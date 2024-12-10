STORM #3: Ororo "Knocks Boots" With [SPOILER] In This Week's Issue

The third issue of Storm's ongoing Marvel Comics series by Murewa Ayodele and Lucas Werneck hits shelves tomorrow, and Bleeding Cool has shared some major spoilers relating to a hookup between Ororo Munroe and a surprising (though not too surprising if you're familiar with the characters' history) fellow X-Man.

Here's your final spoiler warning.

In the issue, Storm travels to New Orleans with Doctor Voodoo, whose treatment temporarily leaves the weather witch without the use of her powers. Ororo decides to recuperate with her former teammates, and enjoys catching up with one particular mutant slightly more than the others.

After a romantic clinch with Wolverine in the rain, the pair "knock boots" (as Rogue puts it later on).

Storm and Wolverine have always had a very close relationship, and there have been hints that they may have at least come close to hooking up in the past. What this means for the characters going forward remains to be seen, but the issue reportedly suggests that this was more than just a one-night stand, so there might soon be a new power couple in the Marvel Comics Universe.

You can check out some leaked preview images at the link below.

Will Storm #3 create the biggest comic book headlines this week? Has any comic book store ordered enough copies? Warning... Massive Spoilers #xspoilers https://t.co/SPE2r4Qmct



🔗 https://t.co/2LEi3L7Nz2 — Bleeding Cool (@bleedingcool) December 9, 2024

"Storm has always been a prime protector of the planet. With the loss of Krakoa, that position becomes more important to her than ever. From her new super hero headquarters, Storm begins making decisions that will forecast the future of the Marvel Universe. Her bold actions will stir forces around and even beyond Earth, calling forth enemies that match her strength and determination.

Storm has never needed a throne to rule the skies. Now, watch in awe as this new series elevates her to the heights that only she can reach! Ororo Munroe has lived many lives. She’s been a thief, a goddess, an X-Man, a queen, and now… an Avenger! She is the most prominent, most respected and most powerful mutant on the world stage—and in that role, she intends to be a force for positive change."

STORM #3 MARVEL COMICS OCT240652

(W) Murewa Ayodele (A) Lucas Werneck (CA) Mateus Manhanini

GUEST-STARRING THE UNCANNY X-MEN!

STORM finds her way to NEW ORLEANS with DOCTOR VOODOO. The cost of VOODOO's medical treatment is the loss of STORM's powers for seven days. STORM seeks refuge with her former teammates, the UNCANNY X-MEN, but it doesn't turn out to be the relaxing holiday she thought it would be. A secret that aches the heart is born, and it sends STORM into the hands of DOOM.

RATED T+In Shops: Dec 11, 2024 SRP: $3.99