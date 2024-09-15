WEREWOLF BY NIGHT Character Makes Marvel Comics Debut In Agatha Harkness-Led CRYPT OF SHADOWS One-Shot

This October, Marvel Comics will reopen the crypt with a new instalment of Crypt of Shadows, the hit one-shot that spotlights the mystical, monstrous, and downright terrifying characters of the Marvel Universe.

The comic is back for another year of horrors, and this time around, Agatha Harkness plays hostess, introducing stories and adventures that it's said will keep us spooked throughout the Halloween season! Today, you can check out all three covers and learn more about the featured stories and creators.

As All Hallows' Eve approaches, the heroes of the Marvel Universe find themselves once again facing the terrors that lie in the dark.

From creatures that lurk in the deep to sinister sorcery, we'll witness our favourite heroes get put through the wringer as they're forced to face down the malevolent forces of the Marvel Universe.

Here's what we can look forward to in Crypt of Shadows:

Prepare to be spellbound Agatha Harkness guides you through the danger and mystery that awaits! But beware - there’s always an ulterior motive with this witch. Discover what Agatha is really brewing in a delightful framing story from current Scarlet Witch scribe Steve Orlando and artist Claire Roe.

The Curse of the Man-Thing spreads from the swamp to the seas, placing him in the crosshairs of the King of Atlantis, Namor! See them duke it out in this gruesome tale from writer Benjamin Percy and artist Raffaele Ienco.

Kraven the MONSTER Hunter! The iconic Spidey villain dares to target Jack Russell, Werewolf By Night, but bites off more than he can chew when Blade arrives to help his old friend! Find out who is left standing in this bloody battle written by Jason Loo and drawn by Carlos Magno.

Joshua Jovan, the seasoned monster hunter from Marvel Studios' Special Presentation Werewolf by Night, makes his comic book debut in a story by writer Chris Condon and artist Djibril Morissette. Jovan falls through the Last Door and finds himself face-to-face with his greatest prey yet - the Scarlet Witch!

Kirk R. Thatcher played Joshua Jovan in Werewolf by Night and was killed by Man-Thing during a confrontation with Elsa Bloodstone. The fact he's making his Marvel Comics debut might not be a huge deal to most, but it's a fun addition to this upcoming one-shot.

Check out the covers for Crypt of Shadows #1 below along with a sneak peek inside the special issue.

CRYPT OF SHADOWS #1

Written by STEVE ORLANDO, BENJAMIN PERCY, JASON LOO & CHRIS CONDON

Art by CLAIRE ROE, RAFFAELE IENCO, CARLOS MAGNO & DJIBRIL MORISSETTE

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by JUAN FERREYRA

Variant Cover by MARTIN SIMMONDS

On Sale 10/16