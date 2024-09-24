STORM Teams Up With More Of The Marvel Universe's Greatest Superheroes On Electrifying Variant Covers

Following her scene-stealing role in Marvel Animation's X-Men '97, the skies have parted on a bright new era for Storm in the Marvel Universe.

In addition to joining Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Jed MacKay and Valerio Schiti's Avengers, Ororo Munroe strikes out as a solo hero next month in Murewa Ayodele and Lucas Werneck's Storm #1. To celebrate the launch, Storm will be featured across October's collection of Stormbreakers variant covers.

Spotlighting the hero in a variety of her most iconic looks and costumes over the years, the Stormbreakers live up to their name as they pair Storm with Captain America, Thor, the Fantastic Four, Hulk, Daredevil, Dazzler, and Spider-Boy.

Every month, Marvel's Stormbreakers bring their incredible talents to your favourite comic series and characters and flex their skills with exciting themed variant cover collections. The current group of artists includes Elena Casagrande, Nic Klein, Jan Bazaldua, Chris Allen, Martin Coccolo, Lucas Werneck, Federico Vicentini and C.F. Villa.

Each of these artists embodies the raw talent and creative potential to shatter the limits of visual storytelling in comics today. As the next evolution of the groundbreaking Marvel's Young Guns program, Marvel's Stormbreakers continues the tradition of spotlighting and elevating these powerful artists to showcase their abilities, artwork and prominence in the world of comic books.

Talking about the challenges Storm will face in her new series, Ayodele recently said, "As a fan of Storm, her duties to the X-Men, and what she stands for in various real-world communities, I would like to assure the audience that Storm is in danger. Extremely so."

"We love Ororo Munroe, and that is why we have crafted a thrilling story that will put the strength of her character on wide-open display. But when you’re an Omega-level mutant, few things can test your limits, and even fewer things can shatter those limits. For our Storm series, one thing we would like fans to remember is that there are threats that are beyond Omega."

The writer added, "Prepare yourselves for an extraordinary display of superheroism that leaves knuckles bloody, knees bashed in, and mountains cratered."

Check out these new Storm Variant covers below.

Ororo Munroe has lived many lives. She's been a thief, a goddess, an X-Man, a queen, and now...an Avenger! She is the most prominent, most respected and most powerful mutant on the world stage—and in that role, she intends to be a force for positive change. First up: a major meltdown at a nuclear facility in Oklahoma City draws Storm from her Sanctuary in Atlanta—and into a moral conflict that will test her iron resolve!

STORM #1

Written by MUREWA AYODELE

Art by LUCAS WERNECK

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

Variant Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

Variant Cover by JEEHYUNG LEE

Gold Foil Variant Cover by JEROME OPEÑA

On Sale 10/2