New SAM WILSON: CAPTAIN AMERICA Comic Book Series Will Pit The Winged Avenger Against Red Hulk

New SAM WILSON: CAPTAIN AMERICA Comic Book Series Will Pit The Winged Avenger Against Red Hulk

In a new comic book series that clearly takes its cues from the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World, Sam Wilson will once again wield the shield to battle a returning Red Hulk. Read on for details!

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 21, 2024 07:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Next January, Sam Wilson takes to the skies once again in a brand-new limited series: Sam Wilson: Captain America.

Co-written by Greg Pak (Star Wars: Darth Vader) and Evan Narcisse (Wakanda) and illustrated by artist Eder Messias (Phases of the Moon Knight), the series will put Sam to the test - and take him to his limit - in an all-new high-flying Cap adventure. 

Clearly taking inspiration from Captain America: Brave New World, the comic will put Sam on a collision course with the Red Hulk after the Winged Avenger uncovers a nefarious plot parading itself as a new tech venture. As both a social worker and a super hero, Sam will reckon with his legacy as Captain America in what's described as a "super spy thriller."

Talking to Marvel.com, Pak said, "Working with Evan on this book has been an absolute dream. We've spent hours sharing big ideas, finishing each other's thoughts, and cackling out loud over the story we're cooking up. Seeing the pages roll in from Eder has been absolutely mind-blowing."

"We're pulling out all the stops to tell a story that matters, that goes deep into what it means for a Black social worker from Harlem to pick up the shield - and put on those wings! - while delivering massive action and thrills in the grand tradition of Marvel super spy science fiction."

The writer added, "I particularly love how grounded the book is with characters like Sam's fast-talking cousin Billie, my new favorite character ever, while taking to the sky in ways you've never seen! And yes, that's a big tease! Don’t you dare miss it!"

It's not overly surprising to see Marvel Comics taking its cues from what happens on screen and, as you'll see in the solicitation text below, even Isaiah Bradley is going to make an appearance in this new run of Sam Wilson: Captain America

Here's Taurin Clarke's cover for the first issue:

samwcapam2025001-cover

When Captain America attends a birthday party for Isaiah Bradley, he catches wind of a new tech venture that sounds too good to be true: magnificent floating platforms in the sky, where the disenfranchised can apply for land grants and establish their own farms. But after Sam discovers the organization’s dark underbelly, he’ll have to tangle with its head of security: Red Hulk!

SAM WILSON: CAPTAIN AMERICA #1
Written by GREG PAK & EVAN NARCISSE
Art by EDER MESSIAS
Cover by TAURIN CLARKE
On Sale January 2025

DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE Comic Book Coming From Marvel Following DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Record-Breaking Success
Related:

DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE Comic Book Coming From Marvel Following DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Record-Breaking Success
Galactus Gets Some Unexpected New Heralds In Marvel Comics' Next WHAT IF...? Series
Recommended For You:

Galactus Gets Some Unexpected New Heralds In Marvel Comics' Next WHAT IF...? Series
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Batmangina
Batmangina - 9/21/2024, 7:15 AM
New SAM WILSON: CAPTAIN AMERICA Comic Book Series Will Try And Make The Upcoming Box Office Failure Look Comic Accurate And Not A Cluster[frick] Of Rewrites



Fixed that for you.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 9/21/2024, 7:20 AM
This movie feels like propaganda.
HermanM
HermanM - 9/21/2024, 7:41 AM
@Matchesz - always was
AllsGood
AllsGood - 9/21/2024, 7:30 AM
User Comment Image
HermanM
HermanM - 9/21/2024, 7:42 AM
The real Cap vs the real Hulk is dumb to begin with, so this is just colossally stupid.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 9/21/2024, 8:28 AM
Why not create original villains for the character?

I just think it would be more inclusive and better to give the character original antagonists instead of someone else’s villains.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder