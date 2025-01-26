New STAR WARS Comic Book Seemingly Reveals That Darth Vader Returned To Tatooine To Murder Watto

While it's been over five years since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released in theaters, the franchise has continued to thrive (well, mostly) on streaming and in comic books.

Marvel Comics recently announced plans to set its next wave of stories in the post-Return of the Jedi era and among the titles on the way is Star Wars: Legacy of Vader. Charles Soule and Luke Ross' series is set between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker and follows Kylo Ren as he further explores his connection to his grandfather, Darth Vader.

In a first look at March's Star Wars: Legacy of Vader #2, Kylo Ren is joined by Vaneé - Vader's former attendant whose head is now in a droid body - as he explores Tattooine.

It's then we learn that Vader seemingly returned to his home planet at some point to take his revenge on Watto...by brutally killing the slaver!

Sneak peeks of STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER #2. Kylo Ren on... Tatooine! https://t.co/O5hy1sLKl7 pic.twitter.com/2G9dqIqAji — Mark Paniccia (@MarkPaniccia) January 24, 2025

It's worth noting that this seems to be based on Kylo Ren's assumptions and, in Soule's previous Darth Vader comics, scenes like this one which are bathed in red typically signal moments being imagined. Still, this marks the first time we've seen Watto's apparent "canon" demise.

In the Expanded Universe, Watto was shown alive and well in the Star Wars Galaxies video game (set before the events of The Empire Strikes Back). He was later killed by Darth Maul in the the non-canonical Star Wars Visionaries comic anthology.

It makes sense for Vader to have killed Watto, particularly as he made his mother remain on Tatooine where she'd eventually die at the hands of the Tusken Raiders who Anakin Skywalker slaughtered in Attack of the Clones.

There's been a lot of discussion about Watto's apparent demise on social media and something tells us that, even if Vader didn't kill Watto, Kylo Ren might if he encounters him during this exploration of Tattooine.

A RETURN TO TATOOINE! KYLO REN seeks out the home planet of his grandfather, ANAKIN SKYWALKER! The young tyrant must go up against GARDULLA THE HUTT and her guards…and a RANCOR! What secrets of the past blow in the harsh sands of MOS ESPA?

STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER #2

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by LUKE ROSS

Cover by DERRICK CHEW

On Sale 3/12