SCARLET WITCH #6 Will Give Wanda Maximoff A New Protégé - Meet Amaranth

In this November's sixth issue of Steve Orlando and Lorenzo Tammetta's Scarlet Witch comic, Wanda Maximoff will take on a mysterious new protégé named Amaranth...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 10, 2024 01:08 AM EST
This November, a powerful new sorceress makes her Marvel Comics Universe debut in the pages of Steve Orlando and Lorenzo Tammetta's Scarlet Witch, and you can get a first look at Amaranth on the covers below.

The character was created by artist Jen Bartel for last year’s New Champions variant cover program, and is set to be introduced as a former protégé of Agatha Harkness who now seeks Wanda Maximoff's help to unravel her shadowy past and control her emerging magical gifts.

Amaranth is the latest New Champion to have their story told on the page, and we will start to see more over the next few months.

In addition to the main cover by Russell Dauterman that also features Agatha, you can check out a foil cover by Meghan Hetrick, a stunning piece by Iván Talavera and a variant cover by Leirix that will also be available as a virgin variant cover.

Introducing Amaranth! The Scarlet Witch takes on a mysterious new pupil—at Agatha Harkness’ request. But where did the young sorceress known as Amaranth come from? And what could have spooked Agatha into giving up the chance to mentor her?

"Ever since she debuted in Jen Bartel's gorgeous variant cover, I've been intrigued by Amaranth," Orlando shared. "Who was she? What was her story—no, her mystery? So, when the chance came to bring her into SCARLET WITCH and explore those questions with the rest of the creative team, I leapt."

"Bringing Amaranth through the Last Door gives us a chance to upend Wanda's dynamic with a scenario where Wanda's faced with a powerful, mysterious being she struggles to figure out—an inverse of her own dynamic earlier in her life," he continued. "Amaranth's unique gifts hint towards an auspicious parentage and impressive power, but her life has been tinged with tragedy. There might be no one in the Marvel Universe that can help her, but if there was one—it would be the Scarlet Witch."

Could we see Amaranth in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point? It will likely depend on the popularity of the character, but anything is possible.

SCARLET WITCH #6

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Art by LORENZO TAMMETTA

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Foil Variant Cover by MEGHAN HETRICK

Variant Cover by IVÁN TALAVERA

Amaranth Variant Cover by LEIRIX

Amaranth Virgin Variant Cover by LEIRIX

On Sale 11/20

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/10/2024, 1:06 AM
Definitely not for me but I do hope whomever this story arc and comic is for enjoys it. Not everything has to be made for every fan guys. Let's let those who find interest in this enjoy it for what it is.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 8/10/2024, 1:32 AM
Pushing Agatha is so weak

