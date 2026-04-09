Spider-Man/Superman #1 Preview Reveals First Look At Backup Stories, Including Geoff Johns' Marvel Return

In just a few weeks, comic book history is made in Spider-Man/Superman #1, the latest Marvel/DC crossover one-shot. The issue celebrates the 50th anniversary of Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, the first-ever Marvel/DC crossover, and follows DC's Superman/Spider-Man #1, which was released last month.

In the issue’s lead story, New York Times bestselling author Brad Meltzer and superstar artist Pepe Larraz pit Spider-Man and Superman against Norman Osborn, Lex Luthor, and more.

Then, a lineup of incredible talent delivers even more exciting Marvel/DC team-ups in spectacular bonus stories, and today, you can get a sneak peek at all eight of them. We also have brief descriptions for each of the stories, including Gwen Stacy's first meeting with Lana Lang and the Mighty Thor's team-up with Wonder Woman...

In the shadow-laden 1930s, SPIDER-MAN NOIR encounters the original GOLDEN AGE SUPERMAN as told by Dan Slott and Marcos Martin!

Industry powerhouse Geoff Johns delivers his first Marvel story in over 20 years, teaming up with frequent collaborator and fellow superstar Gary Frank! A crisis ensues as the hit creative team bring the Super- and Spider-families against each together at the summons of MYSTERIO…but is their true foe an ally out of control?!

SYMBIOTE hordes invade Metropolis as a new War of the Realms ignites in Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman’s epic reunion starring Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor, Wonder Woman and more!

Co-creator of STEEL Louise Simonson and artist Todd Nauck hammer out the tale of John Henry Irons’ clash with the HOBGOBLIN.

Current Amazing Spider-Man scribe Joe Kelly and artist Humberto Ramos deliver a campus crossover between GWEN STACY and LANA LANG!

SPIDER-MAN (MILES MORALES) teams up with SUPERMAN in a tale by Miles’ legendary co-creators, Brian Michael Bendis, who recently made his grand return to Marvel, and Sara Pichelli!

GHOST-SPIDER and SUPERGIRL form an unbreakable bond on a high-stakes adventure by current All-New Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider scribe Stephanie Phillips and superstar artist Phil Noto!

Masterful super hero storytellers Jeph Loeb and Jim Cheung reunite to put their own spin on a Spider-Man/Superman team-up!

"I’ve been waiting fifty years to write this book," Meltzer previously said. "Superman and Spider-Man have affected me more than most real people. I carry them with me everywhere — and our story cuts to the core of what it means to be a good person. I’m honored that Nick Lowe and everyone at Marvel even asked. Just wait until you see Pepe’s work. Get your capes and web-shooters ready."

Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski added, "Everyone here at Marvel is excited to be re-teaming with our friends at DC for another colossal crossover, this time to celebrate the 50th anniversary of our two icons, Spider-Man and Superman, first teaming up!"

"I can't wait for fans of every generation to read these spectacular stories that our titanic talent are telling, featuring all-new, easily accessible stories about the ever-growing Spider-Man and Superman families meeting for the first time," he concluded.

Spider-Man/Superman #1 arrives in comic book stores on April 22.