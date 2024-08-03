CAPTAIN MARVEL's Latest Comic Book Series, Released To Tie In With THE MARVELS, Has Been Canceled

Last year, Marvel Comics launched a new Captain Marvel series right in time for The Marvels' arrival in theaters. As is so often the case, the comic featured several similarities to the movie, including Carol Danvers' new costume and the inclusion of Nega-Bands and body-swapping.

The Marvels earned so-so reviews with 62% on Rotten Tomatoes but flopped at the box office with a dismal $206 million worldwide. No one has managed to figure out how or why it flopped so spectacularly, especially as it also featured popular Disney+ characters Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau.

Regardless, Marvel Comics has just pulled the plug on Captain Marvel after only 10 issues.

In the letters page of Captain Marvel #10, editor Sarah Brunstad writes, "Ah, dear friends. Here we part, for a short time. Captain Marvel stories will continue in the gangbuster Avengers series and elsewhere (check out the new ongoing Avengers Academy, Marvel Unlimited subscribers!)."

"But her solo series needs a hiatus while we build the next great story. Keep the faith, True Believer. Keep the Corps strong. We'll see you soon."

Series writer Alyssa Wong also adds, "What a wild ride! I've had so much fun writing Carol, Yuna, and some true cosmic weirdness.

From place-swapping shenanigans to body horror, high-stakes heists to quiet, powerful moments, it's been an absolute blast(aar). And you've been with us every step of the way!"

"Thank you for your love and enthusiasm," she continued. "Every time I read your letters, they make my day. You are all True Believers..but more than that, thank you for believing in this story, this team, and all of us. I can't wait to see where Carol's journey takes her next!"

While Captain Marvel will continue appearing in other comic books, there are no immediate plans to relaunch her solo series. An announcement may be made in Marvel's November or December solicitations but Carol's popularity as a solo player seems to have waned.

The MCU's Captain Marvel, Brie Larson, was recently asked if a reunion with Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris is on the cards for her.

"I just loved being with those ladies so much," she said. "And I think that the sentiment of it is so right to me and is much more where I’m at in my life, which is, there’s no one superhero that can save us. It takes all kinds of people that have their own special skill sets and the ability to understand that the brink of disaster cannot be stopped by one. It’s all of us coming together."

"And you know, as for the future, there’s things that I know, but I can’t tell you," the Oscar winner said before being asked about the next Avengers movies. "I can’t say anything and I can’t even say that I don’t know anything, because that might mean that there’s something to say or not say. So I’ll just say that I can’t say."

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.