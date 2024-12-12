GODZILLA VS. MARVEL Comic Book Series Will Pit the Kaiju Against the Marvel Universe's Heroes and Villains

As much as we love watching Godzilla lay waste to humanity, it's always fun for the King of the Monsters to get a true challenge. Move over King Kong, as The Hollywood Reporter brings word today that next year will see the release of Godzilla vs. Marvel.

In a series of comic book one-shots taking place across various points in Marvel history, Godzilla will clash, or seemingly team-up with, heroes like Spider-Man, the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Thor all in the mix.

The first instalment drops in March and sees Marvel's First Family square off with Godzilla villain King Ghidorah, "who has been imbued with the power cosmic as the new herald for Galactus, the giant devourer of worlds. In this issue, Godzilla will actually team up with the Silver Surfer in order to attempt to save the Earth," according to the trade.

It's a fun premise and one Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski shared his excitement for.

"We approached them initially for our reprints, but a while after those conversations, it was clear that both of our teams were excited to do more together," he explains. "These crossovers started coming together over that time, in direct collaboration with Toho, and we felt the perfect time for them was for Godzilla’s 70th anniversary next year."

"We’ve been thrilled to work with them on these, and we hope this will be a sign for more exciting projects to come."

Dan Buckley, President, Marvel Comics & Franchises, added, "For us, kaiju—and specifically Godzilla—are important parts of Marvel’s comic history, so we knew we wanted to explore something with their teams."

"We’ve always been fans of Godzilla, but with the steady rise in Godzilla’s popularity over the years, it’s part of our current cultural zeitgeist and a perfect example of the fun that the comics industry can bring."

"We’re focused on the storytelling first and foremost, but fun opportunities for crossovers like this give both of our fans an entertaining escape that they won’t want to miss," he concluded.

While we're waiting for details on future issues, a teaser image has been released that shows Godzilla battling (from left to right) Storm, Captain America, Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, The Thing, Thor, the Human Torch, She-Hulk, Wolverine, Hulk, Rogue, Cyclops, Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, and Iron Man.

The piece was illustrated by Leinil Francis Yu (Secret Invasion) and you can take a closer look below.