New SAM WILSON: CAPTAIN AMERICA Comic Book Series Will Pit The Winged Avenger Against Red Hulk

Next January, Sam Wilson takes to the skies once again in a brand-new limited series: Sam Wilson: Captain America.

Co-written by Greg Pak (Star Wars: Darth Vader) and Evan Narcisse (Wakanda) and illustrated by artist Eder Messias (Phases of the Moon Knight), the series will put Sam to the test - and take him to his limit - in an all-new high-flying Cap adventure.

Clearly taking inspiration from Captain America: Brave New World, the comic will put Sam on a collision course with the Red Hulk after the Winged Avenger uncovers a nefarious plot parading itself as a new tech venture. As both a social worker and a super hero, Sam will reckon with his legacy as Captain America in what's described as a "super spy thriller."

Talking to Marvel.com, Pak said, "Working with Evan on this book has been an absolute dream. We've spent hours sharing big ideas, finishing each other's thoughts, and cackling out loud over the story we're cooking up. Seeing the pages roll in from Eder has been absolutely mind-blowing."

"We're pulling out all the stops to tell a story that matters, that goes deep into what it means for a Black social worker from Harlem to pick up the shield - and put on those wings! - while delivering massive action and thrills in the grand tradition of Marvel super spy science fiction."

The writer added, "I particularly love how grounded the book is with characters like Sam's fast-talking cousin Billie, my new favorite character ever, while taking to the sky in ways you've never seen! And yes, that's a big tease! Don’t you dare miss it!"

It's not overly surprising to see Marvel Comics taking its cues from what happens on screen and, as you'll see in the solicitation text below, even Isaiah Bradley is going to make an appearance in this new run of Sam Wilson: Captain America.

Here's Taurin Clarke's cover for the first issue:

When Captain America attends a birthday party for Isaiah Bradley, he catches wind of a new tech venture that sounds too good to be true: magnificent floating platforms in the sky, where the disenfranchised can apply for land grants and establish their own farms. But after Sam discovers the organization’s dark underbelly, he’ll have to tangle with its head of security: Red Hulk!

SAM WILSON: CAPTAIN AMERICA #1

Written by GREG PAK & EVAN NARCISSE

Art by EDER MESSIAS

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

On Sale January 2025