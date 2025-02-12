ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #4 First Look Sees Sorcerer Supreme Doom Battle The Dread Dormammu

Today will go down in Marvel Comics history as the day Victor Von Doom's glorious reign began!

The release of Ryan North and R.B. Silva's One World Under Doom #1 kicks off a new era of comic book storytelling as Doom remakes the Earth in his image and shakes up the status quo of the entire Marvel Universe, in the process.

We'll feel the impact of Doom's rule across numerous tie-in issues and limited series along with North and Silva's main event series. In the main nine-issue saga, Doom sets out to triumph over those foolish enough to oppose his grand vision.

Before you check out the dramatic developments unfolding in the opening issue, we have a look ahead at what's to come in One World Under Doom #4, on sale this April. The villain has mercilessly crushed the Fantastic Four. He brilliantly outplayed the Avengers. Now, Doom faces the first true threat to his world order: Dormammu!

Here's the official description confirming we're going to see Doom go one-on-one with the Dread Dormammu:

Sensing vulnerability, Dormammu has attacked Earth – and only Doom stands in his way! Dormammu has banished all other heroes to a pocket dimension, leaving Doom to stand alone against the Dark Lord of Chaos. But on the other hand...Doom has never needed allies in order to ensure that his will is done. It’s the ultimate showdown between two titans – with an ending you won’t see coming. As Earth hangs in the balance, it all comes down to DOOM VERSUS DORMAMMU.

While we don't anticipate Dormammu defeating Doom this early into his reign, it will be fascinating to see how he deals with a villain who has plagued the former Sorcerer Supreme for decades (especially now the villain holds that title in the Marvel Universe).

Now, you can check out Ben Harvey's main cover for One World Under Doom #4 along with a breathtaking variant cover by Adi Granov. We also have a newly released trailer for the event's launch featuring never-before-seen artwork which you can watch below.

The Marvel Universe is about to become One World Under Doom. The status-quo-shattering #MarvelComics event by @ryanqnorth and @RB_Silva is here.



Issue #1 is available now at your local comic shop. pic.twitter.com/2GtDhcQDVl — Marvel Comics (@MarvelComicsHQ) February 12, 2025

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #4 (OF 9)

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art by R.B. SILVA

Cover by BEN HARVEY

Variant Cover by ADI GRANOV

On Sale 5/14