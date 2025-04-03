Big Warner Bros IP Goes Unmentioned At CinemaCon - BATMAN, DUNE, And More

At CinemaCon, Warner Bros chose to speak about their movies that are fairly close to their release date. Sinners comes out in about two weeks, Final Destination: Bloodlines comes out in May, F1 comes out in June, Superman comes out in July, Weapons comes out in August, and Mortal Kombat II comes out in October. The main exception to this was The Bride! which is just under a year from release.

Because WB chose to focus on their movies that are coming out sooner rather than later, some huge franchises went without an announcement.

Green Lantern

Lanterns, the HBO series that will feature veteran Green Lantern Hal Jordan, newbie John Stewart, and recently confirmed Guy Gardner, was not mentioned at CinemaCon at all. As this series is part of the DCU, it would have made sense to talk about it in some capacity even though it is a television series and not a movie. The show just began filming in February, so there likely would be very little to no footage to show fans, but there could have at least been a look at the rings themselves, the Green Lantern suits, the design for one or more of the constructs, or any kind of first look image from the show. Unfortunately, Lanterns went unmentioned, but there's always other opportunities.

Supergirl

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be the first film to feature Kara Zor-El as the live action main character since Supergirl in 1994, about forty years ago. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow started filming in January, a bit before Lanterns. It's possible the team at DC Studios could have cooked up some footage to show fans at CinemaCon, but two months of filming isn't all that long. That being said, we haven't seen Kara's suit at all and we've barely seen a logo. We also could have been treated to a first look at Jason Momoa as Lobo which would have set the internet on fire.

The Batman

The Batman Part II has not started filming at all and we're not even sure if Matt Reeves is close to finishing the script, but fans will take anything we can get from The Batman Epic Crime Saga. There wouldn't be anything to show us, but Reeves, Gunn, Safran, or even Pattinson could have provided us with some details about the film. If Reeves has decided on a villain, Freeze, Hush, Scarecrow, whoever, that would be another announcement that would explode on the internet. If there's been any casting choices made for new characters, that would be another great announcement. As this movie isn't coming out for two more years, however, most of these decisions probably haven't been made.

Harry Potter

This was one of the more expected franchises to have some news come out of CinemaCon. Generally, CinemaCon focuses on movies, but huge franchises like Harry Potter have a big enough presence to be talked about. With the series expected to debut in late 2026, now is the time to start ramping up those casting announcements. Only one single official casting announcement has been made and that's John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore. There have been no announcements for Harry Potter himself, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Hagrid, Voldemort, any of the Hogwarts professors, any of the Death Eaters, or a single other character. For a show that supposedly starts filming within the next few months, one would expect just about all of these characters to be cast already.

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones is a massively successful franchise that actually has two shows for HBO on the horizon: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and House of the Dragon. The former is a limited series that focuses on a young and naive knight during a time in which Targaryens still held the Iron Throne without question. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set to release late this year, so there's definitely footage or at least stills that could've been released a CinemaCon. House of the Dragon just recently started filming season three, even though season two ended about seven months ago. There wouldn’t be much to show us from House of the Dragon, but many were expecting some sort of information from the popular franchise.

Lord of the Rings

Lord of the Rings is one Warner Bros most popular and profitable franchises to date. The original trilogy of movies is adored across the fandom. The Hobit trilogy is less universally loved, but it still has a plethora of fans. The Rings of Power definitely has its critics within the fanbase, but it still brought in tons of viewers in Amazon Prime Video. The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is a new Lord of the Rings movie that was announced in May of 2024 with a 2026 release date, but that date was pushed back to 2027. The only cast announcement is Andy Serkis who is reprising his role as Gollum and will also be directing the film. As filming hasn’t even started, there wouldn’t be any footage to show, but fans were still hoping for something.

Dune

Out of all the left out franchises, this was one of the most surprising as Dune is incredibly popular and generally well liked. Dune: Messiah is scheduled to come out in December of 2026. The film just went into production, but Dune: Prophecy ended not all that long ago, so some sort of panel regarding the franchise was expected.

Still, there were lots of great announcements at WB's CinemaCon appearance. What did you think of the lineup? Let us know in the comments!