FANTASTIC FOUR FANFARE Comic Book Will Reunite Iconic Creators For New Stories Ahead Of FIRST STEPS' Release

Marvel's First Family make their highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25, and Marvel Comics plans to celebrate that landmark event all year round with exciting variant cover programs, new collections, and more.

While the team embarks on captivating new adventures in Ryan North's current Fantastic Four comic book run (they'll also play a pivotal role in the upcoming One World Under Doom event), we can also look forward to timeless tales set across Fantastic Four history. Those are set to play out in the pages of Fantastic Four Fanfare, a four-issue limited series launching in April.

Fantastic Four Fanfare invites some of the most influential FF storytellers, including Jonathan Hickman, Mark Waid, Alan Davis, J. Michael Straczynski, Chip Zdarsky, Mike Allred, Mark Bagley, and more, to tell new stories that capture the spirit and heart of the superhero team that started it all.

We've learned that each issue will spotlight a different member of the team in "spectacular tales that are perfect for longtime fans and new readers alike."

Here's what to expect in Fantastic Four Fanfare's inaugural outing:

Mark Waid and Ramon Rosanas depict an escalating prank war between the Human Torch and the Thing!

Alan Davis sends the team into hazards deep underground!

Andrew Wheeler and Sara Pichelli reveal what happens when the Mole Man interrupts Johnny Storm’s star-making turn on reality television!

While these stories are unrelated to The Fantastic Four: First Steps, this is a very clever way to introduce new fans to the team and perhaps bring back some lapsed ones at the same time.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Check out the main cover by Matteo Scalera below and stay tuned for more on Fantastic Four Fanfare as we have it.

FANTASTIC FOUR FANFARE #1 (OF 4)

Written by MARK WAID, ALAN DAVIS & ANDREW WHEELER

Art by RAMON ROSANAS, ALAN DAVIS & SARA PICHELLI

Cover by MATTEO SCALERA

On Sale 4/7