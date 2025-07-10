Marvel Comics Announces X-MEN: AGE OF REVELATION, A New Event Series Set 10 Years Into The Team's Future

Marvel Comics Announces X-MEN: AGE OF REVELATION, A New Event Series Set 10 Years Into The Team's Future

This October, the Marvel Universe enters the Age of Revelation, a new status quo taking place 10 years into the future and arising out of current developments in the X-Men titles. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Jul 10, 2025 04:07 AM EST
Every so often, a pivotal moment occurs that radically transforms the Marvel Universe, diverting its destiny towards strange timelines and dark futures. The X-Men know all about that, and in honour of the 30th anniversary of Age of Apocalypse, this October will see the release of X-Men: Age of Revelation

The new X-Men event will see the world reborn in the image of the heir to Apocalypse: Doug Ramsey, a.k.a. Revelation. The story kicks off with Age of Revelaton #0, a prelude one-shot by X-Men writer Jed MacKay and Fantastic Four artist Humberto Ramos. That drops next week. 

Then, on October 1, Age of Revelation Overture #1 by MacKay and Stegman serves as a foundational alpha issue for this new era, which overtakes the current X-Men line for the foreseeable future with series evolutions like Amazing X-Men, Unbreakable X-Men, and Expatriate X-Men. It will also impact the wider Marvel Universe with launches such as Radioactive Spider-Man, X-Vengers, and Iron and Frost.

The full scope of Age of Revelation titles has been unveiled today, with official series announcements set to follow next week.

Age of Revelation takes current X-Men storytelling 10 years into the future. After being welcomed onto Cyclops' X-Men with open arms, Revelation set out on the impossible task that Apocalypse entrusted him with: creating a world where only the fittest survived.

With his linguistic mutant power amplified to an astonishing new level, Doug commands Earth itself with his voice, reshaping it as a utopian haven for mutantkind. It’s a mutant homeland built on an insidious lie, spreading across the planet and wiping out humanity until it becomes a mutant homeworld!

Teasing this new status quo for the team, MacKay said, "Enter... the Age of Revelation! I'm extremely excited to be at the center of this event - we're traveling to the alien future of the Age of Revelation, where the stories unfolding in the Revelation Territories and beyond will decide whether this is the dawn of a new world, or the end of one."

"We've been exploring a whole world, and it's been really exciting to see other creators make corners of it their own," the writer added.

Stay tuned for more on X-Men: Age of Revelation as we have it. 

image host
image host
image host

THE HEIR RISES – THE RESISTANCE IGNITES! X YEARS FROM TODAY the Revelation Territories stretch from the Atlantic to the Mississippi – a mutant utopia ruled by the heir of Apocalypse. But beneath the surface, rebellion brews. As a ragtag X-Men team strikes from the shadows, Revelation faces threats from within. It all begins here – the dawn of the AGE OF REVELATION!

X-MEN: AGE OF REVELATION #0
Written by JED MACKAY
Art by HUMBERTO RAMOS
Shadow Drop Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS
Cover by RYAN STEGMAN
Available at Retailers Starting Next Week!

X-MEN: AGE OF REVELATION OVERTURE #1
Written by JED MACKAY
Art and Cover by RYAN STEGMAN
On Sale 10/1

solskulldeath
solskulldeath - 7/10/2025, 4:21 AM
what's with wolverine face?
V
V - 7/10/2025, 4:52 AM
@solskulldeath - what happened to all their faces?

