trial? As noted, we'll see Juggernaut and the X-Men join the fight in Amazing Spider-Man #67-68 by guest creative team writer Justina Ireland and artist Andrea Broccardo.

Then, Spidey is on his last life. After he takes his final fall, the X-Men are left to finish what he started - with disastrous results - in Amazing Spider-Man #68.Deaths by writer Christos Gage and artist Mark Buckingham.

Here's more on what you can expect from these issues:

With his patron, Cyttorak, attacking the world, Juggernaut won’t just sit aside. But he’s not a solo act… The X-Men get involved to help Spider-Man save the world!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #67

Written by JUSTINA IRELAND

Art by ANDREA BROCCARDO

Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

On Sale 2/12

The Scions of Cytorrak are too much and Spider-Man has used up ALL of his lives. Is this the FINAL death of Spider-Man!?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #68

Written by JUSTINA IRELAND

Art by ANDREA BROCCARDO

Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

On Sale 2/19

With Spider-Man now DEAD, it’s up to the X-Men to win the day and save the universe. But why are they fighting EACH OTHER?!?!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #68.DEATHS

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE

Art and Cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM

On Sale 2/26