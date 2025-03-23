Marvel Comics Heroes Will Assemble Against Hate And Fear In June's MARVEL UNITED: A PRIDE SPECIAL!

For the fifth consecutive year, Marvel Comics will celebrate LGBTQIA+ creators and characters this June in a giant-size Pride anthology one-shot.

This year's edition, titled Marvel United: A Pride Special, will feature four inspirational and action-packed adventures starring iconic and fan-favourite heroes, including members of the Avengers and X-Men.

The goal is to celebrate a wide range of voices, meaning Marvel United: A Pride Special brings together talent from throughout the industry. The issue will feature stories from both established Marvel creators and bright up-and-comers, some of whom are making their Marvel Comics debut.

Described by the publisher as "real look at the world outside your window with tales from every corner of the Marvel Universe," here's a breakdown of what to expect from the one-shot:

From visionary writer Al Ewing and acclaimed artist Kei Zama, see Aaron Fischer, Captain America of the Railways, bravely confront the inimical and despicable Hate-Monger!

Groundbreaking character Arnie Roth fights alongside Captain America against Hydra during the height of World War II in a story about the past that will reshape the future from the superstar team behind the hit Avengers Academy Infinity Comic series, writer Anthony Oliveira and artist Pablo Collar.

Last’s year Pride special celebrated Mystique and Destiny’s marriage. Now, experience a new chapter in the iconic mutant couple’s decades-spanning romance that touches on parenthood and co-stars their son, Nightcrawler, by author Wyatt Kennedy and artist Bayleigh Underwood in her Marvel Comics debut.

In another exciting Marvel Comics debut, writer Zoe Tunnell teams up with rising star Federica Mancin for a Black Cat heist gone haywire as the super thief finds herself alongside heavenly hero Sera in a dark battle against the fear-inducing demon D’Spayre!

The comic will also include "interviews and insightful essays." Not everyone appreciates pre-established characters like Black Cat, Hercules, and Iceman being part of the LGBTQIA+ community (that's happened in more recent years rather than at the time they were created), they and the rest of the heroes spotlighted here still make for an impressive lineup.

However, while Iceman coming out as gay fell flat, Felicia Hardy being revealed as bisexual resulted in some of the anti-hero's best solo stories.

Check out a parade of stunning covers by Lucas Werneck, Jan Bazaldua, Ernanda Souza, Luciano Vecchio, and Rickie Yagawa below and stay tuned for more on Marvel United: A Pride Special as we have it.