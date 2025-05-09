Marvel Comics Shares Spectacular Preview Art And Covers For GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1

Marvel Comics has shared the cover art and preview pages for Giant-Size Amazing Spider-Man #1, teasing a new story from Kevin Smith, the debut of a superhero called Rapid, Kid Venom's debut, and more!

By JoshWilding - May 09, 2025 09:05 AM EST
This summer, we'll be able to celebrate all things Marvel with Giant-Size Amazing Spider-Man #1, a special one-shot that brings together a whole host of mega talent to tell all-new tales that encapsulate the heart of Marvel Comics storytelling.

Today, we have a first look at this grand tour of Spidey's corner of the Marvel Universe, including the electrifying debut of an all-new superhero: Rapid.

Here's a taste of what you can look forward to in the pages of Giant-Size Amazing Spider-Man #1:

  • The iconic Kevin Smith makes his triumphant return to Marvel, teaming up with acclaimed artist Giuseppe Camuncoli for an instantly classic Spider-Man and Fantastic Four team-up that will have your heart beating in overdrive and your sides hurting from how much you’re laughing.
  • It’s a mind-bending journey that can only come from creators Al Ewing and Mark Buckingham as Spider-Man is thrown into the very fabric of Marvel history--packed with reality-shattering revelations and exciting guest stars, including Wyn from G.O.D.S.!
  • Meet RAPID, a hot new hero who throws Spidey for a loop and whose adventures in the Marvel Universe is only just beginning in a tale from superstar creators Chip Zdarsky and Cafu!
  • The day Kid Venom fans have been waiting for finally arrives! Be there when acclaimed writer Mitsuyasu Sakai and Marvel mainstay artist Gerardo Sandoval bring the breakout symbiote superstar to the present-day main Marvel Universe!

This sounds like a lot of fun, and Smith's Marvel Comics return is particularly intriguing after his past work on Daredevil: Guardian Devil and Spider-Man/Black Cat: The Evil That Men Do.

"Everyone always says Giant-Size X-Men this, Giant-Size X-Men that," Spider-Editor Nick Lowe says of the comic. "And I’m sick of it, so we put together the best and coolest Giant-Size book ever."

"Kevin Smith and Giuseppe Camuncoli spin an instant classic! Al Ewing and Mark Buckingham use Spidey as a prism to the whole Marvel Universe and it’s history! Chip Zdarsky and Cafu bring you the coolest new Marvel character in recent memory who throws Spidey for a loop! And that’s not even all!" 

You can check out some all-new artwork along with all four covers, including pieces by Mark Bagley, Lee Bermejo, and Scott Hepburn for Giant-Size Amazing Spider-Man #1 below.

image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host

Written by KEVIN SMITH, AL EWING, CHIP ZDARSKY & MITSUYASU SAKAI
Art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, MARK BUCKINGHAM, CAFU & GERARDO SANDOVAL
Cover by GREG CAPULLO
Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY
Variant Cover by LEE BERMEJO
Variant Cover by SCOTT HEPBURN
On Sale 6/11

malschla
malschla - 5/9/2025, 9:45 AM
Is that X-Man (Nate Grey) in there?
Gambito
Gambito - 5/9/2025, 10:01 AM
Love Lee Bermejo but I always hate how he draws Spidey
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 5/9/2025, 10:43 AM
@Gambito - I think Lee's Spiderman looks awesome
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/9/2025, 10:27 AM
This is on issue #3 and it's really good!!
User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/9/2025, 10:33 AM
Like third cover hate Johnny have stupid looking mustache goatee in books doesn’t fit him looks stupid
Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 5/9/2025, 10:40 AM
Lee Bermejo is a great artist but I hate how baggy he makes costumes look sometimes. Especially on characters like Spidey where it needs to be more form fitting.

