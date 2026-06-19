The March To Hulk War Begins This September With Infernal Hulk vs. Wolverine And More One-Shots

The March To Hulk War Begins This September With Infernal Hulk vs. Wolverine And More One-Shots

Kicking off the march to next year's Hulk War, Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nic Klein's acclaimed Infernal Hulk run spins out into an all-new series of vs. one-shots, starting with Wolverine.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 19, 2026 03:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

This September, the march to Hulk War continues with what's being billed as "the devastating defeat of Marvel's greatest heroes." 

Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nic Klein's acclaimed run of Infernal Hulk—where the ancient evil known as the Eldest has taken over Hulk's body—leads into Hulk War, an epic crossover event coming early next year.

First, the series will undergo a transformation following August's Infernal Hulk #10, as the Infernal Hulk clashes with Marvel's heroes and assembles an army of corrupted, monstrous champions across a series of explosive one-shots that serve as the penultimate chapters of the "Infernal Saga."

Written by Johnson, the one-shots launch in September with Infernal Hulk vs. Wolverine #1, featuring art by Marvel's Stormbreaker Jonas Scharf (Ultimate Endgame), and continue through December with Infernal Hulk vs. Fantastic Four #1, Infernal Hulk vs. Spider-Man #1, and Infernal Hulk vs. Avengers #1.

Each one-shot delivers a brutal victory that brings Infernal Hulk one smash closer to remaking the Marvel Universe in his twisted image, and you can read the official description of this opening chapter below. 

THE MARCH TO HULK WAR RUNS THROUGH WOLVERINE!

When the X-Men learn the location of mutants abducted and corrupted by Infernal Hulk, the deadliest X-Man vows to free them... by the most violent means necessary. The MARCH TO HULK WAR begins, as the Father of Horrors faces the Marvel Universe's perfect killing machine!

"March to Hulk War kicks off the final act of our story that Nic Klein and I started with Incredible Hulk #1 in 2023," Johnson explained. "It's a series of one-shot battles between Infernal Hulk and Earth’s mightiest heroes, as Hulk gathers his terrifying Infernal Avengers for Hulk War."

"The one-shots features one of the most epic rivalries in comics, Infernal Hulk vs. Wolverine, and an ending that I'm expecting to shock some people," he continued. "The most fun aspect of this series were rereading old Marvel battles, reminding myself what’s been done and how hard we’ve been willing to go in the past."

"Be advised: there were discussions about how violent we could go with these one-shots. I want to keep ramping up the horror vibe of the Hulk series, and for our readers to see things in these one-shots they’ve never seen before. On both counts, I promise we’ll deliver."

Check out Nic Klein's Infernal Hulk vs. Wolverine cover below, along with variant covers by Juan Ferreyra and Ryan Stegman. We'll have much more to come on this one for you as we get closer to Hulk War in 2027.

image host
image host
image host
image host

INFERNAL HULK VS. WOLVERINE #1
Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON
Art by JONAS SCHARF
Cover by NIC KLEIN
Variant Cover by JUAN FERREYRA
Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN
On Sale 9/9

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Marvel Comics Reveals New Avengers #1 Covers, Including True Believers Blind Bag Exclusives
Related:

Marvel Comics Reveals New Avengers #1 Covers, Including True Believers Blind Bag Exclusives
Marvel Comics Announces Same-Day Launch For Midnight Titles; Reveals First Look At Fantastic Four, Spider-Man
Recommended For You:

Marvel Comics Announces Same-Day Launch For Midnight Titles; Reveals First Look At Fantastic Four, Spider-Man

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/19/2026, 3:30 PM
Marvel Studios has Big Plans for the Savage Green Hulks Return and Future. I don't see NO ONE taking this Savage Hulk Down. Even Jean Grey if that's true.

The Hulk will Change just because been Nerfed too long. Don't Make the Hulk Angry is all he needs.

User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/19/2026, 3:31 PM
So, there's a 'Pride Hulk now? Wasn't smart Hulk or Red Hulk bad enough?
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/19/2026, 4:05 PM
Hate brown costume wolverine yellow was better brown version ugly
Astroman
Astroman - 6/19/2026, 4:09 PM
Yawn

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder