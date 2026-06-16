Marvel Gold '76 Will Pit Bullseye Against Jack of Hearts, Nova, And Star-Lord This September

Marvel Gold '76 Will Pit Bullseye Against Jack of Hearts, Nova, And Star-Lord This September

Writer Stephanie Phillips and artist Madibek Musabekov celebrate 50 years of Marvel icons Bullseye, Jack of Hearts, Star-Lord and Nova with a high-octane one-shot comic this September.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 16, 2026 06:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

This September, in the pages of Marvel Gold '76 #1, from best-selling writer Stephanie Phillips (Daredevil) and rising star artist Madibek Musabekov (Star Wars: Shadow of Maul), Bullseye is hired by a cosmic figure obsessed with Death (guess who?) to kill a target of universal importance.

However, the former Dark Avenger runs into trouble when Jack of Hearts, Nova, and Star-Lord converge to stop him, and this unlikely foursome collides above the streets of New York City.

While all four of these characters have become Marvel icons since originally debuting in 1976, their paths have seldom crossed over, save for Nova and Star-Lord's long shared history as Guardians of the Galaxy. Bullseye, first introduced in the pages of Daredevil #131 by Marv Wolfman and Bob Brown, never misses an opportunity to take on a contract or show off his skills.

How will the man who always hits his mark fare when facing cosmic-level powerhouses like Jack of Hearts, Nova, and Star-Lord? Find out in this madcap one-shot serving as a celebration of these fan-favourite characters, all celebrating their 50th anniversaries in 2026.

Here's the official description of Marvel Gold '76 #1:

JACK OF HEARTS, NOVA, STAR-LORD AND...BULLSEYE!?

THANOS has hired BULLSEYE to pull the trigger... and this time, the shot could end everything! As the DEADLIEST ASSASSIN IN THE MARVEL UNIVERSE hunts his target through New York City, STAR-LORD, NOVA, and JACK OF HEARTS clash with Bullseye in a brutal, zero-room-for-error fight against the inevitable. Don't miss one of the most intense superhuman battles in Marvel history.

"You might find this one of the strangest assemblies in comics, but pitting Bullseye against three characters who could punt him into the sun is one of the coolest hooks ever," explains Editor Mark Paniccia. "Marvel Gold is about assembling the best talent to celebrate these characters with big swings, great stories, and a fresh spotlight that reminds readers why they’ve endured for decades."

"It was such an exciting opportunity to write a story that celebrates these characters and their legacies, which have helped shape not just comics, but pop culture as a whole," said writer Stephanie Phillips. "I can't wait for readers to dig into this action-packed story and see the incredible artwork from Madibek Musabekov!"

As a reminder, Richard Rider/Nova debuted in Nova #1 by creators Marv Wolfman and John Buscema, Jack of Hearts was introduced in The Deadly Hands of Kung Fu #22 by writer Bill Mantlo and artist Keith Giffen, and Star-Lord first appeared in Marvel Preview #4 by Steve Englehart and Steve Gan.

Check out the main cover for Marvel Gold '76 #1 by Leinil Francis Yu and variants by Hicham Habchi, John Romita Jr. and Kendrick "Kunkka" Lim below, and stay tuned for more on the comic as we have it. 

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MARVEL GOLD '76 #1
Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS
Art by MADIBEK MUSABEKOV
Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
Variant Cover by ALEX MALEEV
Variant Cover by HICHAM HABCHI
Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.
Variant Cover by KENDRICK "KUNKKA" LIM
On Sale 9/9

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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dragon316
dragon316 - 6/16/2026, 7:17 AM
Wow thanos most powerful enemy hires human with no superpowers take down super hero’s two have super powers never heard of jack hearts clown didn’t bulleye in daredevil how did he brought back to life

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