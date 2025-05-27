BATMAN/DEADPOOL Announced As First Official Marvel/DC Comics Crossover In Over 2 Decades

The "big two" have officially announced the first Marvel/DC Comics crossover event in over two decades. The Merc With a Mouth is set to cross paths with The Dark Knight next year...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 27, 2025 01:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Back in February at the ComicsPro retailer expo, we got word that a new Marvel Comics/DC Comics crossover was in the works. No details were disclosed at the time, but thanks to EW, we now know which characters this massive event will focus on.

Marvel's Merc with a Mouth and DC's Dark Knight are set to cross paths in two one-shots, with Zeb Wells and Greg Capullo on board Marvel Comics' Deadpool/Batman, and Grant Morrison and Dan Mora handling writing and artwork for Batman/Deadpool.

We've seen a few of these crossovers over the years, going all the way back to Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man in the late '70s, but this is the first time Marvel and DC characters will clash on the page since 2003's JLA/Avengers.

"A lot of things have to align," Dan Buckley, the President of Marvel Entertainment, explains. "Mostly we plan our editorial schedule pretty far out. DC does their schedule pretty far out. You want to have the right talent involved because with this type of thing, you want to elevate it as much as you can to get people excited."

Jim Lee, the President, Chief Creative Officer, and Publisher for DC Comics, adds. "It happens kind of once every generation of readers. I'll leave you to draw your own conclusions as to why," he comments. "The timing has to be right in that you don't want to do these too often. You want them to feel special. It is sort of finding that right moment for both companies to come together because it is complex. There's a lot more coordination, collaboration, approvals that have to be done. And, obviously, from the business side, you're sharing revenue, but it's going to be a big deal. So you want the story, creatively, to warrant the hype of it all."

The story is set to focus on Wade Wilson getting hired for a job in Gotham City "that puts him in the crosshairs of the World's Greatest Detective." There will also be a lineup of "backup adventures" featuring other Marvel and DC characters, but they are being kept under wraps for now.

More one-shots are also planned for 2026, but again, we're going to have to wait for more details.

"Anyone that's working in comics today grew up with a Marvel, DC crossover at some moment in their reading timeline history," Lee cryptically comments. "I think once you become a creator, you want to work on the biggest characters for both companies, but then to be able to do something that only happens every 15, 20 years, it is something you don't want to pass up. So I think fans are going to see a lot of interesting projects from their favorite creators. That's all I can say." 

Check out the cover artwork for Batman/Deadpool and Deadpool/Batman below.

1stDalek
1stDalek - 5/27/2025, 1:18 PM
Grant Morrison is writing the DC part? Say less

User Comment Image
PapaSpank54
PapaSpank54 - 5/27/2025, 1:21 PM
[frick]ing what
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 5/27/2025, 1:22 PM
Seriuos? Batman crossover with the wisecrackin' version of Deathstroke? Ugh.

Why Haven't they ever do a BATMAN/WOLVERINE crossover with Jim Lee doing the art? It'll be like printing money!

User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/27/2025, 1:34 PM
@Nomis929 - Batman and black panther or Ironman black panther almost look like Batman with cape on
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 5/27/2025, 1:39 PM
@dragon316 - Black Panther actually wears a cape ever now and then.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 5/27/2025, 2:31 PM
@Nomis929 - I picked this up (never had a copy before) a few months ago at a comic shop. So friggin cool!
User Comment Image
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 5/27/2025, 2:40 PM
@Nomis929 - This (Batman & Wolverine team up) would also be a very good movie, and absolutely no reason it can't be done as a one-off. As long as it has a decent script, instantly a $2.5 billion film, no doubt in my mind. And eventually we will get there where WB and Marvel Studios collaborate. It's just too much money to turn away.
User Comment Image
ntwrk
ntwrk - 5/27/2025, 1:23 PM
Grant Morrison did my favourite run on Batman. Greg Capullo drew my second favourite (and his work on Spawn was amazing too). I don't normally go for crossovers like this but they've got me.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 5/27/2025, 1:31 PM
This is gonna be the "Break glass in case of emergency" move of desperation when the CBMs are no longer profitable. We will finally get the DC/Marvel crossover on film. Batman vs Ironman Superman vs Hulk etc. I'll give it till about 2035
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/27/2025, 1:44 PM
@DarthOmega - We got a Batman/TMNT animated crossover a few years ago, so I can definitely see that happening with Marvel as well. Live action though is probably less likely.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/27/2025, 2:42 PM
@DarthOmega - User Comment Image
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 5/27/2025, 1:32 PM
You know what?, sign me up
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/27/2025, 1:35 PM
I defiantly buy physical copy of this book hopefully Deathstroke makes appearance in this book see how Deadpool reacts to Deathstroke and reverse fans have always wanted see that
jackbauer884
jackbauer884 - 5/27/2025, 1:47 PM
Has to be an Parental Advisory rating. No need, for T+.
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 5/27/2025, 1:52 PM
You had me at Grant Morrison
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 5/27/2025, 2:05 PM
Out of all Marvel characters why cringy Deadpool?

User Comment Image
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 5/27/2025, 2:17 PM
User Comment Image
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 5/27/2025, 2:18 PM
User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/27/2025, 2:36 PM
Deathstroke would've been cooler, but this is still awesome. Now if only we can get a Marvel vs. DC game.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 5/27/2025, 2:38 PM
I think this could be the start of something bigger. They’ve teased another DC vs Marvel over the past few years. I’m down. I loved Marvel vs DC, and thought the Amalgam Universe was pretty good and underutilized afterwards.

