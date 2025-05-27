BATMAN/DEADPOOL Announced As First Official Marvel/DC Comics Crossover In Over 2 Decades

Back in February at the ComicsPro retailer expo, we got word that a new Marvel Comics/DC Comics crossover was in the works. No details were disclosed at the time, but thanks to EW, we now know which characters this massive event will focus on.

Marvel's Merc with a Mouth and DC's Dark Knight are set to cross paths in two one-shots, with Zeb Wells and Greg Capullo on board Marvel Comics' Deadpool/Batman, and Grant Morrison and Dan Mora handling writing and artwork for Batman/Deadpool.

We've seen a few of these crossovers over the years, going all the way back to Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man in the late '70s, but this is the first time Marvel and DC characters will clash on the page since 2003's JLA/Avengers.

"A lot of things have to align," Dan Buckley, the President of Marvel Entertainment, explains. "Mostly we plan our editorial schedule pretty far out. DC does their schedule pretty far out. You want to have the right talent involved because with this type of thing, you want to elevate it as much as you can to get people excited."

Jim Lee, the President, Chief Creative Officer, and Publisher for DC Comics, adds. "It happens kind of once every generation of readers. I'll leave you to draw your own conclusions as to why," he comments. "The timing has to be right in that you don't want to do these too often. You want them to feel special. It is sort of finding that right moment for both companies to come together because it is complex. There's a lot more coordination, collaboration, approvals that have to be done. And, obviously, from the business side, you're sharing revenue, but it's going to be a big deal. So you want the story, creatively, to warrant the hype of it all."

The story is set to focus on Wade Wilson getting hired for a job in Gotham City "that puts him in the crosshairs of the World's Greatest Detective." There will also be a lineup of "backup adventures" featuring other Marvel and DC characters, but they are being kept under wraps for now.

More one-shots are also planned for 2026, but again, we're going to have to wait for more details.

"Anyone that's working in comics today grew up with a Marvel, DC crossover at some moment in their reading timeline history," Lee cryptically comments. "I think once you become a creator, you want to work on the biggest characters for both companies, but then to be able to do something that only happens every 15, 20 years, it is something you don't want to pass up. So I think fans are going to see a lot of interesting projects from their favorite creators. That's all I can say."

Check out the cover artwork for Batman/Deadpool and Deadpool/Batman below.