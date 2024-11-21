Ultimate Luke Cage Debuts, Wolverine's Mission Continues, And More In February's ULTIMATE Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics has shared a first look at the Ultimate comic books going on sale next February, and those include the debut of Ultimate Luke Cage, Spider-Man vs. Kraven the Hunter, and much more...

By JoshWilding - Nov 21, 2024 04:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics' new Ultimate Universe is about to enter its second year and it's said that we can look forward to more of the unpredictable storytelling and bold character reinventions that have made the line such a success. 

With the Maker's return imminent, the stakes are higher than ever. As his Council struggles to maintain their control, the heroes of this once-doomed world will face their greatest challenges yet and you can peek ahead at what's to come in February's Ultimate issues below.

That includes a glimpse at the second issue of the next highly-anticipated Ultimate series launch, Ultimate Wolverine.

The cover reveals and synopses for February's issues spotlight the debut of the Ultimate Luke Cage in Ultimates #9; the Sorcerer Supreme's mysterious alliance with Wakanda in Ultimate Black Panther #13; Peter and Harry's brutal fight against Kraven the Hunter in Ultimate Spider-Man #14; Armor and her mutant band’s showdown with the Shadow King in Ultimate X-Men #12; and a dark test for the Maker's Ultimate Weapon in Ultimate Wolverine #2.

Here's a preview of what's to come next year:

ULTMTS2024009-Cover

ULTMTS2024009-Clarke

ULTMTS2024009-Lee

LUKE CAGE AND THE ULTIMATE PRISON BREAK! Stormbreaker and innovative artist Chris Allen joins Deniz Camp to bring us the history and the future of Luke Cage! Spider-Man isn’t the only success story of Ultimates 1.0…meet the man who has been quietly sabotaging the Maker’s Council from behind bars!

ULTIMATES #9
Written by DENIZ CAMP
Art by CHRIS ALLEN
Cover by DIKE RUAN
Variant Cover by TAURIN CLARKE
Ultimate Special Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE
On Sale 2/5

ULTBLAP2024013-Cover

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER: YEAR TWO STARTS HERE! With Moon Knight defeated and the Maker’s Council forced to regroup, T’Challa must learn the secrets of vibranium – because his very life and soul are at risk! The Sorcerer Supreme can help understand the truth of the terrifying element that built Wakanda, but her aid comes with a price…

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #13
Written by BRYAN HILL
Art and Cover by STEFANO CASELLI
On Sale 2/19

ULTSM2024014-Cover

SPIDER-MAN VERSUS KRAVEN! After the horrors Peter and Harry endured during Kraven’s Hunt in the last issue, Spider-Man and Green Goblin turn the HUNTER into the HUNTED! But are they still prey in someone else’s game?

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #14
Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN
Art and Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO
On Sale 2/12

ULTWOLV2025002-Cover

THE MAKER’S COUNCIL AND THEIR ULTIMATE WEAPON! Colossus, Omega Red and Magik put the Ultimate Wolverine to the test by seeing how well he handles the Opposition, a group fighting for mutant liberation!

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #2
Written by CHRISTOPHER CONDON
Art and Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO
On Sale 2/19

ULTXM2024012-Cover

SHOWDOWN WITH THE SHADOW KING! Maystorm leads her team of masked mutants in a climactic battle against Shadow King! But the confrontation leads to a huge rift between best friends Maystorm and Armor…

ULTIMATE X-MEN #12
Written by PEACH MOMOKO
Art and Cover by PEACH MOMOKO
On Sale 2/26

