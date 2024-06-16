Marvel Comics Debuts A New Marvel Studios-Inspired Logo And Reveals Big Social Media Presence Change

Marvel Comics has unveiled a brand new logo and social media account which will become the new go-to destination for all comic book news and reveals (well, aside from ComicBookMovie.com, of course).

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 16, 2024 03:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Despite the massive surge in the popularity of superheroes thanks to the MCU's success, that hasn't translated to comic book sales (even with a lot of new #1 issues). 

DC Studios' co-CEO James Gunn has done a good job of handling that by sharing social media posts about certain runs or comics which have inspired the DCU. As a result, those trade paperbacks have sold out and, in some instances, even been reprinted due to popular demand. 

Now, it appears Marvel Comics is looking to rebrand itself. As well as debuting a new, Marvel Studios-inspired logo, the publisher has moved its social media posts to @MarvelComicsHQ. Previously, any comic book updates were shared on @Marvel, albeit between posts about everything from movies to competitions and gift guides. 

Here's what to expect from this new account:

• Weekly Comic Updates - Wednesday Warriors, we're reading and reacting along with you every week.

• Reading Recs - The vast Marvel Universe can be hard to navigate, so we're here to help!

• Behind the Scenes Content - How do comics get made? We've got the all-access pass to the writers, artists, and editors who build the House of Ideas.

• News - New titles? New art? New plot points? You'll hear it here first.

• Fun Stuff - (In our best JJJ voice) 🥸 WE'RE HERE TO BRING YOU PICTURES OF SPIDER-MAN!!!

Of course, if you aren't a social media lover (and we can't hold that against you), then don't worry, because we'll continue posting all the biggest Marvel Comics news as and when it happens. 

"Part of the fun is that I've been at this company for half my life, and we're just now tapping into arguably one of the biggest aspects of the publishing history," Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, who now also oversees Marvel Comics, said last year of how important the company's publishing arm in regards to the X-Men's planned MCU debut.

"It's pretty remarkable, and it's a testament to the house of ideas and what Marvel publishing has done these 80 years," he added. "The question is how to do it and when to do it, and that's something we've been working on for years."

Check out the new logo below.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/16/2024, 3:32 PM
Jonathan Majors takes Keving Feige place ...calling it now
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 6/16/2024, 3:49 PM
@Malatrova15 - User Comment Image
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/16/2024, 4:06 PM
@Malatrova15 - Have him take over Lucasfilm too - keep ALL the whammen in line!!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/16/2024, 3:34 PM
It's pretty much identical
uncannyspidey
uncannyspidey - 6/16/2024, 3:46 PM
"Despite the massive surge in the popularity of superheroes thanks to the MCU's success, that hasn't translated to comic book sales (even with a lot of new #1 issues). DC Studios' co-CEO James Gunn has done a good job of handling that by sharing social media posts about certain runs or comics which have inspired the DCU. As a result, those trade paperbacks have sold out and, in some instances, even been reprinted due to popular demand."

What are you even talking about? Marvel has been straight-up murdering DC in the sales charts in the last 2-3 years. This is the market share percentage for the Q1 in 2024:

1 Marvel Comics 38.9%
2 DC Comics 21.6%
3 Image Comics 12.4%
4 IDW Publishing/Top Shelf Productions 4.2%
5 Dark Horse Comics 3.7%
6 BOOM! Studios 3.3%
7 Dynamite Entertainment 2.4%
https://icv2.com/articles/markets/view/56680/comic-store-market-shares-q1-2024

Now historically Marvel has always maintained a 8-10% lead over DC but in the last 2-3 years, the difference has ballooned to around 18-20%. DC has barely any books left in the top 20 these days on the IcV2, Bleeding Cool or Amazon Best-seller lists.
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/16/2024, 4:06 PM
@uncannyspidey - But most not all but most modern comics suck.
That's why I buy comic books between the 60s-00s,lots I haven't read, some I buy graded and most importantly they are better stories.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 6/16/2024, 3:49 PM
And the moviefication of comics continues...

User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/16/2024, 4:12 PM
@DrReedRichards - that’s what people should do with alcohol dump down drain less drunk driving deaths will decrease instead of increase each year.,

As for marvel news doubt be surprised new fans of marvel who don’t read books will go online make sense of there movies and tv shows understand timeline
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 6/16/2024, 4:15 PM
@DrReedRichards - Sssshhh! You too loud!
User Comment Image
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/16/2024, 4:05 PM
More synergy bs.

Personally i'm gonna stick with 90ies.
Origame
Origame - 6/16/2024, 4:18 PM
Aka: please go back to reading comics!

