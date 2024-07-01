DAZZLER Variant Covers Put A Dazzling Disco Spin On The Marvel Universe's Mightiest Heroes

This August, Marvel's mightiest heroes will hit the dancefloor to prepare us for Dazzler's new solo series with new "Disco Dazzler Variant Covers."

Across 21 comics, the industry's leading artists have depicted the Avengers, X-Men, Spider-Man, and more Marvel superheroes living it up at the Disco! Dripping in style, these pieces feature new looks that blend superhero fashion with '70s nightlife attire - platform shoes, polyester suits, and, of course, roller skates.

They’re the perfect throwback to Dazzler's iconic disco origins, just in time for her new era in a series set in the X-Men's new "From the Ashes" era of storytelling.

Written by rising Marvel star Jason Loo (Sentry) and illustrated by Marvel newcomer artist Rafael Loureiro, Dazzler is a four-issue limited series which puts the spotlight back on Alison Blaire. Here's the official description for the first instalment...

Dazzler, Marvel’s glittering mutant songstress, has been in and out of the limelight over the years – but now the time has finally come for her to take center stage! Dazzler embarks on a new world tour, the culmination and celebration of her entire musical career. But while Dazzler may be ready to focus on her music, her celebrity-mutant status and a violent attack may sideline the entire endeavor before it’s even begun...

"Rafael and I are giving everyone backstage access to the greatest show of the decade: the Dazzler World Tour!" Loo recently said of the series. "Sounds exciting? Not for Dazzler when she’s facing tons of pressure from all sorts of people trying to cancel her shows. But she’s not going down without a fight."

Loureiro added, "Ever since I can remember, I've been crazy about two things: music and drawing comics. To think that I would be able to combine both passions in my Marvel debut is beyond my wildest dreams. Not only that, but with such an amazing X-Men character as Dazzler - I absolutely had to jump at the chance!"

"When I read Jason’s script, I kept thinking to myself 'Oh, I'm gonna have so much fun with this!' Now, Dazzler has a special place in my heart, and I can almost hear her singing inside my head with every page that I draw," he continued. "I'm honored to be a part of this project, bringing her into the spotlight for all readers and lifting her to her rightful place as a super star!"

You can check out some of the variant covers in the X posts below and find the full gallery by heading to Marvel.com.