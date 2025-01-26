New STAR WARS Comic Book Seemingly Reveals That Darth Vader Returned To Tatooine To Murder Watto

New STAR WARS Comic Book Seemingly Reveals That Darth Vader Returned To Tatooine To Murder Watto

The upcoming Star Wars: Legacy of Vader comic book series will seemingly reveal that, after becoming Darth Vader, Anakin Skywalker returned to Tatooine and brutally murdered his former slaver, Watto...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 26, 2025 12:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

While it's been over five years since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released in theaters, the franchise has continued to thrive (well, mostly) on streaming and in comic books. 

Marvel Comics recently announced plans to set its next wave of stories in the post-Return of the Jedi era and among the titles on the way is Star Wars: Legacy of Vader. Charles Soule and Luke Ross' series is set between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker and follows Kylo Ren as he further explores his connection to his grandfather, Darth Vader. 

In a first look at March's Star Wars: Legacy of Vader #2, Kylo Ren is joined by Vaneé - Vader's former attendant whose head is now in a droid body - as he explores Tattooine.

It's then we learn that Vader seemingly returned to his home planet at some point to take his revenge on Watto...by brutally killing the slaver! 

It's worth noting that this seems to be based on Kylo Ren's assumptions and, in Soule's previous Darth Vader comics, scenes like this one which are bathed in red typically signal moments being imagined. Still, this marks the first time we've seen Watto's apparent "canon" demise.

In the Expanded Universe, Watto was shown alive and well in the Star Wars Galaxies video game (set before the events of The Empire Strikes Back). He was later killed by Darth Maul in the the non-canonical Star Wars Visionaries comic anthology.

It makes sense for Vader to have killed Watto, particularly as he made his mother remain on Tatooine where she'd eventually die at the hands of the Tusken Raiders who Anakin Skywalker slaughtered in Attack of the Clones

There's been a lot of discussion about Watto's apparent demise on social media and something tells us that, even if Vader didn't kill Watto, Kylo Ren might if he encounters him during this exploration of Tattooine.

clean-13

A RETURN TO TATOOINE! KYLO REN seeks out the home planet of his grandfather, ANAKIN SKYWALKER! The young tyrant must go up against GARDULLA THE HUTT and her guards…and a RANCOR! What secrets of the past blow in the harsh sands of MOS ESPA?

STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER #2
Written by CHARLES SOULE
Art by LUKE ROSS
Cover by DERRICK CHEW
On Sale 3/12

Good News For James Mangold's STAR WARS: DAWN OF THE JEDI May Be Bad News For DC Studios' SWAMP THING
Related:

Good News For James Mangold's STAR WARS: DAWN OF THE JEDI May Be Bad News For DC Studios' SWAMP THING
FANTASTIC FOUR FANFARE Comic Book Will Reunite Iconic Creators For New Stories Ahead Of FIRST STEPS' Release
Recommended For You:

FANTASTIC FOUR FANFARE Comic Book Will Reunite Iconic Creators For New Stories Ahead Of FIRST STEPS' Release

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/26/2025, 12:23 PM
Good for Vader.
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 1/26/2025, 12:28 PM
Has the franchise thrived? I missed that.
Crtdacct2say
Crtdacct2say - 1/26/2025, 12:32 PM
Good. Bye to bad slavers
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/26/2025, 12:33 PM
You may not care about people but you just revealed a spoiler.

Should Josh or Mark be revealing comic book spoilers for Star Wars, DC, or Marvel?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/26/2025, 12:35 PM
A one legged horse may live, but it is not thriving.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder