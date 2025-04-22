Marc Spector Will Face His Greatest Challenge Yet In Landmark MOON KNIGHT #250 This Summer

To celebrate Moon Knight's 50th anniversary, as well as the character's 250th issue, July's Moon Knight: First of Khonshu #10 will be an epic, oversized issue. According to Marvel Comics, it promises to once again redefine the anti-hero's place in the Marvel Universe.

Since its launch, Jed MacKay's Moon Knight has become one of the most acclaimed runs in the character's history, redefining the lunar legionnaire's mission and mythos for a new age.

Now, the series scribe sets the stage for his most ambitious and gut-wrenching story yet. Joined by rising superstar Devmalya Pramanik, it's a landmark issue fans can’t afford to miss as Marc Spector has a decisive showdown with new supervillain, Achilles Fairchild. It's an explosive finale to the series' current arc and a startling beginning to what's next for the Midnight Mission.

"Taking Moon Knight from Legacy #201 to Legacy #250 over the last few years has been an extraordinary experience," MacKay said in a press release today. "We've been able to play out some long-running stories, develop our cast of characters in a way I've never been able to before, and connect with fans in a manner that I certainly never experienced up till now."

"I'm thrilled for folks to see what we're doing in Moon Knight: First of Khonshu #250 and how it will set up more Moon Knight stories to come!"

While this is an exciting landmark for Moon Knight in the comics, his live-action figure is less certain. We haven't seen Oscar Isaac's Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Jake Lockley since Moon Knight hit Disney+ in 2022.

There are rumblings that the character could return in Avengers: Doomsday, while we continue to hear about supposed plans for a Midnight Sons project, which would pair him up with characters like Blade and Man-Thing.

Isaac is thought to be eager to suit up again, and the fact that he cancelled a recent appearance at Star Wars Celebration in Japan has led to speculation he's already shooting scenes for the Russo Brothers' MCU return. We'll have to wait and see what happens there, though.

Check out Moon Knight: First of Khonshu #10's covers, including a variant cover by iconic '90s Moon Knight artist Stephen Platt, below.