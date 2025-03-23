Marvel Comics Heroes Will Assemble Against Hate And Fear In June's MARVEL UNITED: A PRIDE SPECIAL!

Marvel Comics' annual Pride Month comic book one-shot is back and more impactful than ever in Marvel United: A Pride Special #1 and, along with a breakdown of what to expect, we have some awesome covers!

For the fifth consecutive year, Marvel Comics will celebrate LGBTQIA+ creators and characters this June in a giant-size Pride anthology one-shot.

This year's edition, titled Marvel United: A Pride Special, will feature four inspirational and action-packed adventures starring iconic and fan-favourite heroes, including members of the Avengers and X-Men.

The goal is to celebrate a wide range of voices, meaning Marvel United: A Pride Special brings together talent from throughout the industry. The issue will feature stories from both established Marvel creators and bright up-and-comers, some of whom are making their Marvel Comics debut.

Described by the publisher as "real look at the world outside your window with tales from every corner of the Marvel Universe," here's a breakdown of what to expect from the one-shot: 

  • From visionary writer Al Ewing and acclaimed artist Kei Zama, see Aaron Fischer, Captain America of the Railways, bravely confront the inimical and despicable Hate-Monger!
  • Groundbreaking character Arnie Roth fights alongside Captain America against Hydra during the height of World War II in a story about the past that will reshape the future from the superstar team behind the hit Avengers Academy Infinity Comic series, writer Anthony Oliveira and artist Pablo Collar.
  • Last’s year Pride special celebrated Mystique and Destiny’s marriage. Now, experience a new chapter in the iconic mutant couple’s decades-spanning romance that touches on parenthood and co-stars their son, Nightcrawler, by author Wyatt Kennedy and artist Bayleigh Underwood in her Marvel Comics debut.
  • In another exciting Marvel Comics debut, writer Zoe Tunnell teams up with rising star Federica Mancin for a Black Cat heist gone haywire as the super thief finds herself alongside heavenly hero Sera in a dark battle against the fear-inducing demon D’Spayre!

The comic will also include "interviews and insightful essays." Not everyone appreciates pre-established characters like Black Cat, Hercules, and Iceman being part of the LGBTQIA+ community (that's happened in more recent years rather than at the time they were created), they and the rest of the heroes spotlighted here still make for an impressive lineup. 

However, while Iceman coming out as gay fell flat, Felicia Hardy being revealed as bisexual resulted in some of the anti-hero's best solo stories.

Check out a parade of stunning covers by Lucas Werneck, Jan Bazaldua, Ernanda Souza, Luciano Vecchio, and Rickie Yagawa below and stay tuned for more on Marvel United: A Pride Special as we have it. 

MARPRIDEUNITED2025001-Cover
MARPRIDEUNITED2025001-Bazaldua
MARPRIDEUNITED2025001-Souza
MARPRIDEUNITED2025001-Vecchio
MARPRIDEUNITED2025001-Yagawa

MARVEL UNITED: A PRIDE SPECIAL #1
Written by AL EWING, ANTHONY OLIVEIRA, WYATT KENNEDY & ZOE TUNNELL
Art by KEI ZAMA, PABLO COLLAR, BAYLEIGH UNDERWOOD & FEDERICA MANCIN
Cover by LUCAS WERNECK
Variant Cover by JAN BAZALDUA
Variant Cover by ERNANDA SOUZA
Variant Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO
Variant Cover by RICKIE YAGAWA
On Sale 6/4

MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/23/2025, 4:11 PM
But this is supporting hate and fear.
Batmandalorian
Batmandalorian - 3/23/2025, 4:12 PM
Dafuq?
ToldYaSo
ToldYaSo - 3/23/2025, 4:12 PM
I have nothing to say about this!
CRAP...I just did...
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/23/2025, 4:15 PM
Disney, just make a reality where all Marvel characters are not heterosexual and get it out of the way.

Actually, I just created that reality for you.

You did it.

Now let's all remember that canon Iceman is straight.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 3/23/2025, 4:16 PM
Lmfaooo they just make the bad guys use LGBTQP symbols with a "cancel" sign over them 🤣🤣

Why don't we ever get economic issues/worker rights, exploitation of the working class, and anti war causes covered in stuff like this? It's always anti white stuff and/or pro lgbtqp stuff. It is like the left has abandoned workers in favor of stuff that alienates most normal people.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 3/23/2025, 4:27 PM
@Pictilli - "Why don't we ever get economic issues/worker rights, exploitation of the working class, and anti war causes covered in stuff like this? It's always anti white stuff and/or pro lgbtqp stuff. It is like the left has abandoned workers in favor of stuff that alienates most normal people."

Because it would be a direct violation of the smokescreen the evil lords are fanning to keep the people in a comotose state. Our reality has become far more interesting than this bullshit.

I never concerned myself with who a comic book character was banging. This is the invaasion that topples everything...

Gayyyyylactus!!! The eater of imaginations...

User Comment Image
ToldYaSo
ToldYaSo - 3/23/2025, 4:50 PM
@KennKathleen - I gotta admit man, they left that one hanging over the plate and you just murdered it.
URCOMMENTSUCKS
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 3/23/2025, 4:23 PM
Loki? Standing against hate? You mean the dude was used to be called The God of Evil and who sexually abused numerous women during his lifetime? That Loki? Ok.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 3/23/2025, 4:29 PM
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/23/2025, 4:31 PM
They look pretty hateful
User Comment Image
China1975
China1975 - 3/23/2025, 4:44 PM
@HashTagSwagg - they look so tolerant, maybe they are attacking a Tesla driver!
grif
grif - 3/23/2025, 4:33 PM
shrugs

i got nothing

do whatever
marvel72
marvel72 - 3/23/2025, 4:41 PM
Since when has The Juggernaut been gay? These comics never sell in the numbers they actually want them to.
ToldYaSo
ToldYaSo - 3/23/2025, 4:53 PM
@marvel72 - He was called out in X-men 3 by Kitty "Pryde" if memory serves...
dragon316
dragon316 - 3/23/2025, 4:41 PM
Can’t believe America chavez Hercules kid juggernaught black cat is on this cover draken he act little fruity as villian
TK420
TK420 - 3/23/2025, 4:42 PM
This is NOT helping. In fact, it's making it worse...
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/23/2025, 4:43 PM
it's time to take a sh1t
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 3/23/2025, 4:44 PM
I’m glad the Juggernaut finally came out. About damn time.
dracula
dracula - 3/23/2025, 4:50 PM
They made Hercules, Juggernaut, Rogue and Black Cat LGBT (and whatever comes after that)?

I knew they made Iceman gay a while back

Knew the Runaway chicke were lesbians

Knew about the Captain America wannabe

The rest i was aware of their existence not much about their history
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 3/23/2025, 4:54 PM
https://tenor.com/view/dave-chappelle-cant-stop-dance-cant-stop-wont-stop-wont-stop-gif-12040943

Juggernaut is gay now? I love how the only time they bring most of these characters out is during Pride. Like when is the last time they used Daken? I forgot they flipped both Betsy and Rachel gay too. Way to go Marvel.
ToldYaSo
ToldYaSo - 3/23/2025, 4:54 PM
They always forget to include us of the DIY set...

