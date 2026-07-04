DNX: Marvel's X-Men/Fantastic Four Crossover Intensifies As The Heroes Set Out To Save Magneto

As DNX continues this October, things go from bad to worse for the X-Men and the Fantastic Four in their battle against the villainous group 3K.

While Cyclops' team engages 3K in the skies above Philadelphia to prevent the release of the X-Virus and the emergence of a dark future, the Fantastic Four have mysteriously forgotten their own identities (and how their powers work) on their own quest to save the master of magnetism, Magneto.

As if that's not enough trouble, the X-Men's base in Alaska comes under attack, with John Greycrow left alone to defend it and Psylocke stalking a mysterious monster on a dangerous solo mission that promises to reveal dark secrets. It's all taking place across new issues of DNX, Fantastic Four, and X-Men this October.

In DNX #3, 3K's counterstroke has shocked the X-Men, and Philadelphia is no less in the shadow of disaster as the Chairman's spoilsport plan comes into effect. The X-Men must look to the least of their number while the Fantastic Four fight against time to deliver the data that can save the day.

"In all the high drama and high action of DNX, we're also taking the time to zoom in on more personal moments, finding time to explore slightly smaller stories taking place at the same time as the big event," explains DNX and X-Men writer Jed MacKay.

"X-Men #39 sees John Greycrow, resolutely not an X-Man, having to step up, while #40 explores Psylocke's attitudes towards life and death, and when to make the choice between them. These both tie into the larger themes of the DNX event and move forward story threads that have been brewing for some time," he added.

In X-Men #39, enemies put their sights on the X-Men's home base — the Factory, in Alaska. But the Factory is not undefended...and John Greycrow is an army unto himself.

Then, in X-Men #40, alone on what could be a flying tomb, Psylocke stalks a mysterious monster on a solo mission for answers. But the answers she finds may raise only further questions.

Finally, in Fantastic Four #18, the Fantastic Four are lost, with no memory of who they are or why they're there — but now they know they need to find out, fast —because Magneto's life hangs in the balance. But without identities — or a clear understanding of their powers — the FF are as much a danger to themselves as they are to their opponents.

"This is a really fun conclusion to a two-parter which, while obviously acting as an important part of DNX, also stands on its own as a Fantastic Four story for everyone else," Fantastic Four writer Ryan North notes. "I get to bring the FF to some places they don't normally go - both physically and emotionally - while at the same time saving the X-Men and the world."

"Jed has been a delight to work with, and we have commiserated over the challenge of writing Beast and Mister Fantastic in the same room," he continued. "It's hard enough writing one smart guy, but two? There should only be one smart guy in every universe."

Check out the main covers for DNX #3, Fantastic Four #18, X-Men #39 and #40 below.