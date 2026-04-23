Marvel's Godzilla Conquers The Multiverse Comic Unleashes King Of The Monsters In All Realities

Marvel's Godzilla Conquers The Multiverse Comic Unleashes King Of The Monsters In All Realities

Godzilla Conquers The Multiverse by Gerry Duggan and Javier Garrón, the next chapter in Godzilla’s epic crossover saga with the Marvel Universe, arrives in July, and we have a first look and details.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 23, 2026 09:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Since Marvel Comics and Toho International, the Japanese studio's U.S.-based subsidiary that’s brought global sensation Godzilla to life, joined forces to bring Godzilla to the Marvel Universe, the King of the Monsters has battled iconic heroes across eras, rampaged across Earth, and, most recently, roared into the cosmos in Godzilla: Infinity Roar.

This July, this game-changing crossover escalates beyond what anyone could imagine in Godzilla Conquers the Multiverse. Infinite realities unleash infinite possibilities as Godzilla ascends to the Marvel Multiverse, taking on bold new versions of both Kaiju from the Tohoverse and heroes of the Marvel Universe.

Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe and Godzilla: Infinity Roar creators Gerry Duggan and Javier Garrón reunite for what Marvel Comics hails as an "explosive finale to a trilogy destined for pop culture legend, packed with bigger surprises and more mythos-shattering spectacle than ever before."

Here's the official description for Godzilla Conquers the Multiverse #1:

GODZILLA UNLEASHED, NOWHERE IS SAFE! 

An unholy alliance between Knull and Godzilla conquers the Marvel Universe–-and now Doctor Doom, Spider-Man, Kang, Emma Frost, Ghost Rider, the Punisher, Man-Thing and more stand on the edge of annihilation! When Doomstadt rips across dimensions to capture a kaiju capable of stopping the King of the Monsters, the team collides with mecha fiends, multiversal kaiju and a deadly Red Skull in adamantium armor. But as universes burn, an unexpected ally may hold the key to survival.

"The culmination of this Godzilla X Marvel collaboration has been a privilege from the jump," Duggan said today. "To be able to help smash these worlds together with Javi and our collaborators has brought real joy, and we hope you're prepared for an ending you'll never see coming."

"With favourites from both universes making late star entrances and some of the craziest sequences I've had the honour of rolling off a printer, hold fast, one last time," the writer added. 

Below, you can check out the main cover of Godzilla Conquers the Multiverse #1 by David Marquez, along with a foil cover by Juan Frigeri, a variant cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli, and the first in a series of Heisei Godzilla vs Marvel Variant Covers by Nic Klein. 

image host
image host
image host
image host

GODZILLA CONQUERS THE MULTIVERSE #1 (OF 5)
Written by GERRY DUGGAN
Art by JAVIER GARRÓN
Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ
Foil Variant Cover by JUAN FRIGERI
Variant Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI
Heisei Godzilla vs. Marvel Variant Cover by NIC KLEIN
On Sale 7/22

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Fantastic Four #15 Will Celebrate The Team's 65th Anniversary With An Epic Trip Through Time
Related:

Fantastic Four #15 Will Celebrate The Team's 65th Anniversary With An Epic Trip Through Time
Avengers: Armageddon #1 Covers And Preview Reveal First Look At This Generation's Avengers: Disassembled
Recommended For You:

Avengers: Armageddon #1 Covers And Preview Reveal First Look At This Generation's Avengers: Disassembled

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
rychlec
rychlec - 4/23/2026, 10:14 AM
Love it! And classic Mecha-Godzilla vs Iron Fin Fang Foom!
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 4/23/2026, 10:34 AM
Never thought I'd see the day Godzilla would appear with Marvel again.
DRDOOM4EVER
DRDOOM4EVER - 4/23/2026, 11:27 AM
Seeing the King of all Monsters and my all time favorite character EVER, Dr. Doom TOGETHER (I know they are in the Infinity Godzilla story right now) is just incredible plus Man-Thing another favorite...thanks Marvel LOL

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder