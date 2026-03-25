Who Died In ULTIMATE ENDGAME #3? Shocking Death Has Fans Furious - Ending Explained

Who Died In ULTIMATE ENDGAME #3? Shocking Death Has Fans Furious - Ending Explained

Ultimate Endgame #3 arrived in comic book stores today, but there's a shocking death in the issue that has left Marvel Comics fans extremely unhappy with how the story is playing out.

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By JoshWilding - Mar 25, 2026 11:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

When Marvel Comics launched the new Ultimate Universe, it was as big a success for the publisher as DC's Absolute Universe. The problem is, Marvel has struggled to maintain that momentum, perhaps explaining the decision to end this alternate reality after just two years.

One of the biggest draws of Ultimate Spider-Man was seeing a 35-year-old Peter Parker, with wife and children in tow, gain his spectacular superpowers as an adult. The series wrapped up earlier this year on a pretty upbeat note, with Spidey joined by his son, Richard, who donned his Picotech costume and became a second Spider-Man. 

In today's Ultimate Endgame #3 by Deniz Camp, Terry Dodson, and Jonas Scharf, Kang is finally unmasked as a future Tony Stark, and the heroes learn that stopping The Maker is a near-impossible task. The creator of their world is too powerful, but that doesn't stop Peter from taking a stand. 

Taking the Picotech suit from the hero—as suspected, it does appear to be a man-made Symbiote, similar to the original Ultimate Universe—The Maker takes on the form of Carnage and tells Peter that his existence and the past two years fighting him have been for nothing.

With that, he impales and kills the web-slinger, whose last words are, "F*** you." 

There's a hit that time travel schenanigans are at play here, so Spider-Man may get a chance to relive this moment. Many fans on social media are expressing outrage at Peter's fate, especially as he's emerged as easily the most popular character from this latest wave of Ultimate storytelling.

Ultimate Endgame hasn't been the easiest read, and, ironically, it's every bit as convoluted as the Ultimate events of old. As things stand, there are just two issues left before the Ultimate Universe wraps up, though many fans are hopeful that it will be rebooted again.

Ultimate Endgame #3 ends with a letter Peter wrote to Mary Jane in the event of his death. You can check that out, along with a few other highlights from the issue, below.

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THE END OF THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE DRAWS NEAR! Inside the Maker's City, a desperate group of heroes battles the terrifying Children of Tomorrow and discover some surprising allies! While outside the City, the Ultimates and other heroes of the Ultimate Universe must deal with the unspeakable power that has just been unleashed! With shocking twists, painful deaths and massive reveals, this epic is heating up fast. Don't miss the ultimate super-hero event of the century!

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #3
Written by DENIZ CAMP
Art by TERRY DODSON, JONAS SCHARF
Cover by MARK BROOKS
On Sale Now

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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