ROGUE: THE SAVAGE LAND Series From Marvel Will Revisit Rogue's Comic Book Romance With Magneto

X-Men '97 put the romantic tension between Rogue and Magneto front and centre, and a new Marvel series will revisit that on the page by taking us back to Rogue's time in the Savage Land. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 15, 2024 12:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

This January, brace yourselves for jungle action, untamed romance, and more in the pages of Marvel Comics' Rogue: The Savage Land.

First announced by Polygon, we've learned that the series will be written by Tim Seeley (Venom War: Wolverine) and illustrated by new artist sensation and Marvel Art Atelier winner Zulema Lavina in her Marvel Comics debut.

The five-issue limited series promises to take fans back to Chris Claremont and Jim Lee's legendary Uncanny X-Men #269 and #274-275 where Rogue embarked on a wild journey in the Savage Land, began her passionate relationship with Magneto, and sported her now iconic Savage Land look.

It’s a pivotal chapter in Rogue’s history, and at long last, it's said we'll get to experience the whole story.

Here's the official description for Rogue: The Savage Land #1:

The X-Man called Rogue has always been a survivor, but without her mutant powers she’ll need to prove it like never before! As the Savage Land turns towards war, Rogue will need all her skills to survive dinosaurs, mutates, and the Master of Magnetism himself!

"In these five issues, I get to utilize my love for 80s X-Men, Jim Lee, Chris Claremont, Zabu, scantily clad heroines (and heroes!) and probably most importantly: dinosaurs," Seeley told the site in a recent interview. "Alongside my collaborator Zulema Lavina, we're going to deliver something fresh, while honoring the impossibly sexy and epic classic tale of a young Rogue, and two of the weirdest allies a girl from Mississippi could ask for: Magneto and Ka-Zar."

Lavina added, "After winning the Marvel Art Atelier, I was still realizing what an incredible opportunity this is, and then I was asked to draw this Rogue limited series which I immediately fell in love with. It is great to collaborate again with Tim Seeley and I hope the readers will enjoy this amazing story as much as I am."

"The character of Rogue is full of empathy and determination, the iconic Savage Land setting is fantastic, the story is full of wild and unexpected stuff - I can’t wait for you to read it!"

Check out Kaare Andrews' cover for Rogue: The Savage Land #1 below along with variant covers by Russell Dauterman and Nick Bradshaw.

ROGUETSL2025001-Cover
ROGUETSL2025001-Dauterman
ROGUETSL2025001-Bradshaw

ROGUE: THE SAVAGE LAND #1 (OF 5)
Written by TIM SEELEY
Art by ZULEMA LAVINA
Cover by KAARE ANDREWS
Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN
Variant Cover by NICK BRADSHAW
On Sale 1/15

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/15/2024, 12:10 AM
Steamy mommy on sugar octogenarian daddy action.....the MCU needs this.
Jus cast Zendaya as Hunter Shafer as Rogue and Jonatahn Majors as Magneto
Skestra
Skestra - 9/15/2024, 12:24 AM
@Malatrova15 - You had me sold at 'steamy mommy'

