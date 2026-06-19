The March To Hulk War Begins This September With Infernal Hulk vs. Wolverine And More One-Shots

This September, the march to Hulk War continues with what's being billed as "the devastating defeat of Marvel's greatest heroes."

Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nic Klein's acclaimed run of Infernal Hulk—where the ancient evil known as the Eldest has taken over Hulk's body—leads into Hulk War, an epic crossover event coming early next year.

First, the series will undergo a transformation following August's Infernal Hulk #10, as the Infernal Hulk clashes with Marvel's heroes and assembles an army of corrupted, monstrous champions across a series of explosive one-shots that serve as the penultimate chapters of the "Infernal Saga."

Written by Johnson, the one-shots launch in September with Infernal Hulk vs. Wolverine #1, featuring art by Marvel's Stormbreaker Jonas Scharf (Ultimate Endgame), and continue through December with Infernal Hulk vs. Fantastic Four #1, Infernal Hulk vs. Spider-Man #1, and Infernal Hulk vs. Avengers #1.

Each one-shot delivers a brutal victory that brings Infernal Hulk one smash closer to remaking the Marvel Universe in his twisted image, and you can read the official description of this opening chapter below.

THE MARCH TO HULK WAR RUNS THROUGH WOLVERINE! When the X-Men learn the location of mutants abducted and corrupted by Infernal Hulk, the deadliest X-Man vows to free them... by the most violent means necessary. The MARCH TO HULK WAR begins, as the Father of Horrors faces the Marvel Universe's perfect killing machine!

"March to Hulk War kicks off the final act of our story that Nic Klein and I started with Incredible Hulk #1 in 2023," Johnson explained. "It's a series of one-shot battles between Infernal Hulk and Earth’s mightiest heroes, as Hulk gathers his terrifying Infernal Avengers for Hulk War."

"The one-shots features one of the most epic rivalries in comics, Infernal Hulk vs. Wolverine, and an ending that I'm expecting to shock some people," he continued. "The most fun aspect of this series were rereading old Marvel battles, reminding myself what’s been done and how hard we’ve been willing to go in the past."

"Be advised: there were discussions about how violent we could go with these one-shots. I want to keep ramping up the horror vibe of the Hulk series, and for our readers to see things in these one-shots they’ve never seen before. On both counts, I promise we’ll deliver."

Check out Nic Klein's Infernal Hulk vs. Wolverine cover below, along with variant covers by Juan Ferreyra and Ryan Stegman. We'll have much more to come on this one for you as we get closer to Hulk War in 2027.