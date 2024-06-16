Marvel Comics Debuts A New Marvel Studios-Inspired Logo And Reveals Big Social Media Presence Change

Despite the massive surge in the popularity of superheroes thanks to the MCU's success, that hasn't translated to comic book sales (even with a lot of new #1 issues).

DC Studios' co-CEO James Gunn has done a good job of handling that by sharing social media posts about certain runs or comics which have inspired the DCU. As a result, those trade paperbacks have sold out and, in some instances, even been reprinted due to popular demand.

Now, it appears Marvel Comics is looking to rebrand itself. As well as debuting a new, Marvel Studios-inspired logo, the publisher has moved its social media posts to @MarvelComicsHQ. Previously, any comic book updates were shared on @Marvel, albeit between posts about everything from movies to competitions and gift guides.

Here's what to expect from this new account:

• Weekly Comic Updates - Wednesday Warriors, we're reading and reacting along with you every week. • Reading Recs - The vast Marvel Universe can be hard to navigate, so we're here to help! • Behind the Scenes Content - How do comics get made? We've got the all-access pass to the writers, artists, and editors who build the House of Ideas. • News - New titles? New art? New plot points? You'll hear it here first. • Fun Stuff - (In our best JJJ voice) 🥸 WE'RE HERE TO BRING YOU PICTURES OF SPIDER-MAN!!!

Of course, if you aren't a social media lover (and we can't hold that against you), then don't worry, because we'll continue posting all the biggest Marvel Comics news as and when it happens.

"Part of the fun is that I've been at this company for half my life, and we're just now tapping into arguably one of the biggest aspects of the publishing history," Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, who now also oversees Marvel Comics, said last year of how important the company's publishing arm in regards to the X-Men's planned MCU debut.

"It's pretty remarkable, and it's a testament to the house of ideas and what Marvel publishing has done these 80 years," he added. "The question is how to do it and when to do it, and that's something we've been working on for years."

Check out the new logo below.