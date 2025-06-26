Marvel Comics Begins The Road To AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 With Some Of Lee Bermejo's Best Covers Yet

This September, Amazing Spider-Man #11, part of Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz and John Romita Jr.'s hit current run, is also the milestone 975th issue of the long-running series (kicking off the countdown to the title's next monumental milestone, issue #1000).

To help celebrate, superstar artist Lee Bermejo will draw a variant cover for each issue of Amazing Spider-Man starting with #11 and ending with next year's 1000th issue, Amazing Spider-Man #36. The 25 covers will depict key events in Spider-Man's history, starting with his groundbreaking origin and first encounters with his most iconic supervillains.

Award-winning and Eisner-nominated artist Lee Bermejo is an industry standout, acclaimed for his hyper-detailed, breathtaking style. We'll see him take on Spider-Man's past, present and future by spotlighting the hero's greatest stories, from his foundational adventures to modern classics.

Unfolding over the next year, it's a pretty spectacular way to herald the upcoming landmark moment in Spider-Man's legacy. It remains to be seen what surprises Marvel Comics has in store for us with that, especially as issue #900, while fun, was pretty uneventful.

"Even as a kid, I could never detach some sense of realism from the way I thought of Spider-Man," Bermejo explained. "I always wanted to know how his web shooters worked and why you could never see the line where the mask attached to the costume while still totally being able to lose myself in the fantasy of a teenager bitten by a radioactive spider who would walk up walls and lift cars."

"My artistic vision has always been to interpret Spidey in a grounded way without losing the spectacle and sense of 'amazing fantasy'. I'm beyond thrilled to be able to show readers important moments of his history through my lens leading up to the landmark issue #1000 of Amazing Spider-Man, while still respecting the important legacy that so many creators I love contributed to through the years," he concluded.

Spider-Editor Nick Lowe added, "There are rare artists who can take something we’ve seen a million times and somehow make it seem revolutionary. Lee Bermejo is one of those artists."

"We’ve been looking for ways to celebrate the lead-up to Amazing Spider-Man #1000, and having Lee Bermejo take on 25 of the most important moments in Amazing Spider-Man history seemed like a heck of a way to do so!”

Check out Lee Bermejo's first three Amazing Spider-Man variant covers below and stay tuned for more as they're revealed.

On Sale 9/3

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #11 Amazing Visions Variant Cover By Lee Bermejo

On Sale 9/17

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #12 Amazing Visions Variant Cover By Lee Bermejo

On Sale 10/1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #13 Amazing Visions Variant Cover By Lee Bermejo