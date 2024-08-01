BLOOD HUNT #5 May Offer A Glimpse At What's To Come For Doctor Doom In The Marvel Cinematic Universe

The final issue of Marvel Comics' latest event series, Blood Hunt, went on sale this week and it may hold some clues about plans for Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in the MCU.

Led by Blade, a group of vampires used the Darkforce to blot out the sun, creating an eternal night and unleashing violence upon the world.

The Daywalker, now joined by a group of super-powered vampires called the Bloodcoven, launched a devastating attack on the Avengers before dropping the ancient Atlantean Temple of the First Blasphemy on Central Park. It was there that "Blade" revealed he's possessed by Varnae, the first vampire.

Varnae merged with the Darkforce, amplifying his power, and hunted for Blade's teenage daughter Brielle Brooks, the only one who has the potential to strike him down. Doctor Strange, meanwhile, travelled to Latveria with Clea to seek Doctor Doom's mystical help in banishing the Darkforce. Victor agreed, but only if Strange abdicated the mantle of Sorcerer Supreme to him!

Now, with Khonshu freed from Asgard and a resurrected Moon Knight leading a legion of the Moon God's undead former Fists, the Avengers confront Varnae and the Bloodcoven at the temple for a final battle as Blood Hunt #5 begins.

Earth's Mightiest Heroes put up a good fight, but are overwhelmed by Blade's forces. However, when Brielle and Spider-Man manage to stab her father through the heart, Doom - who is made Sorcerer Supreme after vowing to return the mantle after he saves the world - unleashes a spell that vanquishes the Darkforce.

Blade, no longer possessed, is saved and Doom goes back on his promises; yes, he saved the day, but he doesn't believe he's saved the world yet and remains Sorcerer Supreme. The issue then ends with the reveal that One World Under Doom is coming this November.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is now heavily involved with all aspects of Marvel storytelling, including the comics. Given how many concepts are introduced on the page before making it to the screen, we can quite easily imagine Doom stealing the mantle of Sorcerer Supreme from the MCU's Wong is in the cards for Avengers: Doomsday.

Check out some highlights from Blood Hunt #5 below.

Doctor Strange is presented with a dread bargain to gain a chance to save the world. The Avengers ride into a battle they cannot win. The dead battle the undead across the globe. Will it be enough? Will the world be saved, and how will it be changed if it is? Featuring a dramatic shift for the future of the Marvel Universe!

BLOOD HUNT #5

Written by JEDMACKAY

Art & Cover by PEPE LARRAZ