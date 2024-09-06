IRON MAN #1 Trailer Teases A Brutal New Era For Marvel Comics' Armored Avenger

This October, an epic new run of Marvel's Armored Avenger kicks off in the pages of Iron Man. Written by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author Spencer Ackerman (Reign of Terror) in his Marvel debut, the series will be illustrated by rising star Julius Ohta (Hellverine) with colours by Alex Sinclair.

Today, you can get a sneak peek at Tony Stark's upcoming adventures in the new Iron Man #1 trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork.

Roxxon and A.I.M. team up to take on Stark Unlimited! But they’re ready for the old Tony Stark. This one? He’s a lot angrier than he used to be. Iron Man is going to war! He’s determined to never hit rock bottom again - his old enemies will face an Iron Man more than willing to fight back, play dirty, and unleash every bit of his intellect to bring them down.

When the best of his own technology fails him, Tony will build a brand-new armour that you can see in action in the new trailer. Dubbed the "Improvised Iron Man" we'll watch when it's assembled throughout the series as Tony does what he does best...tinkering and upgrading it to counter anything the world throws at him.

Talking about the series, Ackerman recently said, "Winning a Pulitzer is cool and all, but it's not writing for Marvel Comics. And to write Iron Man is a very specific dream come true. A lot of comics' best creators have used Iron Man to tell big stories about security and freedom - with a whole lot of superhero action, of course - and I can't wait to build on their legacy."

Elaborating on how his journalism career prepared him to tackle Tony Stark’s specific complexities, Ackerman added, "In my day job reporting on national security, I've covered the real-life equivalents of the Stark Expo, watched experimental weapons in action, seen their impact on human beings, and tracked the massive wealth they generate for a select few."

"Tony struggles with challenges – and is sure about to struggle with challenges - that I've covered for years. Only now I can write about them the way I've always wanted to: in a superhero universe!"

Check out the trailer for Iron Man #1 below and stay tuned for additional updates on the series as we have them.

IRON MAN #1

Written by SPENCER ACKERMAN

Art by JULIUS OHTA

Colors by ALEX SINCLAIR

Cover by YASMINE PUTRI

On Sale 10/23