Marvel's Godzilla Conquers The Multiverse Comic Unleashes King Of The Monsters In All Realities

Since Marvel Comics and Toho International, the Japanese studio's U.S.-based subsidiary that’s brought global sensation Godzilla to life, joined forces to bring Godzilla to the Marvel Universe, the King of the Monsters has battled iconic heroes across eras, rampaged across Earth, and, most recently, roared into the cosmos in Godzilla: Infinity Roar.

This July, this game-changing crossover escalates beyond what anyone could imagine in Godzilla Conquers the Multiverse. Infinite realities unleash infinite possibilities as Godzilla ascends to the Marvel Multiverse, taking on bold new versions of both Kaiju from the Tohoverse and heroes of the Marvel Universe.

Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe and Godzilla: Infinity Roar creators Gerry Duggan and Javier Garrón reunite for what Marvel Comics hails as an "explosive finale to a trilogy destined for pop culture legend, packed with bigger surprises and more mythos-shattering spectacle than ever before."

Here's the official description for Godzilla Conquers the Multiverse #1:

GODZILLA UNLEASHED, NOWHERE IS SAFE! An unholy alliance between Knull and Godzilla conquers the Marvel Universe–-and now Doctor Doom, Spider-Man, Kang, Emma Frost, Ghost Rider, the Punisher, Man-Thing and more stand on the edge of annihilation! When Doomstadt rips across dimensions to capture a kaiju capable of stopping the King of the Monsters, the team collides with mecha fiends, multiversal kaiju and a deadly Red Skull in adamantium armor. But as universes burn, an unexpected ally may hold the key to survival.

"The culmination of this Godzilla X Marvel collaboration has been a privilege from the jump," Duggan said today. "To be able to help smash these worlds together with Javi and our collaborators has brought real joy, and we hope you're prepared for an ending you'll never see coming."

"With favourites from both universes making late star entrances and some of the craziest sequences I've had the honour of rolling off a printer, hold fast, one last time," the writer added.

Below, you can check out the main cover of Godzilla Conquers the Multiverse #1 by David Marquez, along with a foil cover by Juan Frigeri, a variant cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli, and the first in a series of Heisei Godzilla vs Marvel Variant Covers by Nic Klein.