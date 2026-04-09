Spider-Man/Superman #1 Preview Reveals First Look At Backup Stories, Including Geoff Johns' Marvel Return

In just a few weeks, comic book history is made in Spider-Man/Superman #1, the latest Marvel/DC crossover one-shot. The issue celebrates the 50th anniversary of Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, the first-ever Marvel/DC crossover, and follows DC's Superman/Spider-Man #1, which was released last month.
In the issue’s lead story, New York Times bestselling author Brad Meltzer and superstar artist Pepe Larraz pit Spider-Man and Superman against Norman Osborn, Lex Luthor, and more.
Then, a lineup of incredible talent delivers even more exciting Marvel/DC team-ups in spectacular bonus stories, and today, you can get a sneak peek at all eight of them. We also have brief descriptions for each of the stories, including Gwen Stacy's first meeting with Lana Lang and the Mighty Thor's team-up with Wonder Woman...
- In the shadow-laden 1930s, SPIDER-MAN NOIR encounters the original GOLDEN AGE SUPERMAN as told by Dan Slott and Marcos Martin!
- Industry powerhouse Geoff Johns delivers his first Marvel story in over 20 years, teaming up with frequent collaborator and fellow superstar Gary Frank! A crisis ensues as the hit creative team bring the Super- and Spider-families against each together at the summons of MYSTERIO…but is their true foe an ally out of control?!
- SYMBIOTE hordes invade Metropolis as a new War of the Realms ignites in Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman’s epic reunion starring Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor, Wonder Woman and more!
- Co-creator of STEEL Louise Simonson and artist Todd Nauck hammer out the tale of John Henry Irons’ clash with the HOBGOBLIN.
- Current Amazing Spider-Man scribe Joe Kelly and artist Humberto Ramos deliver a campus crossover between GWEN STACY and LANA LANG!
- SPIDER-MAN (MILES MORALES) teams up with SUPERMAN in a tale by Miles’ legendary co-creators, Brian Michael Bendis, who recently made his grand return to Marvel, and Sara Pichelli!
- GHOST-SPIDER and SUPERGIRL form an unbreakable bond on a high-stakes adventure by current All-New Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider scribe Stephanie Phillips and superstar artist Phil Noto!
- Masterful super hero storytellers Jeph Loeb and Jim Cheung reunite to put their own spin on a Spider-Man/Superman team-up!
"I’ve been waiting fifty years to write this book," Meltzer previously said. "Superman and Spider-Man have affected me more than most real people. I carry them with me everywhere — and our story cuts to the core of what it means to be a good person. I’m honored that Nick Lowe and everyone at Marvel even asked. Just wait until you see Pepe’s work. Get your capes and web-shooters ready."
Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski added, "Everyone here at Marvel is excited to be re-teaming with our friends at DC for another colossal crossover, this time to celebrate the 50th anniversary of our two icons, Spider-Man and Superman, first teaming up!"
"I can't wait for fans of every generation to read these spectacular stories that our titanic talent are telling, featuring all-new, easily accessible stories about the ever-growing Spider-Man and Superman families meeting for the first time," he concluded.
Spider-Man/Superman #1 arrives in comic book stores on April 22.