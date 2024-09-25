ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #9 Sees Peter Parker Get A New Costume...Courtesy Of Dr. Otto Octavius!

Twenty years ago, The Maker prevented a radioactive spider from biting a young Peter Parker. He likewise prevented the creation of any other superheroes and formed a secret council to rule the world from the shadows. With that, the new Ultimate Universe was created.

Eight months ago, Tony Stark sent Peter that same radioactive spider along with a picotech suit and warnings of The Maker's Council, a shadow organization that rules the world. Since then, Peter has used the incredible powers granted by the spider's bite to fight crime alongside Green Goblin, a.k.a. Harry Osborn, the co-C.E.O. of Oscorp.

When Stark reappeared, Peter and Harry learned that he could seize control of their super-suits. Meanwhile, Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin of Manhattan, gathered the heads of every borough of New York to declare open season on the pair of masked vigilantes.

In today's Ultimate Spider-Man #9, Peter and Harry set out to stop Tony from accessing their suits again with the help of Oscorp scientist Dr. Otto Octavius. In the Green Goblin's case, it's a pretty simple fix but for Peter, Otto has created a Spider-Armor that's obviously a nod to Earth-616's Iron Spider.

The wall-crawler has no interest in becoming a walking war machine, so ends up wearing a simple spandex suit which is a Kevlar composite.

Like much of Jonathan Hickman's comic book work, Ultimate Spider-Man is a slow burn and we'd imagine the plan is for Otto to become Doctor Octopus; before we get there, though, it's possible he'll set out to become a...Superior...Spider-Man.

We'll see, but elsewhere in the issue, Peter and Harry once again clash over how the latter brutally dispatches the Black Cat. Despite not taking a Goblin Serum like his Earth-616 counterpart, there's a darkness in the vigilante which could eventually lead to him breaking bad and becoming one of Spider-Man's greatest foes.

In the coming months, Spidey and the Green Goblin will find themselves battling the Kingpin's Sinister Six. As for that picotech suit, many fans believe it's the Ultimate Venom Symbiote, so Hickman may eventually have plans for that villain too.

Check out some pages from Ultimate Spider-Man #9 below.

THE SINISTER SIX MAKE THEIR FIRST STRIKE! But WHO are the Sinister Six? The first member throws down with Spider-Man and Green Goblin in this action-packed issue! Plus, with Tony Stark's return, Peter must also explore the limitations of his new suit...

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #9

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art and Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO