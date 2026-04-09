Marvel Dimensions Variant Covers Showcase Some Of The Best Alex Ross Artwork We've Ever Seen

Marvel Dimensions Variant Covers Showcase Some Of The Best Alex Ross Artwork We've Ever Seen

Starting this June, Marvel will release 18 new variant covers by the legendary Alex Ross featuring art from Marvel Dimensions, his upcoming graphic novel from Marvel and Abrams ComicArts.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 09, 2026 08:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

This September, Alex Ross reimagines the Marvel Universe in Marvel Dimensions, an all-new graphic novel from Marvel and Abrams ComicArts—as part of their Marvel Arts line—which is set for release on September 1.

Written and illustrated by Ross, the upcoming graphic novel follows the incomparable artist's acclaimed work on Fantastic Four: Full Circle with an expansive, reality-shattering saga that includes beautifully painted depictions of Marvel heroes' iconic origins and early stories. Starting in June, eighteen pieces of artwork from Marvel Dimensions will appear as stunning variant covers across select Marvel Comics titles.

Just like Ross' hit "Timeless" variant covers, these Marvel Dimensions variants showcase Marvel heroes as the mythic legends they are. 

As Marvel Comics puts it, "The collection includes classic group shots of the Fantastic Four, Avengers, and X-Men, as well as heroic character portraits, each realistically and dramatically captured by Ross' singular and award-winning talent!"

While plot details for the graphic novel are being kept under wraps, we've learned that Marvel Dimensions will introduce upwards of 200 new characters (many of them will be new versions of those we already know). 

Ross has been working on the book for the past 18 months, and the title reportedly refers to both inner and interpersonal dimensions and alternate universe dimensions. Everything we see here is "classic" Marvel, though, which is also intriguing. 

"I’m really excited for people to check out Marvel Dimensions," he said of the newly revealed covers you can see below. "These variant covers are just a small look at the ambition I put into the entire project."

Which of these Marvel Dimensions variant covers is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section. 

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On Sale 6/3

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #1 Variant Cover From Marvel Dimensions By Alex Ross
DOCTOR STRANGE #7 Variant Cover From Marvel Dimensions By Alex Ross
FANTASTIC FOUR #12 Variant Cover From Marvel Dimensions By Alex Ross

On Sale 6/10

MORTAL THOR #11 Variant Cover From Marvel Dimensions By Alex Ross
X-MEN #31 Variant Cover From Marvel Dimensions By Alex Ross

On Sale 6/17

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31 Variant Cover From Marvel Dimensions By Alex Ross
X-MEN UNITED #4 Variant Cover From Marvel Dimensions By Alex Ross

On Sale 6/24

CAPTAIN AMERICA #12 Variant Cover From Marvel Dimensions By Alex Ross
INFERNAL HULK #8 Variant Cover From Marvel Dimensions By Alex Ross

On Sale 7/1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #32 Variant Cover From Marvel Dimensions By Alex Ross
FANTASTIC FOUR #13 Variant Cover From Marvel Dimensions By Alex Ross
IRON MAN #7 Variant Cover From Marvel Dimensions By Alex Ross

On Sale 7/8

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #2 Variant Cover From Marvel Dimensions By Alex Ross
CAPTAIN AMERICA #13 Variant Cover From Marvel Dimensions By Alex Ross
CIVIL WAR: UNMASKED #3 Variant Cover From Marvel Dimensions By Alex Ross
WOLVERINE #23 Variant Cover From Marvel Dimensions By Alex Ross

On Sale 7/15

UNCANNY X-MEN #32 Variant Cover From Marvel Dimensions By Alex Ross

On Sale 8/12

DAREDEVIL #5 Variant Cover From Marvel Dimensions By Alex Ross

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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