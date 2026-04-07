Marvel Comics Reveals QUEEN IN BLACK #2 Covers And Tie-Ins For Hela vs. Knull Event Series

Queen in Black, an upcoming crossover event spinning directly out of Al Ewing and Carlos Gómez's run of Venom, as well as the new Knull limited series by Ewing, Tom Waltz, and Juanan Ramirez, kicks off this July. The event will be told across a main five-issue series by Ewing and Iban Coello, along with key tie-in limited series and issues.

Today, you can get a first look at the cover of Queen in Black #2, arriving on July 29, and learn more about the recently announced tie-ins.

Hela has seized Knull's throne and commands a legion of deadly symbiotes as the Queen in Black. Meanwhile, Knull has conquered the Lightforce Dimension, claiming a new power and army as the God of the Void! Two of the most powerful evils in the galaxy are at war, and Earth is the final prize.

In Queen in Black #2, Tony Stark races against time, assembling powerful twin teams—Defenders of Light and Defenders of Dark—to battle Hela and Knull amidst the cosmic void. As their clash shakes the stars, Hela unleashes her devastating assault on Earth, forcing the Avengers into action for humanity’s survival.

However, chaos doesn't end there: the monstrous Symbiote Intelligence descends upon New York City, igniting a fierce confrontation as Venom and the Fantastic Four leap into battle. Will heroes unite and overcome the tide of darkness threatening the universe?

"One of the joys of Queen in Black is going big and weird with symbiotes and aliens...and they don't come much bigger and weirder than the Symbiote Intelligence!" Ewing teased in a brief statement shared today.

Here's a full breakdown of what to expect this summer as the Queen in Black event continues...

QUEEN IN BLACK #2 (OF 5)

Written by AL EWING

Art by IBAN COELLO

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE

Virgin Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE

Variant Cover by STEPHANIE HANS

On Sale 7/29

THE LEGACY OF THE LETHAL PROTECTOR REVEALED Months ago, Dylan Brock was killed by Carnage—and granted an audience with the Eventuality, the ultimate iteration of his father. He asked five questions and he was given five answers – hints at a dark future waiting for him. Now that future is here...

VENOM #260

Written by AL EWING

Art and Cover by CARLOS GÓMEZ

On Sale 7/8

UNLEASH THE HEROES! Beta Ray Bill is the only hero in Midgard who remembers Hela, the Goddess of Death...but does that mean he and his team can counter a Queen in Black? Meanwhile, Tony Stark’s all-new Black Metal Armor is the ultimate weapon against Knull, God of the Void...but does he have command of his own defense squad? This all leads to the mission that’ll decide the outcome of the Queen in Black saga!

QUEEN IN BLACK: DEFENDERS OF LIGHT AND DARK #1 (OF 3)

Written by TOM WALTZ

Art by ZÉ CARLOS

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

On Sale 7/8

THE QUEEN TAKES HER THRONE! All the secrets of the Queen in Black—revealed! Why were Hela and Tyr in Midgard when the Rainbow Bridge fell? How did she cage Knull, God of the Void? And which Thor tried to stop her? Balder the Brave seeks the answers from Karnilla of the Norns...but will he live to tell anyone else?

QUEEN IN BLACK: HELA #1

Written by AL EWING

Art by CARLOS MAGNO

Cover by PASQUAL FERRY

On Sale 7/8

EDDIE BROCK: IMPRISONED! Eddie Brock is in prison after a failed bond with Carnage, and the Queen in Black is coming! Eddie wants to get back to Venom. But without a symbiote, how will he escape?!

QUEEN IN BLACK: VENOM UNCHAINED #1 (OF 3)

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by JUANAN RAMÍREZ

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 7/15

A TRUE KING RISES As Beta Ray Bill battles Hela at the edge of space, he considers his role as the heir of Thor's story... little dreaming that the story continues with Sigurd Jarlson or that the Death-Goddess has plans for the Mortal Thor. Somewhere in the city, a man with a hammer is about to face the ultimate test.

QUEEN IN BLACK: THOR #1

Written by AL EWING

Art by SERGIO DAVILA

Cover by PASQUAL FERRY

On Sale 8/5