Terry Dodson's ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #11 Variant Cover Gives The Parkers (And Fans) A Perfect Thanksgiving

During their acclaimed run of Ultimate Spider-Man, Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto have given Peter Parker the future he's always dreamt of as he juggles being a web-slinging superhero with his duties as a husband and father.

It's a fresh take on Spidey that's delighted readers and made Ultimate Spider-Man a smash hit, arguably making a case to Marvel Comics that reuniting Peter and Mary Jane on Earth-616 (after their marriage ended in 2007) wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.

This November, we'll be able to celebrate the Parker family with an Ultimate Spider-Man #11 variant cover by superstar artist Terry Dodson. With his secret double life out in the open, Spidey joins his wife and kids for a picturesque Thanksgiving feast.

But don’t be fooled! The life of this Peter Parker is far from perfect, and with upcoming threats like Black Cat, Kraven the Hunter, and the Sinister Six - not to mention the impending return of the Maker, the deranged alternate universe Reed Richards behind the creation of this corrupt world - Peter will need the support of Mary Jane, May, and Richard Parker more than ever.

Earlier this year, Daredevil writer Chip Zdarsky revealed that he was originally Marvel Comics' top pick to write Ultimate Spider-Man.

"The funny weird secret is, I was offered Ultimate Spider-Man," the writer revealed. "Couple reasons why I didn’t take it. One, I was doing Batman. But two, because the whole idea that was pitched - I got to read all the Ultimate Universe stuff that Hickman had already written and he had the plan for other books and stuff - I just read it and was like, oh this is so Hickman. Hickman should be writing this."

He added, "Selfishly, I wanted to write it. I want to be that guy. With Marco on a Spider-Man book? Like obviously. But when I was reading that outline, I was just like, 'It’s gotta be Hickman.'"

Zdarsky acknowledged that anyone writing Ultimate Spider-Man would be "trying to be like Hickman" and revealed that, months later, Hickman reached out to thank him because he's had so much fun working on the series.

Check out Dodson's Ultimate Spider-Man #11 cover below.

WHO IS THE ULTIMATE BLACK CAT? Tensions rise between Spider-Man and Green Goblin in the wake of recent events! And a new villain steps up to the plate! What is her connection to the Black Cat on Kingpin's Sinister Six?

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #11

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by DAVID MESSINA

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

Variant Cover by TERRY DODSON & RACHEL DODSON

On Sale 11/20