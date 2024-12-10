STORM #3: Ororo "Knocks Boots" With [SPOILER] In This Week's Issue

STORM #3: Ororo &quot;Knocks Boots&quot; With [SPOILER] In This Week's Issue

Spoilers for tomorrow's issue of Storm's solo Marvel Comics series are now online, and it seems Ororo Munroe is going to succumb to the charms of a certain fellow X-Man...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 10, 2024 11:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

The third issue of Storm's ongoing Marvel Comics series by Murewa Ayodele and Lucas Werneck hits shelves tomorrow, and Bleeding Cool has shared some major spoilers relating to a hookup between Ororo Munroe and a surprising (though not too surprising if you're familiar with the characters' history) fellow X-Man.

Here's your final spoiler warning.

In the issue, Storm travels to New Orleans with Doctor Voodoo, whose treatment temporarily leaves the weather witch without the use of her powers. Ororo decides to recuperate with her former teammates, and enjoys catching up with one particular mutant slightly more than the others.

After a romantic clinch with Wolverine in the rain, the pair "knock boots" (as Rogue puts it later on).

Storm and Wolverine have always had a very close relationship, and there have been hints that they may have at least come close to hooking up in the past. What this means for the characters going forward remains to be seen, but the issue reportedly suggests that this was more than just a one-night stand, so there might soon be a new power couple in the Marvel Comics Universe.

You can check out some leaked preview images at the link below.

"Storm has always been a prime protector of the planet. With the loss of Krakoa, that position becomes more important to her than ever. From her new super hero headquarters, Storm begins making decisions that will forecast the future of the Marvel Universe. Her bold actions will stir forces around and even beyond Earth, calling forth enemies that match her strength and determination.

Storm has never needed a throne to rule the skies. Now, watch in awe as this new series elevates her to the heights that only she can reach! Ororo Munroe has lived many lives. She’s been a thief, a goddess, an X-Man, a queen, and now… an Avenger! She is the most prominent, most respected and most powerful mutant on the world stage—and in that role, she intends to be a force for positive change."

STORM #3 MARVEL COMICS OCT240652

(W) Murewa Ayodele (A) Lucas Werneck (CA) Mateus Manhanini

GUEST-STARRING THE UNCANNY X-MEN!

STORM finds her way to NEW ORLEANS with DOCTOR VOODOO. The cost of VOODOO's medical treatment is the loss of STORM's powers for seven days. STORM seeks refuge with her former teammates, the UNCANNY X-MEN, but it doesn't turn out to be the relaxing holiday she thought it would be. A secret that aches the heart is born, and it sends STORM into the hands of DOOM.

RATED T+In Shops: Dec 11, 2024 SRP: $3.99

Marvel Comics Announces STORM: LIFEDREAM #1 As The Hero's 50th Anniversary Celebration Continues
Related:

Marvel Comics Announces STORM: LIFEDREAM #1 As The Hero's 50th Anniversary Celebration Continues
STORM #4 Variant Cover Sees Fans Compare Marvel's Ororo Munroe To Beyonce's COWBOY CARTER Album
Recommended For You:

STORM #4 Variant Cover Sees Fans Compare Marvel's Ororo Munroe To Beyonce's COWBOY CARTER Album

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 12/10/2024, 11:29 AM
"Knocks Boots"? LOL!!!

User Comment Image

The '90's call..it want its slang back!
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 12/10/2024, 11:31 AM
@Nomis929 - User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 12/10/2024, 11:37 AM
@KennKathleen -

User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 12/10/2024, 11:30 AM
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/10/2024, 11:32 AM
This should sell dozens of comics! Lmao
Vigor
Vigor - 12/10/2024, 11:40 AM
Im annoyed theyre making wolverine so sexual. I guess it's not how I envisioned him
Eh. Perhaps murderous violent traumatized mutants need loving too
supermanrex
supermanrex - 12/10/2024, 11:47 AM
@Vigor - what the hell? do you read comics. wolverine [frick]s everything that moves in the comic. always been that way.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 12/10/2024, 11:48 AM
@Vigor - Comics in general...

They do realize these are for all ages?
Vigor
Vigor - 12/10/2024, 12:13 PM
@supermanrex - i dont recall wolverine having it for anyone but Jean. But I also can't say I've read every comic made
Forthas
Forthas - 12/10/2024, 11:44 AM
Storm and Dr. Voodoo should be a thing! Her "knocking boots" with Wolverine and/or Rogue makes me less likely to buy the comic.
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 12/10/2024, 11:44 AM
Makes sense, Logan can be pretty sexy when he wants to be lol.

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 12/10/2024, 12:13 PM
@Superspecialawesomeguy - u gay
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 12/10/2024, 12:43 PM
@Vigor - User Comment Image
supermanrex
supermanrex - 12/10/2024, 11:48 AM
i thought wolverine already pounded them storm cakes years ago.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 12/10/2024, 11:59 AM
Everyone has shagged everyone on this team. Cyclops and Wolverine too! Are we really surprised?
Batmangina
Batmangina - 12/10/2024, 12:03 PM
LOL


WELP
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 12/10/2024, 12:04 PM
The art has been outstanding!

User Comment Image
TK420
TK420 - 12/10/2024, 12:13 PM
That is not true.
asherman93
asherman93 - 12/10/2024, 12:17 PM
I could've sworn that Ororo banged Logan as a rebound after the divorce from T'Challa shortly after Avengers vs. X-Men.

Are they an official couple now? Because I'm not opposed to the idea...
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 12/10/2024, 12:27 PM
Fat Chance of her giving Logan another go after this. He most definitely has a shrimp dick. And she's used to that bbc

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder