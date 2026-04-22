Avengers: Armageddon #1 Covers And Preview Reveal First Look At This Generation's Avengers: Disassembled

Avengers: Armageddon, a new event series by acclaimed writer Chip Zdarsky and rising star artists Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar, is set to transform Earth's Mightiest Heroes in a way not seen since Avengers: Disassembled.

Spinning out Zdarsky's current run of Captain America as well as One World Under Doom, Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon and more, the long-awaited saga sees some of Marvel's greatest icons assemble against Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, a.k.a the Red Hulk, whose takeover of Latveria puts the entire world in jeopardy.

When the dust settles on the cataclysmic showdown, a new era of Avengers begins, complete with a bold new lineup that includes an all-new hero with unrivalled power. Today, you can see all the covers for the debut issue, along with a first look inside.

The preview brings together heroes from across the Marvel Universe, including the Fantastic Four, Wolverine, Bucky Barnes, Namor, and the recently introduced Captain America, David Colton. The preview also reveals the terrifying new Hulk squad, one of the many ways Ross aims to keep Latveria in his tight grip.

Talking about what to expect in Avengers: Armageddon's aftermath, Zdarsky said, "It's going to be pretty fractured, but when things are looking dark, someone will always step up. But what they'll face will be wildly unexpected. Man, oh man, I'm pretty excited for people to see where we’re going."

In addition to Dike Ruan's main cover, Avengers: Armageddon #1 will feature variant covers by Jerome Opeña, Skottie Young, Chip Zdarsky, Kaare Andrews, and Jenny Frison. The issue will also have a variant cover featuring artwork from Alex Ross' Marvel Dimensions and a secret "Spoiler Variant Cover "by Marco Checchetto offering a glimpse at the seismic shocks in store for Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Marvel Comics still hasn't announced who will take charge of the Avengers series in the aftermath of this event, but Zdarsky has to be a contender. Alternatively, it may be Brian Michael Bendis, who is returning to the publisher this year.