Terry Dodson's ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #11 Variant Cover Gives The Parkers (And Fans) A Perfect Thanksgiving

Terry Dodson's ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #11 Variant Cover Gives The Parkers (And Fans) A Perfect Thanksgiving

Marvel Comics has revealed Terry Dodson's amazing Ultimate Spider-Man #11 variant cover and it assembles the Parker family for a Thanksgiving that will surely make fans happy. Take a closer look here...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 04, 2024 05:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

During their acclaimed run of Ultimate Spider-Man, Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto have given Peter Parker the future he's always dreamt of as he juggles being a web-slinging superhero with his duties as a husband and father.

It's a fresh take on Spidey that's delighted readers and made Ultimate Spider-Man a smash hit, arguably making a case to Marvel Comics that reuniting Peter and Mary Jane on Earth-616 (after their marriage ended in 2007) wouldn't be the worst idea in the world. 

This November, we'll be able to celebrate the Parker family with an Ultimate Spider-Man #11 variant cover by superstar artist Terry Dodson. With his secret double life out in the open, Spidey joins his wife and kids for a picturesque Thanksgiving feast.

But don’t be fooled! The life of this Peter Parker is far from perfect, and with upcoming threats like Black Cat, Kraven the Hunter, and the Sinister Six - not to mention the impending return of the Maker, the deranged alternate universe Reed Richards behind the creation of this corrupt world - Peter will need the support of Mary Jane, May, and Richard Parker more than ever.

Earlier this year, Daredevil writer Chip Zdarsky revealed that he was originally Marvel Comics' top pick to write Ultimate Spider-Man.

"The funny weird secret is, I was offered Ultimate Spider-Man," the writer revealed. "Couple reasons why I didn’t take it. One, I was doing Batman. But two, because the whole idea that was pitched - I got to read all the Ultimate Universe stuff that Hickman had already written and he had the plan for other books and stuff - I just read it and was like, oh this is so Hickman. Hickman should be writing this."

He added, "Selfishly, I wanted to write it. I want to be that guy. With Marco on a Spider-Man book? Like obviously. But when I was reading that outline, I was just like, 'It’s gotta be Hickman.'" 

Zdarsky acknowledged that anyone writing Ultimate Spider-Man would be "trying to be like Hickman" and revealed that, months later, Hickman reached out to thank him because he's had so much fun working on the series.

Check out Dodson's Ultimate Spider-Man #11 cover below. 

ULTSM2024011-Dodson

WHO IS THE ULTIMATE BLACK CAT? Tensions rise between Spider-Man and Green Goblin in the wake of recent events! And a new villain steps up to the plate! What is her connection to the Black Cat on Kingpin's Sinister Six?

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #11
Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN
Art by DAVID MESSINA
Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO
Variant Cover by TERRY DODSON & RACHEL DODSON
On Sale 11/20

KAHHORI: RESHAPER OF WORLDS #1 First Look Brings The WHAT IF...? Hero Into The Marvel Comics Universe
Related:

KAHHORI: RESHAPER OF WORLDS #1 First Look Brings The WHAT IF...? Hero Into The Marvel Comics Universe
January's ULTIMATE Comics Will Feature Kraven's Ultimate Hunt, The Ultimate Guardians Of The Galaxy, And More
Recommended For You:

January's ULTIMATE Comics Will Feature Kraven's Ultimate Hunt, The Ultimate Guardians Of The Galaxy, And More
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder